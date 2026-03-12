ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in the mood for humor that’s bright, cheeky, and impossible not to smile at, Jim Benton has you covered. The American artist and writer has built a career creating quirky comics and illustrations that have delighted thousands of fans across social media.

Benton is perhaps best known for his It’s Happy Bunny series, featuring a sassy little rabbit whose clever, sometimes cheeky remarks have made the character a favorite for readers of all ages. Over time, Happy Bunny even hopped off the page and onto merchandise like cards, clothes, and accessories.

With his vivid colors, expressive characters, and perfectly timed jokes, the cartoonist’s work turns everyday situations into something hilarious and relatable. In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most-loved comics and illustrations from his series, the ones our community couldn’t get enough of. Scroll down and enjoy the best of Jim Benton!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | jimbenton.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

jimbentonshots Report

3points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    3points
    POST
    #3

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #4

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #7

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #8

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    jares16467 avatar
    Blackmoon The Dragon
    Blackmoon The Dragon
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea why but this made me laugh uncontrollably

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #16

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #18

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #19

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The look on the rabbit's face!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Climate change ...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #51

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #52

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #53

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #56

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #57

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #59

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST
    #60

    Ridiculously Clever Comics By Jim Benton That Are Packed With Unexpected Twists

    jimbentonshots Report

    0points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!