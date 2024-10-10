You’re probably imagining something sinister, like a person addicted to illegal substances. There are actually so many obsessions that are equally as bad but not discussed as much, which is why we put together this list.

Some folks crave coffee, while others are obsessed with social media, exercising, or even food . These minor cravings and weaknesses aren’t really a problem until they start taking over your whole life. The moment an innocent love for something turns into a dependency, it’s probably an addiction.

#1 Overworking. You’re not a hero, you’re a victim.

#2 One terrible addiction that nobody really talks about is constantly checking your phone for notifications, even when you know there aren’t any. You keep unlocking your screen, scrolling through the same apps, refreshing feeds, hoping for something new. It’s like your brain is searching for a little hit of excitement or distraction, even though deep down, you know there’s nothing there. It can eat up hours of your day without you even noticing, and it leaves you feeling restless and anxious when you can't reach for your phone.

#3 Always being in a relationship and not being capable of being alone?

You might have heard the word "addiction" used many times to describe instances where people can’t do without alcohol or harmful substances. That’s what happens when a person has a strong dependency on substances. Besides this, people can also become fixated on certain behaviors and objects, which is called non-substance addiction. ADVERTISEMENT This second type of dependency isn’t really taken seriously, and sometimes, people even joke about gambling or Internet addictions. The problem is, even if they’re not as visible as substance-based compulsions, they bring about similar urges, which is why they’re so scary.



#4 Gambling. People do crazy things if they've convinced themselves there is a slim but not too slim chance of being rich.

#5 Here's one I haven't seen someone mention yet: exercise.



People don't think of it as an addiction because it's generally good for you, but once you get past the point of diminishing returns, being a gym rat just eats up your time.



An old friend of mine would get cranky if she didn't get in *four to five hours* of working out every single day, and she didn't listen when I told her that doing that much wasn't necessary for being healthy.

#6 Validation from strangers.

It’s difficult to know when exactly an innocent love for something has turned into a dependency. To make it easier, here are a couple of signs that you can look out for: Lying about the extent to which you engage in that behavior Keeping on doing the same things even if they negatively affect your life Stealing or selling things to get money to fund your compulsion Finding that everything else pales in comparison to the feeling you get from the thing or behavior Noticing that your sleeping and eating patterns have changed as a result of your obsession Addictions like overeating, gambling, excessive exercising, shoplifting, and gaming are just a few of the many non-substance addictions that can creep up on a person. They stimulate the brain’s reward system to such an extent that it can keep you hooked on the intense and joyful feelings that come after.



#7 Compulsive buying.

#8 Overthinking. It creeps up on you, and suddenly you're stuck in loops, replaying the same scenarios in your head. People rarely talk about how exhausting it really is.

#9 Processed foods and junk food.

All of us seem to be chronically on the Internet, scrolling through endless media almost mindlessly. Apart from wasting a couple of hours in our day, you probably wouldn’t imagine that social media could have such a terrifying hold on someone’s life. Internet addictions are more common than you’d imagine. Among the youth who’ve grown up accessing the net, studies have found that nearly 5.8% of adolescents and 2.8% of young adults have an Internet-related addiction. It isn’t just that they’re constantly consuming content—the problem is that such an obsession has also been associated with depression, anxiety, and disturbed sleep patterns.



#11 I'll get hate for this, but the people who are genuinely addicted to gaming.

It might seem like a spiral once you’ve become obsessed with a particular behavior or substance, but there are ways to break the cycle. Experts say that the best thing you can do is find a healthy coping mechanism instead of the addiction. You can do this by observing what triggers your desire to engage in that behavior, and then take steps to substitute it. Since these non-substance additions are often part of our daily routine, you can change the compulsion by changing up your day-to-day activities. It won’t be easy to completely turn everything around at first, but small steps can also make a big difference. ADVERTISEMENT



#13 Daydreaming. Not the regular bored at school or work kind of daydreaming, no, but the kind where you daydream for hours on end with no end in sight. Where you lose hours of your day in the blink of an eye, the sky has now gone dark and suddenly you realize that you have done nothing of what should have been attended to hours ago. Where you lose sight of who you are and what defines you as a person, because you're too busy dreaming about being someone or somewhere else to keep in touch with the real world. That addiction.

