Taxidermy is a skill that requires knowledge of anatomy, preservation techniques, and the ability to sculpt and paint. And nobody's born good at it. People must learn the craft the hard way—through trial and error. In fact, there's so much of the latter that it's enough to power a 477,000-member Facebook group.

Called 'Bad Taxidermy,' it features everything from stuffed squirrels with human-like hands to deer with wonky eyes and crooked antlers. There's never a dull moment here. It offers a light-hearted and fun way to learn more about taxidermy, and the community is friendly and welcoming.

More info: Facebook