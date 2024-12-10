Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Magic Of Elmwood Playhouse: Live Theater Meets The Visual Arts
Nestled in the heart of Nyack, New York, Elmwood Playhouse is a beloved cultural hub offering audiences the chance to experience the magic of live theater in an intimate setting. This community-driven theater comprises four interconnected buildings, each designed to support every aspect of theatrical production. From its 99-seat main stage to rehearsal studios, scenic shops, and specialized storage spaces, Elmwood Playhouse is fully equipped to bring a wide range of stories to life.

Expanding its range of offerings, Elmwood Playhouse regularly hosts exhibitions showcasing the works of the Nyack Art Collective. With over 50 members, this dynamic group of artists unites diverse talents across a broad spectrum of mediums, including painting, photography, and mixed media. These exhibitions showcase the depth of the artistic community, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with and purchase works that seamlessly blend visual and performing arts in a unique and inspiring way.

Looking ahead, Elmwood Playhouse remains dedicated to evolving as a space for collaboration, cultural engagement, and storytelling. The theater’s performances—ranging from contemporary works to timeless classics—explore a rich array of themes. Whether you're a theatergoer or an art enthusiast, Elmwood Playhouse offers an unforgettable experience that celebrates creativity and community.

More info: lisadamico.net | elmwoodplayhouse.com | nyackartcollective.com

Elmwood Playhouse

Nyack Art Collective

ADVERTISEMENT

