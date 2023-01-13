This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Bad Taxidermy, And Here Are 61 Of The Worst Ones
Taxidermy is a skill that requires knowledge of anatomy, preservation techniques, and the ability to sculpt and paint. And nobody's born good at it. People must learn the craft the hard way—through trial and error. In fact, there's so much of the latter that it's enough to power a 477,000-member Facebook group.
Called 'Bad Taxidermy,' it features everything from stuffed squirrels with human-like hands to deer with wonky eyes and crooked antlers. There's never a dull moment here. It offers a light-hearted and fun way to learn more about taxidermy, and the community is friendly and welcoming.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
This Isn’t A Want, It’s A Need
Raphael
Portal
Only In Vegas
Found This In Bar In Cody, Wyoming Many Years Ago
What Every School Counselor Looks Like
Another Novelty Mole Done
Son... Could you get my other glasses please? Can't see as well as I used to
Press The Mouse's Right Ear And Left Foot Simultaneously To Take A Screenshot
My mother, who is terrified of mice, would have a heart attack.
Just Like I Used To Draw Them When I Was 4
Oh god this reminds me of fantastic mr fox but 10x freakier
Well Hello There
Rescuers Down Under!
Baphomet Bunny
Rackoon Roll-Band
Here’s The Bride
Huehue
Breaking Bad Taxidermy Rats
Pink Weird Mouse
I Think This Was A Bushbaby, Either Way, He Seen Some S**t
This A Scurry Burr
I’m Scared
Real Mounted Pirate Squirrel
Ill just stick to watching pirates of the Carribbean
Soon, You Will Be Mine!
I'm sorry but u love it maybe not $300 love it, but I love it
Foxy Lady
Bad Taxidermy Squirrels I Just Finished
Unexpected Friend At An Airbnb. He Is Missing A Foot But Vigilantly Protecting A Plant
Naughty Little Friday Night Mouse
A Ribbiting Display
For more content like this visit Split (Croatia): https://froggyland.net/ Unfortunately I only read about this gem of a museum when I was back home.
"I’m Hoping To Do Some Good In The World"
I can't look at this list anymore - this is the one that will stay with me
Found At A Flea Market In Denmark
Strong
This Majestic Dude
I Saw The Idea Online, So I Made My Own Croccoons
That Cat
God Save The Queen
Obviously didn't get to the chapter that explains how to deal with appendages.
He Had Me At “Funny Hat”
I see a puffer fish sporting a bird's tail and a squid beak (if that's what you call a squid's mouth - I suppose Squidy Squid's in bed, right when I need her expert opinion the most).
Now Look At This Bad Boy
Once again, I'm not gonna lie - I'd have that, if the head wasn't so wonky.
At The Museum Für Naturkunde In Berlin
A Very Disgruntled Tiny Hogfather!
One Of These Days They Are Going To Summon A Demon Doing These Abominations
Assquatch Is Alive And Well In Who Dey Nation!
Oh Lord
I've never seen a real, live badger. I think I'm good...
Say Hello To Tony, As In Show Me The Way To Armadillo, He's Here To Join The Other Armadillo Lamps
Stunning
Look At Him! Look. At. Him. Absolutely Flabbergasted
I Can’t With His Expression
For one very brief second, I thought that someone stuffed the human.
This One Isn’t Even Bad, I’d Have This In My House
Anarchy Mother Clucker
Lets Boogie Woogie. Art By Toddities Animal Preservation
The Spirit Animal Of Someone Who Hasn’t Had Their Morning Coffee
Found This Special Guy At A New Zealand Museum
So Obsessed With This Squirrel
Mickey Mouse
"Are You In Unbearable Pain Cara Mia? Is It Inhuman? My Darling, Is It Torture? Let Us Dance The Mamushka As We Did While Nero Fiddled, Mon Chéri.”
Poor Mallard
I don't know what's worse - the eyes or the insinuation that Santa has a kink.