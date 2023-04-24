The City At Night: I Painted A Series Of Watercolor Cityscapes, Here Are My Personal Favorites (5 Pics)
I am a watercolor artist. I think there is something so beautiful about the lights and reflections of a night cityscape. Here are my favorite paintings capturing the city at night.
Among the various mediums with which I have worked, I found particular interest in the art of watercolor early on. I appreciated its fluid, flowing properties – it had a life of its own. The process of painting was like a dance with water; I was drawn to the movement of this medium, one that can never be fully controlled yet is wholly beautiful in its nature.
Over the years, I have created a number of series and collections exploring light and color in depicting environments and spaces. Painting has become the medium through which I ventured to see the world around me with wonder; to see the world in all its glorious beauty and serenity, with awe.
