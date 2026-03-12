ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in the mood for humor that’s bright, cheeky, and impossible not to smile at, Jim Benton has you covered. The American artist and writer has built a career creating quirky comics and illustrations that have delighted thousands of fans across social media.

Benton is perhaps best known for his It’s Happy Bunny series, featuring a sassy little rabbit whose clever, sometimes cheeky remarks have made the character a favorite for readers of all ages. Over time, Happy Bunny even hopped off the page and onto merchandise like cards, clothes, and accessories.

With his vivid colors, expressive characters, and perfectly timed jokes, the cartoonist’s work turns everyday situations into something hilarious and relatable. In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most-loved comics and illustrations from his series, the ones our community couldn’t get enough of. Scroll down and enjoy the best of Jim Benton!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | jimbenton.com