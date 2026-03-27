The Pitt Season 2, Episode 13 Preview: Release Date, Time, How To Watch

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After an extremely stress-inducing twelfth episode, The Pitt season 2 is one step closer to its conclusion.

Dr. Robby appears increasingly close to his breaking point, especially after his confrontation with Dana in episode 12. Meanwhile, the rest of the staff have their own personal and professional problems to deal with.

With just a few hours left in the Fourth of July shift, unexpected emergencies are bound to derail workflow, leaving Robby and the other doctors scrambling for solutions.

Highlights The Pitt season 2 nears its end as tensions rise during the Fourth of July shift.

Episode 13 arrives next week with multiple doctors pushed toward personal and professional crises.

Langdon, Santos, and Robby face escalating conflicts ahead of the impending finale.

Here’s how the tension will continue to escalate in The Pitt season 2, episode 13.

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When does The Pitt season 2, episode 13 come out?

Image credits: HBO Max

The Pitt season 2, episode 13 is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

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The series rolls out new episodes weekly every Thursday, with the season finale arriving on April 16, 2026. However, in January 2026, ahead of the second season’s premiere, the medical drama was renewed for a third season.

How many episodes are left in The Pitt season 2?

Image credits: HBO Max

Like the first installment, season 2 will also consist of 15 episodes. Including next week’s episode 13, there are only three episodes left in the season.

The series unfolds in real time, and each episode explores roughly one hour of the staff’s 15-hour shift, making episode 15 a natural conclusion for the season.

How to stream The Pitt?

Image credits: HBO Max

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Episode 13 will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. The series is part of the service’s original programming, and all previous episodes, including season 1, can be watched on the platform.

An ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year. Subscribers can also upgrade to the ad-free standard or premium packs, which are priced at $18.49/month ($184.99/year) and $22.99/month ($229.99/year), respectively.

What to expect from episode 13?

Image credits: HBO Max

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Last season, the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center was thrown into disarray in the final few episodes because of external factors.

Seeing how the second season has focused more on the characters’ internal conflicts, several doctors will likely reach their breaking points in episode 13.

Santos is likely to repeat her self-harm pattern after she was seen quietly taking a scalpel kit.

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Image credits: HBO Max

Similarly, Landgon will be forced to prove he has truly overcome his substance issues after Al-Hashimi learned of his crimes and froze him out.

Robby has the most demons hanging over him as he prepares to wrap his final shift before sabbatical. However, fans fear it could be his actual last shift, given how jaded and exhausted he has become.

An official logline for the episode reads:

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“As the night shift begins, Mohan’s AMA patient is brought back to the ER, Langdon doubts his place in the Pitt, and Robby gets Duke’s results.”