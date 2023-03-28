Rainy weekends can sometimes be a blessing in disguise, providing us with the perfect excuse to stay indoors and indulge in our creative pursuits. For those with an artistic flair, this can mean using the time to work on a new project or simply experimenting with different mediums. Whether it's painting, drawing, sculpting, or any other form of art, the possibilities are endless when it comes to creating something beautiful or at least interesting in my case.

I have been experimenting with Midjourney for a couple of months now and to be honest, more than 90% of the prompts I have entered were so-called "one-liners" with mediocre or at least not-so-bad results. Finally, this weekend I stayed trapped in my apartment because of rain and decided to take it up a notch.

I have been looking at work from other people about placing different popular films and TV shows into different settings and making an interesting alternative to the topic so I decided to try and make something similar. Since I am a big fan of Clint Eastwood and Sergio Leone I decided to try and make a LOTR with a Spaghetti Western twist.

Check out the results below, and if you like the pictures, be sure to see the entire collection in the video at the end of this page. Contact me if you have any questions or suggestions!