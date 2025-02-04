As I was lining up the second image you see of Kurt smiling, a woman named Amelia, probably in her 70’s living in the house in the background, came out and politely asked if I was here to help put away the trash cans of the neighbors…assuming they weren’t home and away on vacation.



Before I could say anything, she looked down at all the images I had laying on the road and said, “Oh, look at David…and Kurt, poor Kurt. Such a nice boy and great smile.”



By the way she said this, especially by calling Dave David, I knew she had known him. She had been living in that house when Dave lived near by and hadn’t moved since then. The day they took these photos, she was living in that house.



We got talking and she told me that she went over to Dave’s house the morning Kurt had died and told Dave about all the news trucks that were lined up in the neighborhood. She may have said she was the one that went over to his house to inform him of Kurt’s death, but I can’t be sure. It was a bit surreal hearing this all and being taken back to that time and place. It quickly put into perspective for me on how real this was, how these were real people, and though it may seem like a long time ago, it really wasn’t. It just all seemed so real.



We chatted more and she shared her concern/issue with touring at such a young age and the effect it probably had on them…”being the biggest band in the world, being pulled in all these directions, and only in your mid 20’s!”



Speaking with people like this never gets lost on me, hearing this all just hit a bit little different. Perhaps because what she said kind of goes along with what Dave said in that 2013 article.



Anyway, Go Karts with Kurt and Dave looked fun!