Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4: Release Date For All Episodes & Where To Watch
Two female characters from The Legend Of Vox Machina riding a fierce armored bear through a large archway.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4: Release Date For All Episodes & Where To Watch

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legend of Vox Machina is returning sooner than expected, with a release date for season 4 already locked in.

On Tuesday, the fantasy series dropped a new teaser for the upcoming installment. 

In the short clip, a summer 2026 release for the new episodes was confirmed. Meanwhile, Prime Video has confirmed the hit series will return for a fifth and final installment.  

The adult-animated show debuted in 2022, and all three seasons so far have received critical acclaim. It currently holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

A fourth season was formally announced in July 2025 and is set to premiere later this year. 

Here’s everything revealed about The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 so far. 

RELATED:

    When does The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 premiere?

    Two female warriors riding a fierce bear, an action scene from The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4 animation.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2026. 

    As with previous installments, the new episodes will be rolled out in batches of three. The fourth installment will comprise 12 episodes, the same number as its predecessors. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the first three episodes, each subsequent batch will drop weekly, every Wednesday.

    The Legend of Vox Machina characters walking with shadows against an orange background, showcasing Vox Machina.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Here’s the complete release schedule:

    Episode 1: June 3, 2026

    Episode 2: June 3, 2026

    Episode 3: June 3, 2026

    Episode 4: June 10, 2026

    Episode 5: June 10, 2026

    Episode 6: June 10, 2026

    Episode 7: June 17, 2026

    Episode 8: June 17, 2026

    Episode 9: June 17, 2026

    Episode 10: June 24, 2026

    Episode 11: June 24, 2026

    Episode 12: June 24, 2026

    A fifth installment has already been greenlit, but it doesn’t have a tentative release window. 

    How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 4?

    The Legend of Vox Machina characters gathered around a table in a dimly lit animated fantasy setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Legend of Vox Machina will stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

    Fans looking to catch up on the previous seasons can watch all 36 episodes from the first three seasons on the service. 

    Additionally, the spin-off series, The Mighty Nein, set two decades after the events of the original series, is available on the platform.

    A basic subscription to the service costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. 

    The streamer also offers a 30-day free trial to new users, which can be used to watch the animated series for free. 

    What is The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 about?

    Animated characters from The Legend Of Vox Machina season 4 preparing for battle in a dark, mysterious setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The series is loosely based on the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign from the web series Critical Role. It follows a band of misfits known as Vox Machina as they fight to protect the land of Exandria from dark magical forces. 

    The third season saw the Cinder King hunting down the Vox Machina while the Chroma Conclave continued to wreak havoc on Exandria. It concluded with the crew disbanding after defeating the Cinder King. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fourth season is expected to pick up a year after the Chroma Conclave arc. An official logline for the new episodes reads: 

    “Vox Machina has separated, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.”

    The Legend of Vox Machina is currently streaming on Prime Video.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT