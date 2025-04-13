ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you think inkblot tests are nonsense, you can’t deny the fact that they have fascinated people for more than half a century. Named after its creator Hermann Rorschach, the Rorschach test is a psychological test where subjects’ perceptions of inkblots are analyzed. It has been used as a tool to determine personality characteristics and detect underlying disorders. It was used particularly for people who are reluctant to open up about their thought processes. The test was most commonly used in the 1960s when researchers started raising questions about the method. In the inkblots, some see faces, wings, animals, objects, or people dancing, and some see things that are entirely different.

Today, it’s not that serious - nobody is analyzing your psychological state. We’re inviting you to look at some images, participate in this inkblot poll, and find out where your imagination takes you. There are no wrong answers in this poll, so let your creativity take the wheel and see if fellow Pandas see things like you do.

#1

What Do You See In This Image?

Rorschach inkblot image used for a poll to see if viewers perceive common interpretations.

Rorschach Report

    #2

    What Do You See?

    Rorschach inkblot test image with red and black symmetrical patterns for a psychological poll.

    Rorschach Report

    #3

    What Is The First Thing You See?

    Rorschach inkblot test showing symmetrical patterns with black and red ink blots on a light background.

    Rorschach Report

    #4

    Can You Spot Something In This Image?

    Rorschach inkblot test image for a poll on majority perceptions.

    Rorschach Report

    #5

    Can Your Creativity Make Something Out Of This Inkblot?

    Rorschach inkblot image for poll on visual perception, questioning if viewers see common interpretations.

    Rorschach Report

    #6

    What Do You See First?

    Rorschach inkblot image for viewer interpretation, inviting majority opinion comparison in a psychological poll.

    Rorschach Report

    #7

    What Do You See?

    Rorschach inkblot test image for a psychological poll.

    Rorschach Report

    #8

    What Do You Interpret This Image As?

    Colorful Rorschach inkblot featuring symmetrical shapes in blue, red, and orange hues.

    Rorschach Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An alien warrior with a sheep's head-like helmet and oversized epaulettes/gauntlets.

    1
    #9

    Can Your Imagination Make Something Out Of This Image?

    Rorschach inkblot image featuring symmetrical abstract shapes in red, green, and yellow hues.

    Rorschach Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, finally, I see one of the choices! I feel normal now- and it's gone. Well, it was nice while it lasted. 🤣

    1
    #10

    What Do You See In This Image?

    Rorschach inkblot test showing colorful symmetrical patterns for psychological analysis.

    Rorschach Report

    #11

    Can You Spot Something In This Inkblot?

    Rorschach inkblot resembling abstract shapes against a white background.

    Jen Disisto Report

    #12

    Can You Spot Something In This Inkblot?

    Rorschach inkblot image with symmetrical black patterns on a white background.

    Gabriella W. Report

    #13

    What Is In This Image?

    Rorschach inkblot test image resembling a butterfly or face, inviting viewers to see if they align with the majority perception.

    Nick Ball Report

    #14

    What Do You See First?

    Rorschach inkblot test image, a symmetrical black and gray pattern for psychological analysis.

    Mag Report

    #15

    What Is In This Inkblot Image?

    Rorschach inkblot test image with symmetrical black patterns on a white background.

    Shi Jones Chicago Report

    #16

    Can Your Creativity Make Something Out Of This Inkblot?

    Rorschach inkblot resembling an eye, inviting viewers to compare their perception with the majority.

    Gloria Perovic Report

    #17

    What Do You See?

    Rorschach inkblot test with symmetrical black patterns on white background.

    Ana Musa Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two demonic creatures, the one on top smirking, attacking a blob creature who's very sad and screaming.

    1
    #18

    What Do You Spot In This Image?

    Rorschach inkblot test image inviting viewer interpretation in a psychological survey context.

    Dennis Report

    #19

    What Do You See First?

    Rorschach inkblot test pattern, black symmetrical shapes on white background.

    Gina Maher Report

    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A man in bed under a duvet who has weird flipper hands and an insect bottom.

    1
    #20

    Do You See Anything?

    Rorschach inkblot image for a poll about common perceptions.

    Sam O. Report

    tiffenyprice avatar
    Tiffeny Price
    Tiffeny Price
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what does all the answers mean? Seems silly with no outcom

    5
