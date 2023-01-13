Taxidermy is a skill that requires knowledge of anatomy, preservation techniques, and the ability to sculpt and paint. And nobody's born good at it. People must learn the craft the hard way—through trial and error. In fact, there's so much of the latter that it's enough to power a 477,000-member Facebook group.

Called 'Bad Taxidermy,' it features everything from stuffed squirrels with human-like hands to deer with wonky eyes and crooked antlers. There's never a dull moment here. It offers a light-hearted and fun way to learn more about taxidermy, and the community is friendly and welcoming.

#1

This Isn’t A Want, It’s A Need

This Isn’t A Want, It’s A Need

Domi
Domi
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's talk about your benefit son.

#2

Raphael

Raphael

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i feel bad for the frog for laughing 🤭

#3

Portal

Portal

#4

Only In Vegas

Only In Vegas

Domi
Domi
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That money doesn't help.

#5

Found This In Bar In Cody, Wyoming Many Years Ago

Found This In Bar In Cody, Wyoming Many Years Ago

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here we see a squirrel riding a cóck

#6

What Every School Counselor Looks Like

What Every School Counselor Looks Like

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little hung over, but ready for work!

#7

Another Novelty Mole Done

Another Novelty Mole Done

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Son... Could you get my other glasses please? Can't see as well as I used to

#8

Press The Mouse's Right Ear And Left Foot Simultaneously To Take A Screenshot

Press The Mouse's Right Ear And Left Foot Simultaneously To Take A Screenshot

whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother, who is terrified of mice, would have a heart attack.

#9

Just Like I Used To Draw Them When I Was 4

Just Like I Used To Draw Them When I Was 4

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god this reminds me of fantastic mr fox but 10x freakier

#10

Well Hello There

Well Hello There

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok this will now haunt my nightmares 😅

#11

Rescuers Down Under!

Rescuers Down Under!

#12

Baphomet Bunny

Baphomet Bunny

Domi
Domi
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hare, dragon and mouflon?

#13

Rackoon Roll-Band

Rackoon Roll-Band

#14

Here’s The Bride

Here’s The Bride

#15

Huehue

Huehue

波$̷ᵏ̷ʸ̷ʰ̷i疫
波$̷ᵏ̷ʸ̷ʰ̷i疫
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎵the hills are alive with the sound of music🎵

#16

Breaking Bad Taxidermy Rats

Breaking Bad Taxidermy Rats

#17

Pink Weird Mouse

Pink Weird Mouse

#18

I Think This Was A Bushbaby, Either Way, He Seen Some S**t

I Think This Was A Bushbaby, Either Way, He Seen Some S**t

#19

This A Scurry Burr

This A Scurry Burr

#20

I’m Scared

I’m Scared

Domi
Domi
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine that someone has this on the toilet wall and looks at you while doing business.

#21

Real Mounted Pirate Squirrel

Real Mounted Pirate Squirrel

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ill just stick to watching pirates of the Carribbean

#22

Soon, You Will Be Mine!

Soon, You Will Be Mine!

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry but u love it maybe not $300 love it, but I love it

#23

Foxy Lady

Foxy Lady

Domi
Domi
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if it's a male?

#24

Bad Taxidermy Squirrels I Just Finished

Bad Taxidermy Squirrels I Just Finished

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you let the snake digest them first?

#25

Unexpected Friend At An Airbnb. He Is Missing A Foot But Vigilantly Protecting A Plant

Unexpected Friend At An Airbnb. He Is Missing A Foot But Vigilantly Protecting A Plant

#26

Naughty Little Friday Night Mouse

Naughty Little Friday Night Mouse

#27

A Ribbiting Display

A Ribbiting Display

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For more content like this visit Split (Croatia): https://froggyland.net/ Unfortunately I only read about this gem of a museum when I was back home.

#28

"I’m Hoping To Do Some Good In The World"

"I’m Hoping To Do Some Good In The World"

Lynda Birch
Lynda Birch
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't look at this list anymore - this is the one that will stay with me

#29

Found At A Flea Market In Denmark

Found At A Flea Market In Denmark

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure I could get that past customs.

