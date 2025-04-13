ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you think inkblot tests are nonsense, you can’t deny the fact that they have fascinated people for more than half a century. Named after its creator Hermann Rorschach, the Rorschach test is a psychological test where subjects’ perceptions of inkblots are analyzed. It has been used as a tool to determine personality characteristics and detect underlying disorders. It was used particularly for people who are reluctant to open up about their thought processes. The test was most commonly used in the 1960s when researchers started raising questions about the method. In the inkblots, some see faces, wings, animals, objects, or people dancing, and some see things that are entirely different.

Today, it’s not that serious - nobody is analyzing your psychological state. We’re inviting you to look at some images, participate in this inkblot poll, and find out where your imagination takes you. There are no wrong answers in this poll, so let your creativity take the wheel and see if fellow Pandas see things like you do.