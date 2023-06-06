Guy Tells His Story After Bosses Forgot He Was In The Text Chain Where They Discussed Firing Him In 3 Weeks

Oof, getting fired is really one of the hardest things to deal with. It not only drowns you psychologically, but losing financial stability is tough to say the least. Now, what do you think, is it better to know that you are getting fired (when you are not supposed to know) or to get fired surprisingly? Well, of course it’s better in advance as you can find a new job or create some little revenge plan (not recommended at all); however, how are you supposed to work and act the same with your boss when you know their evil plan?

Imagine finding out you are getting fired in a few weeks when you are supposed to know nothing about it

Guy seeks advice on the internet after being included in a chat by accident where bosses are discussing firing him

He has been working at this company for a few months and was doing well

One day he found himself in a text group where managers were discussing firing him

Recently a guy shared his story to one Reddit community asking for folks advice after his boss forgot he was included in the same text chain where he was talking about getting the guy fired in 3 weeks. The post received a lot of attention and discussions and after a few days, it received more than 6.3K upvotes and almost 800 comments.

The author starts the story stating that he had his own business for a few years that was not much of a success despite his hard work, which left him with nothing but debts and memories of a terrible period of his life. Moving forward, he found a job as a truck driver to get back on his feet and have a job without much stress.

OP adds that he has been working there for a few months and he has been doing quite well. The pay isn’t the best, but he was planning on asking for a raise in the near future. However, a few days ago, he was accused by the owner of breaking something that OP didn’t specify, but he states that it’s been breaking since he started.

Now, the main event of this story is that not long after the accusation, he was included in a chat in which managers were discussing OP getting fired in 3 weeks due to them being overworked at the moment. Obviously, the managers thought that the guy was not in this chat and they (probably) don’t know that in fact, he knows about their plan.

“Yeah, the whole thing just sucks. I already thought I was being underpaid but was doing a good job and worked with cool people and now this. Ughhh, life is hard,” OP wrote in the comments. However, folks online backed him up with a few suggestions: “Any sick time? Sounds like a great time to use it.” Or: “Work your salaried hours. Route not finished? Drive back to the depot and tell them you’ll deal with it first thing in the a.m..”

Bored Panda contacted Vicky Ulinici, a human resources business partner and career coach, who kindly agreed to share her insights regarding the toxic environment and lack of appreciation in the company.

“Layoffs are a delicate process that should be handled carefully by companies that care about their employees and have a strong employer brand,” Vicky started. Speaking on whether it would be more beneficial for the company to make an employee quit by themselves, she added: “Only unethical companies would intentionally create a stressful and toxic working environment.”

“It is often easier for companies when the employee chooses to leave, rather than having to terminate their employment. In the latter case, companies typically require more evidence to justify the termination, such as low performance or unprofessional behavior. These cases involve more tracking, documentation, and time, which not all companies have available,” she emphasized.

Speaking about this exact situation, Vicky suggested looking for another company where the guy will be valued and treated with respect. “Even in difficult situations such as layoffs, which can happen, it is important to be treated respectfully by the company. Spending 40 hours or more at work warrants being in a healthy culture that promotes fairness and respect. Continuing to work in a company that does not value you as part of the team will likely result in feeling miserable.”

Additionally, she provided a few recommendations that can be useful for everybody: “For individuals who feel bullied or disrespected by their bosses, I would recommend first attempting to address the issue directly with the boss. Have an honest conversation, clearly stating the problem, providing feedback, and suggesting a solution,” she emphasized.

“Some team leaders may not even realize they are treating you poorly until you bring it to their attention. If this approach does not work, then consider escalating the issue to a higher level, depending on the company’s structure. This could involve speaking to the HR representative or a senior member of management. Make sure to come prepared with supporting evidence such as chat messages or screenshots that will strengthen your case. While it may be easier to quit the job, it is worth trying to effect change if you genuinely want to make a difference and like your job.”

Folks in the comments shared a few suggestions on how to deal with this situation