#30

Strong

Strong

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what creature is that? Alien? Monster?

#31

This Majestic Dude

This Majestic Dude

#32

I Saw The Idea Online, So I Made My Own Croccoons

I Saw The Idea Online, So I Made My Own Croccoons

#33

That Cat

That Cat

#34

God Save The Queen

God Save The Queen

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously didn't get to the chapter that explains how to deal with appendages.

#35

He Had Me At “Funny Hat”

He Had Me At “Funny Hat”

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a puffer fish sporting a bird's tail and a squid beak (if that's what you call a squid's mouth - I suppose Squidy Squid's in bed, right when I need her expert opinion the most).

#36

Now Look At This Bad Boy

Now Look At This Bad Boy

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again, I'm not gonna lie - I'd have that, if the head wasn't so wonky.

#37

At The Museum Für Naturkunde In Berlin

At The Museum Für Naturkunde In Berlin

#38

A Very Disgruntled Tiny Hogfather!

A Very Disgruntled Tiny Hogfather!

#39

One Of These Days They Are Going To Summon A Demon Doing These Abominations

One Of These Days They Are Going To Summon A Demon Doing These Abominations

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I knew yeties were real!

#40

Assquatch Is Alive And Well In Who Dey Nation!

Assquatch Is Alive And Well In Who Dey Nation!

#41

Oh Lord

Oh Lord

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never seen a real, live badger. I think I'm good...

#42

Say Hello To Tony, As In Show Me The Way To Armadillo, He's Here To Join The Other Armadillo Lamps

Say Hello To Tony, As In Show Me The Way To Armadillo, He's Here To Join The Other Armadillo Lamps

#43

Stunning

Stunning

#44

Look At Him! Look. At. Him. Absolutely Flabbergasted

Look At Him! Look. At. Him. Absolutely Flabbergasted

#45

I Can’t With His Expression

I Can’t With His Expression

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For one very brief second, I thought that someone stuffed the human.

#46

This One Isn’t Even Bad, I’d Have This In My House

This One Isn’t Even Bad, I’d Have This In My House

#47

Anarchy Mother Clucker

Anarchy Mother Clucker

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two in a row that I'd actually be proud to own.

#48

Lets Boogie Woogie. Art By Toddities Animal Preservation

Lets Boogie Woogie. Art By Toddities Animal Preservation

#49

The Spirit Animal Of Someone Who Hasn’t Had Their Morning Coffee

The Spirit Animal Of Someone Who Hasn’t Had Their Morning Coffee

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

reminded me of jayfeather idk

#50

Found This Special Guy At A New Zealand Museum

Found This Special Guy At A New Zealand Museum

#51

So Obsessed With This Squirrel

So Obsessed With This Squirrel

#52

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse

#53

"Are You In Unbearable Pain Cara Mia? Is It Inhuman? My Darling, Is It Torture? Let Us Dance The Mamushka As We Did While Nero Fiddled, Mon Chéri.”

"Are You In Unbearable Pain Cara Mia? Is It Inhuman? My Darling, Is It Torture? Let Us Dance The Mamushka As We Did While Nero Fiddled, Mon Chéri.”

#54

Poor Mallard

Poor Mallard

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know what's worse - the eyes or the insinuation that Santa has a kink.

#55

Hogfish, Andros Island Bahamas 2008

Hogfish, Andros Island Bahamas 2008

#56

Punk Rock Gerbil Is Magnet

Punk Rock Gerbil Is Magnet

#57

Meet Clementine!

Meet Clementine!

#58

Shes Gonna Tell You Your Destiny. Art By Toddities Animal Preservation

Shes Gonna Tell You Your Destiny. Art By Toddities Animal Preservation

#59

Look At This Distinguished Gentleman

Look At This Distinguished Gentleman

Domi
Domi
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he going to the opera?

#60

Terry The Toad

Terry The Toad

#61

Basically What I Expect To Be As A Senior

Basically What I Expect To Be As A Senior

