Some of you might remember “Deliberately Buried Comics,” a series we’ve featured multiple times on our website. The comics have been loved by so many that we thought it would be the perfect reason to create a “Best Of” post and revisit some of the greatest strips by cartoonist Sean Berthiaume.

While the artist has taken a break from making new comics, we strongly believe he might return with some fresh ones soon–shared, as always, on his Instagram and on Patronite, where you can find more of his work. In the meantime, get ready for some big laughs–especially if you, like us, are fans of darker humor. This series definitely has us all covered.

Scroll down and enjoy the best of “Deliberately Buried Comics”!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Comic strip showing a man happily upgrading from old TV to cable, VHS, DVD, Blu-ray, then streaming with a dark twist ending.

deliberatelyburied Report

    #2

    Comic illustrating the difference between exaggerated app ads and the simple reality with a dark humor twist.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing a dark humor comic with unexpected endings featuring a boy, a boxer, and a dog reading a newspaper.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #4

    Comic panel showing anthropomorphic boats with a dark humor twist featuring a tooth ferry and unexpected endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a homeless man choosing selfishness over sharing food by a fire.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #6

    Comic illustration showing two shops named All Caps and lower cases as a dark humor comic with unexpected endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #7

    Comic panels showing a thief escaping or caught by police at various stores, with dark humor and unexpected endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #8

    Comic with unexpected endings showing a man confused by fast food signs, fitting darker sense of humor theme.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #9

    Comic strip with a dark humor twist showing a man doing a trust fall with a sinister sun and a talking autumn leaf.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #10

    Cartoon by artist showing confusing shower controls with unexpected ending for those with a darker sense of humor.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #11

    Comic panels featuring a dark humor artist’s unexpected twist involving ninjas and a medical insurance convention.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #12

    Illustration of a boy scout and raccoon sitting on a dock at sunset, from a comic with unexpected darker humor endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #13

    Comic of a grandmother playing rock guitar with a darker sense of humor and an unexpected ending.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #14

    Comic featuring a bear with a shirt pun and a goat with a darker sense of humor in an unexpected ending.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #15

    Comic illustration with dark humor featuring animals as shelves and cabinets in an unexpected twist.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #16

    Dark humor comic by artist showing unexpected ending with a chef, a mouse, and a cockroach on a cooking hat.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #17

    Comic with unexpected endings shows Thor holding out his hand, then rapper saying "U can't touch this" in dark humor style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #18

    Comic artist creates dark humor comics showing a distressed superhero outside a bar hosting crypto night.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #19

    Comic strip with unexpected endings featuring dark humor and characters making wordplay about famous actors.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #20

    Comic artist creates dark humor comics showing a gamer merging into a Tetris video game world.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #21

    Comic panel showing a dark humor artist's unexpected ending with a person dressed as a pool table at a party.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #22

    Comic panel showing a family with a yeti and Thor in a car, featuring unexpected endings and dark humor.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a father-son conversation and unexpected emotional twist in a comic style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #24

    Comic featuring a dark humor artist with an unexpected ending showing a character holding spoons instead of claws.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #25

    Comic panel showing a dark humor artist’s unexpected ending with characters discussing a math equation on a chalkboard.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #26

    Comic panels by artist with unexpected endings, featuring humorous beasts in quirky, dark humor style illustrations.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #27

    Comic panels showing dogs creatively adding zest to a drink, featuring dark humor and unexpected endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #28

    Comic by artist showing cats with unexpected endings and dark humor arranging human candies to spell a message.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #29

    Comic panels showing dark humor with unexpected endings featuring a fruit punch banana, lamb chops, pizza slices, and Britney Spears spears.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #30

    Comic strip shows a dark humor scene with a chicken and a lumberjack featuring unexpected ironic ending.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #31

    Comic panels showing a blue Tetris piece rejected by others, sad and crying, then embraced by a chess knight in a dark humor comic style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #32

    Comic panels showing personified elements Earth, Wind, and Fire forming a band with a dark humor twist.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #33

    Comic with unexpected ending showing a real estate agent and a talking well in dark humor style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #34

    Comic strip showing a man practicing kissing in a mirror with a dark humor ending at a clone brothel.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #35

    Comic with unexpected dark humor showing a shocked character and a ghost advising divorce, illustrating artist’s dark sense of humor.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #36

    Comic featuring characters with an unexpected ending, blending dark humor and playful cartoon style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #37

    Comic with unexpected endings showing a man promising to bring Charlie and later carrying body parts, dark humor style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #38

    Comic panel shows a man misunderstanding pedestrian signals with dark humor in an artist’s unexpected ending comic.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #39

    Comic strip featuring a man humorously debating between healthy eating and indulging in junk food with a dark humor twist.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #40

    Comic panels showing a character pulling a sword from a rock, then meeting large rock creatures with swords, dark humor twist.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #41

    Comic panels showing a dark humor comic with a man refusing a cat's meow, then cutting a person's hair with the cat watching.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #42

    Comic strip with dark humor showcasing a son’s gloomy responses to his dad’s casual invitations.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #43

    Comic artist humorously illustrates a pizza delivery with unexpected endings for fans of darker humor in four-panel style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #44

    Comic strip by artist with dark humor showing a mysterious figure offering a surprising and unexpected ending to a kid.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #45

    Comic panels showing a sad Tetris piece facing rejection, then comforted by a chess knight in dark humor style.

    deliberatelyburied Report

    #46

    Comic showing parallel parking done smoothly alone versus chaotically with a passenger, reflecting dark humor in unexpected endings.

    deliberatelyburied Report

