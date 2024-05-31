Taxidermy is the practice of creating lifelike representations of animals’ carcasses for education, scientific research, or simply decoration. Typically, the goal of taxidermy is to create a lifelike representation of the animal, yet some artists aim for more stylized pieces. Usually, the taxidermy is realized by mounting or stuffing the animal’s body.

The practice can be traced back to ancient times when it was a custom to preserve trophies of the hunt. Yet, taxidermy as a way of turning animals into art started growing during Enlightenment times.

The earliest known mount that exists today is a crocodile hanging from the ceiling of a cathedral in Ponte Nossa, Italy. Its document dates back to 1534, which leads experts to know that it is at least that old.

By the early 18th century, chemical means of preserving things such as hair, skin, and feathers made possible attempts to recreate the appearance of living animals. A century later, taxidermy became established as a museum art.