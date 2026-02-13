The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Time, How To Watch, Preview

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pitt season 2 delivered one of its most emotionally devastating entries with the sixth episode, which saw Dr. Robby and his staff deal with the loss of a patient.

However, they must set aside their grief for now as more pressing matters emerge.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting the seventh episode to see how the fallout will take the story in a new direction.

Highlights After an emotionally devastating demise, The Pitt season 2 will continue to raise the stakes in the next episode.

Episode 7 will be released exclusively on HBO Max, following the medical drama’s weekly schedule.

Shawn Hatosy returns as Dr. Jack Abbot as the fallout from Louie’s passing reshapes the ER.

Here’s a full guide to the next episode’s release schedule, timing, and streaming details.

When does The Pitt season 2 episode 7 come out?

Three medical professionals in scrubs and stethoscopes attend to a patient in a hospital room scene from The Pitt Season 2.

Image credits: HBO Max

The Pitt season 2 episode 7 premieres on February 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

The series follows a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Like its debut season, the second installment will also deliver fifteen episodes, with each exploring roughly an hour in the characters’ lives.

How to watch The Pitt season 2

Three nurses in hospital scrubs observing a patient area, scene from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7 hospital drama.

Image credits: HBO Max

Episode 7 will stream exclusively on HBO Max. The streaming service is also home to all previous episodes of the show, including the first season.

A basic ad-supported subscription to the platform costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year. Subscribers can also upgrade to the standard and premium packs, which are priced at $18.49/month or $184.99/year and $22.99/month or $229.99/year, respectively.

What to expect from the seventh episode?

Two medical professionals in black scrubs with stethoscopes attending to a patient scene from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 7.

Image credits: HBO Max

Titled 1:00 P.M., the seventh episode will feature the long-awaited return of Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbot, a night shift attending physician and close friend of Dr. Robby.

A promo for the episode has already revealed that Abbot will be helping with the treatment of an officer injured in the field. Nurse Dana will aid a victim of assault, while Dr.Mohan must find a way to keep her uninsured patient in the ER.

Louie’s passing in the previous episode is likely to impact Dr. Langdon and Whitaker deeply, while Victoria’s father will pay her an unexpected visit. The episode could also pick up the romantic subplot between Abbot and Mohan teased in the previous season.

Viewers will possibly learn more about the fate of Roxie Hamler, a lung cancer patient seeking assisted termination of life, and the mysterious Baby Jane Doe’s condition. The Fourth of July shift could get even more gruelling for the staff with new medical cases to handle.