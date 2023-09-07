We are in the page layout phase for the Blackwater Manor horror RPG! I am working out the art style and testing different styles of watercolor.

#1

The Goblincore Watercolor Paintings That I Made For The New Rpg (5 Pics)

Monica Michelle
#2

Monica Michelle
#3

Monica Michelle
#4

Monica Michelle
#5

Monica Michelle
