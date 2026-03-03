The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 4: Release Date For All Episodes & Where To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legend of Vox Machina is returning sooner than expected, with a release date for season 4 already locked in.

On Tuesday, the fantasy series dropped a new teaser for the upcoming installment.

In the short clip, a summer 2026 release for the new episodes was confirmed. Meanwhile, Prime Video has confirmed the hit series will return for a fifth and final installment.

The adult-animated show debuted in 2022, and all three seasons so far have received critical acclaim. It currently holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A fourth season was formally announced in July 2025 and is set to premiere later this year.

Here’s everything revealed about The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 so far.

When does The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 premiere?

Image credits: Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2026.

As with previous installments, the new episodes will be rolled out in batches of three. The fourth installment will comprise 12 episodes, the same number as its predecessors.

Following the first three episodes, each subsequent batch will drop weekly, every Wednesday.

Image credits: Prime Video

Here’s the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: June 3, 2026

Episode 2: June 3, 2026

Episode 3: June 3, 2026

Episode 4: June 10, 2026

Episode 5: June 10, 2026

Episode 6: June 10, 2026

Episode 7: June 17, 2026

Episode 8: June 17, 2026

Episode 9: June 17, 2026

Episode 10: June 24, 2026

Episode 11: June 24, 2026

Episode 12: June 24, 2026

A fifth installment has already been greenlit, but it doesn’t have a tentative release window.

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 4?

Image credits: Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans looking to catch up on the previous seasons can watch all 36 episodes from the first three seasons on the service.

Additionally, the spin-off series, The Mighty Nein, set two decades after the events of the original series, is available on the platform.

A basic subscription to the service costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

The streamer also offers a 30-day free trial to new users, which can be used to watch the animated series for free.

What is The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 about?

Image credits: Prime Video

The series is loosely based on the first Dungeons & Dragons campaign from the web series Critical Role. It follows a band of misfits known as Vox Machina as they fight to protect the land of Exandria from dark magical forces.

The third season saw the Cinder King hunting down the Vox Machina while the Chroma Conclave continued to wreak havoc on Exandria. It concluded with the crew disbanding after defeating the Cinder King.

The fourth season is expected to pick up a year after the Chroma Conclave arc. An official logline for the new episodes reads:

“Vox Machina has separated, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.”

The Legend of Vox Machina is currently streaming on Prime Video.