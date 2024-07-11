Wife Gets On Tinder As Payback After Accidentally Receiving A Text From Hubby That Was Meant For His Mistress

ADVERTISEMENT

Soap operas often have some of the wackiest storylines and most unbelievable chain of events. But real life can be equally as dramatic. A woman found that out for herself when she received a text from her husband that was actually meant for his mistress.

The text was just the tip of the iceberg, and once she found out about the affair, she decided to give her husband a taste of his own medicine. Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions while reading this post and its incredible update.

More info: Reddit | Update

Wife decides to join Tinder and get revenge on husband after learning about his affair through a mistaken text

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

The poster had to complete a 6-month offline internship to get her college degree, so she relocated 5 hours away from her husband and 2-year-old and would visit them twice a month

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

One day, she got a suspicious text from her husband. After snooping around, she found out he had been sleeping with a mutual friend of theirs for the last 3 weeks

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: stefamerpik (not the actual photo)

She was enraged by the situation and sent him the screenshots of the conversations she found

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

Share icon

Image credits: yanalya (not the actual photo)

In an update post, the woman said she was staying with her parents, and her husband had begged her to come back by saying that his affair partner was just there to meet his “needs”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

The woman decided to turn the tables on her spouse and told him she had a Tinder date, but her husband got mad and ironically threatened her with divorce

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)

Her husband later had the audacity to ask her to quit her internship because she “could always do it next year” so that they could work on their marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

Instead of hashing things out with her cheating husband, the woman decided to stay at her parents’ house for a couple more days with her 2-year-old

The Original Poster (OP) shared that she had been studying online for the past 3 years and that to get her degree, she had to complete a 6-month offline internship. The place where she had to work was 5 hours away from her residence, so she relocated there and would visit home 2 weekends a month.

One day, she got a text from her husband that made her suspicious. When she checked her husband’s iCloud, she found that he had been cheating on her for 3 weeks with a mutual friend. She even read his messages where he said that he was having an affair because she wasn’t “home to take care of his needs.”

Around 22% of people in long-distance relationships do admit to having affairs. There are several reasons why such couples are vulnerable to infidelity. Physical intimacy can play a role in this and lead to temptation. Financial strain can also affect the bond, and the poster had mentioned that they were planning to save up to get a house eventually.

But none of these reasons justify the husband’s cheating. His wife was obviously hurt after reading the message and finding his chats. To understand how a person can cope with their partner’s infidelity, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Sara B. Dupuis, a Licensed Psychologist and Marriage and Family Therapist. She has over fifteen years of experience as a therapist and provides support and practical feedback to help clients effectively address personal life challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what a person should do if they come across their partner’s infidelity, she said: “I would first have the partner sit and work through their feelings. It may be helpful to write out a letter, stating and expressing all of their feelings and thoughts, and then going through and doing a complete rewrite, expressing primarily their feelings of hurt and betrayal and confusion and abandonment.”

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was not one to wallow in her feelings, so she immediately took action. First, she sent her husband screenshots of the secret chats she found. After confronting him, she decided to download Tinder and find someone new. When she eventually told her husband that she already had a date coming up, he was furious.

After meeting the match from Tinder, she found her husband was waiting outside her door to confront her. She told commenters that “the look on his face was exactly how I felt reading the texts with his [affair partner] a week ago and it felt good! He was crying and saying that I have ruined our marriage. I told him that my Tinder meant as much as (her name) meant for him. He told me that it was over.”

We asked Dr. Sara if people can heal their relationships after this kind of infidelity. She said, “Couples are able to recover, so long as there are changes in the relationship, wherein each partner is able to own and take accountability for their feelings and emotions. Partners must be dedicated to having vulnerable conversations, and listening and attuning to one another’s feelings and experiences. Partners must be committed to hearing and connecting to the other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The person who cheated must also be willing to show genuine remorse and take action to repair the relationship. But it seems like the husband wanted his wife to make all the effort because he suggested she quit her internship to work on their marriage. Netizens were baffled by his behavior and were glad that she was trying to move on.

Do you agree with the poster’s response to her husband’s affair? What would you have done if you were in her position? Let us know in the comments.

Commenters called the husband an idiot and told the woman not to give up her internship for him