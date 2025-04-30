Who Is The Rizzler, And Why Is The Internet Losing It Over Him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Rizzler, one of the most unlikely internet sensations of our time.

With furrowed brows, a confident pout, and a flirtatious chin stroke, the Rizzler has become TikTok’s American hero everyone needed.

Despite being just a child, this meme-turned-personality has shown real staying power in a social media world that buries viral stars almost as quickly as it creates them.

At his young age, the Rizzler’s ability to stay at the top is remarkable. His signature “rizz face” keeps amassing a fiercely loyal fan base. At the same time, his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, public wrestling events, and collaborations with internet icons like MrBeast only add to his rising fame. If you’re into more outrageous charm and confidence, check out these viral rizz lines that turned the internet upside down.

A literal kid holding his own against grown-up internet heavyweights is something few could pull off. No wonder his weirdly adult swagger often leaves fans commenting, “sometimes I forget the Rizzler is actually a real child with real emotions.”

Who Is the Rizzler and How Old Is He?

Image credits: @itztherealrizzler

The Rizzler (real name Christian Joseph) is an 8-year-old boy from New Jersey who first rose to fame in November 2023 thanks to his famous “rizz face”: a viral expression in which he raises his eyebrow, pouts his mouth, and strokes his chin in a rather over-the-top manner.

Joseph has been successful at charming millions of people worldwide, including 1.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.2 million on Instagram. Regardless of the topic, he boldly flaunts his spunky persona and confident aura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rizzler (@itztherealrizzler)

The internet instantly became obsessed with the Rizzler when he dropped a TikTok clip of himself wearing a Black Panther Halloween costume. Seeing videos like this is super funny because I always forget this kid is like…a literal kid. He’s 7,” one Instagram user wrote.

Christian’s unfaked and endearing personality had earned him considerable admiration, with people even touting the child as “The legend.”

Jimmy Fallon Gets “Humbled” By the Rizzler on The Tonight Show

Share icon Image credits: The Tonight Show

The Rizzler had already created viral moments any kid his age would dream of, but it was only a matter of time before bigger entertainment players came calling.

Last October, Christian Joseph appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He greeted the audience with his signature rizz pose, then shared his short and sweet origin story: “One day, I came home from school and I was like, ‘Dad, I want to make a video.’ And I was like, ‘This is how to do the Rizz face.’ And then I just did it.”

Overflowing with charisma, Joseph had Fallon instantly hooked. “Can you teach me how to do the Rizz face?” the host asked.

Joseph confidently demonstrated, pulling one eyebrow down. “First, you put one eyebrow down like this,” he said, then sucked in his cheeks. “And then you suck in like this.”

The Rizzler wrapped it up amid cheers and laughter: “You do it all together and that’s how you do the Rizz face.”

Saying Fallon was a fast learner would be generous. Even with step-by-step coaching, he could hardly pull it off like the master himself.

Image credits: The Tonight Show

Jokes aside, even Fallon admitted feeling a little embarrassed after the Rizzler “shushed” him thrice on his show. During an interview with Zach Sang Show Clips, the veteran host praised the eight-year-old, calling him “really cute” and noting that “everyone loved him anytime he did the rizz face.”

Still, some fans could not resist flipping the script. “Glad to see the Rizzler supporting smaller creators like Jimmy Fallon,” one viewer joked, while another declared, “This is the biggest interview of Jimmy Fallon’s entire career.”

Many were simply stunned that Fallon had interviewed the Rizzler at all. “We got brain rot on The Tonight Show [crying emoji],” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “Best type of brain rot.”

One especially astounded fan summed up the bizarre magic of Christian Joseph perfectly: “Why does the Rizzler look like an 8-year-old and a 40-year-old mobster at the same time [skull emoji].”

The Costco Guys and the Rizzler Explained

Image credits: The Tonight Show

Perhaps one of Rizzler’s most brilliant moves in his rapidly blossoming career was joining forces with the Costco Guys, former wrestler A.J. Befumo, and his son Big Justice.

The popular father-and-son duo amassed millions of followers and views on TikTok, kudos to their entertaining food-related content.

Those new to TikTok might falsely believe that the Rizzeler belongs to the Befumo gang. And why not? They looked the part sitting next to each other on “The Tonight Show,” and followers eagerly await their “family” food review.

“They look like the same person at different life stages,” one commenter pointed out.

Another viewer believed the trio had dramatically different vibes, expressing admiration for the youngest. “AJ and big justice are soulless with happy smiles plastered on their faces,” @rhombamcfierson argued.

“The rizzler, on the other hand, fears nothing. He is a man of knowledge and tranquility as he sits on the couch.”

One big fan replied, “He is our true king.”

Regardless of who is more charismatic, the Rizzler-Costco-Guys connection paid off well. In 2024, Christian surprised fans with his appearance alongside the famous duo for the pro wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The Rizzler truly stole the show in the song “We Bring The BOOM! (Crew Version),” released in 2024. Directed by A.J. and Big Justice, the track highlighted Joseph’s impressive potential as a musician.

“The Rizzler genuinely ate up that beat. If he wrote those lyrics, he has a big career in music ahead of him,” @MartinGayNguyen praised.

“We Bring The BOOM!” exploded online shortly after its release, breaking into the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and climbing into the top 10.

The song became an instant platform-wide favorite with its infectious beat and playful energy. It’s nearly impossible not to dance along, especially when the Rizzler drops his now-iconic first verse:

“You know me as The Rizzler, I’m the panther dressed in black.

Once I give your girl the rizz face, there’s no chance she’s comin’ back.”

Share icon Image credits: Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

For reasons no one can quite explain, Joseph became the clear standout of the track, with many fans insisting he single-handedly carried the entire song.

“[The] Rizzler literally freestyled while everyone else was reading from their ghostwriters,” @@PF44-SD wrote in the comments, while another added, “Rizzler is a natural lyricist. He sang off memory. He just remembered this s**t.”

Should We Be Worried That the Internet Is Obsessed with a Child?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rizzler (@itztherealrizzler)

A kid making silly videos for fun may seem harmless, but the fact that his fame now eclipses that of many older, arguably more hard-working creators is, at the very least, unsettling.

This growing obsession with child creators was explored in a New York Times feature aptly titled “The Rizzler and the Creeping Childishness of Pop Culture.”

Christian Joseph is, in many ways, an innocent product of that trend. His videos rack up millions of views due to his goofy charm and “rizz face” antics.

But it’s also clear he’s feeding the same dopamine-hungry audience that consumes TikToks of odd-looking animals, viral fake breakup clips, and toddlers tearfully recounting their playground heartbreaks.

His popularity may say less about him and more about our charisma-starved internet culture, which looks for energy in increasingly bizarre places.

Still, none of that diminishes the Rizzler’s insane cultural pull. Unlike the forced personas that flash and fade, his natural charm stays powerful. What started as a viral video of a kid in a Black Panther Halloween costume with uncanny swagger has turned into something far bigger.

Yes, his rise reflects a culture drifting into childishness. But it also proves that if the timing, platform, and personality align, anyone can become the internet’s biggest star.