#15 I havent seen anybody mention self harm, i mean why would anybody be addicted to pain? Yet it is an addiction.

Nobody wants an obsession to completely take over their life. Sometimes the dependency may start from something as simple as starting a new video game and then spiral into something bigger if you give it power. The best thing you can do for yourself or the people you know is to keep track of these compulsions and try to nip them in the bud. Do you have any examples of addictions like this that people seem to overlook or treat too casually?



#17 TikTok/endless scrolling social media feeds. S**t has irreparably f****d my brain. I have to watch everything on max speed now… sometimes even a 1-2 minute TikTok video is too long for me, let alone a 10+ minute YT video.

#18 Controlling other people.

I've had certain people do that so much to me, as though everything they do or think they know is the one correct way to do anything, dismissing my experience as invalid, talking over the top of me, being rude tf about it and treating with utter disrespect. I think it's an addiction to power.

#19 Caffeine. Personally I never felt more energetic than since I stopped drinking coffee. I used to have energy crashes throughout the day. Now I feel mostly energized, don't need coffee to wake up and digest food much better.

The withdrawal symptoms when I stopped after 15 years of drinking it daily, sometimes 5 times a day were quite strong. It's known to be difficult from 1 week to a month for some people.

#20 Alcoholism. People don't realize that it can with "social drinking". Going out with your friends. Getting drunk with your friends 3 times a week. Blacking out once a week. But you're not an alcoholic . Then casually drinking on the weekends by yourself. Then 6-8 on a Saturday. But you're not an alcoholic. Just one after work. Okay just two after work. 3. 4. But you're still going to work. Your bills are paid. Your relationships are mantained. You're not an alcoholic you just like beer. Working gets rougher, you feel exhausted/fatigued. Relationships start straining. You're drinking every day. Money is getting tighter because a 24 pack doesn't last more than 3 days. A bottle here and there. Going out with friends. You're drinking every. Day. Okay maybe you're an alcoholic. But how do you stop now?



Even if it doesn't get to the extent of drinking every day. Consistently binge drinking or drinking alone are slippery slopes. Denial runs rampant because most alcoholics I know are "functional alcoholics". Your liver doesn't care that you can hold a job. Your relationships will start to fail when you put alcohol first. You could feel so much better with sobriety.



Edit:spelling errors. Apologies, I'm on mobile so it's not the greatest setup.

#21 Buying a bunch of fresh produce with the full intention of eating healthy, only to let it slowly die in the fridge while you order takeout. It's like, "Yes, I'd love a side of guilt with that pizza, please.

#22 Sport addiction in particular running or triathletes.



I do this as a hobby and am addict a bit myself but what I see in some extremes is truly shocking especially in the ultra world. Some that completely destroy their body and yet still cannot stop. Knew someone who had several fractures in their hip and kept running. Hours and hours of sport each day. Sacrificing family and jobs and just everything in their life except sport.



Its usually not seen as a problematic addiction because its good for you but it can 100% destroy your body and relationships with other. Sport is like a d**g. Working hard on controlling my addiction and its been fine but it takes a real effort. Some of us just thrive off those endoprhines.

#23 Smoking c******s. I've been told it's not addictive but I saw firsthand how it dominates and controls someone's life and how much it isolates them and causes problems in all of the relationships in their lives.

#24 Nose spray - it you use it for too long you will become incapable of breathing through your nose without it.

#25 Screens. People can't live without screens any more. Phones, tablets, TVs, computers, smart watches...

#26 Religion. If your giving away substantial amounts of money a month to a religious organisation in hopes of a better afterlife, it’s close to being a cult.

