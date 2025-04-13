The Ultimate Rorschach Inkblot Poll: Find Out Whether You See What The Majority Does
Even if you think inkblot tests are nonsense, you can’t deny the fact that they have fascinated people for more than half a century. Named after its creator Hermann Rorschach, the Rorschach test is a psychological test where subjects’ perceptions of inkblots are analyzed. It has been used as a tool to determine personality characteristics and detect underlying disorders. It was used particularly for people who are reluctant to open up about their thought processes. The test was most commonly used in the 1960s when researchers started raising questions about the method. In the inkblots, some see faces, wings, animals, objects, or people dancing, and some see things that are entirely different.
Today, it’s not that serious - nobody is analyzing your psychological state. We’re inviting you to look at some images, participate in this inkblot poll, and find out where your imagination takes you. There are no wrong answers in this poll, so let your creativity take the wheel and see if fellow Pandas see things like you do.
What Do You See In This Image?
What Do You See?
Two Russian gnomes performing a prisiadki, clapping hands.
What Is The First Thing You See?
Can You Spot Something In This Image?
Can Your Creativity Make Something Out Of This Inkblot?
What Do You See First?
A shaman standing at the horizon wearing an elaborate headdress.
What Do You See?
What Do You Interpret This Image As?
An alien warrior with a sheep's head-like helmet and oversized epaulettes/gauntlets.
Can Your Imagination Make Something Out Of This Image?
Hey, finally, I see one of the choices! I feel normal now- and it's gone. Well, it was nice while it lasted. 🤣
What Do You See In This Image?
Can You Spot Something In This Inkblot?
Blacksmiths working while also acrobating? Is that weird? 😂
Can You Spot Something In This Inkblot?
What Is In This Image?
What Do You See First?
Looks more like a scarab beetle than a tick to me.
What Is In This Inkblot Image?
Can Your Creativity Make Something Out Of This Inkblot?
What Do You See?
Two demonic creatures, the one on top smirking, attacking a blob creature who's very sad and screaming.
What Do You Spot In This Image?
What Do You See First?
A man in bed under a duvet who has weird flipper hands and an insect bottom.
Do You See Anything?
So what does all the answers mean? Seems silly with no outcom
Now if someone can just come along and tell us just how crazy we all are, thanks to our answers. 🤣🤣🤣
