The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)
The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)

RAINB.W
Community member

I am a watercolor artist. I think there is something so beautiful about the lights and reflections of a night cityscape. Here are my favorite paintings capturing the city at night.

Among the various mediums with which I have worked, I found particular interest in the art of watercolor early on. I appreciated its fluid, flowing properties – it had a life of its own. The process of painting was like a dance with water; I was drawn to the movement of this medium, one that can never be fully controlled yet is wholly beautiful in its nature.

Over the years, I have created a number of series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I ventured to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.

More info: rainbw.art

Purple City, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Purple City, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Des Voux Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Des Voux Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

At Nathan Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

At Nathan Road, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Red Glow, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Red Glow, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Alleyway, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

Alleyway, watercolor on paper by RAINB.W

RAINB.W
RAINB.W
Author, Community member

Watercolor artist. Among the various mediums with which I have worked, I found particular interest in the art of watercolor early on. I appreciated its fluid, flowing properties - it had a life of its own. The process of painting was like a dance with water; I was drawn to the movement of this medium, one that can never be fully controlled yet is wholly beautiful in its nature.Over the years, I have created a number of series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I ventured to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.
www.rainbw.art

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

