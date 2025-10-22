ADVERTISEMENT

Some of you might remember “Deliberately Buried Comics,” a series we’ve featured multiple times on our website. The comics have been loved by so many that we thought it would be the perfect reason to create a “Best Of” post and revisit some of the greatest strips by cartoonist Sean Berthiaume.

While the artist has taken a break from making new comics, we strongly believe he might return with some fresh ones soon–shared, as always, on his Instagram and on Patronite, where you can find more of his work. In the meantime, get ready for some big laughs–especially if you, like us, are fans of darker humor. This series definitely has us all covered.

Scroll down and enjoy the best of “Deliberately Buried Comics”!

