Artist Creates Relatable Comics For Video Game Fans (35 New Pics)

"Clueless Hero" is a lovely webcomic by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez that was featured here on Bored Panda a little over 8 months ago.

The story is set in a fictional video game and follows not only the hero, but the lives of the game's developers and the people who work for the game! There are a lot of different characters and scenarios in the comics that most gamers would easily be able to recognize as a reference to some of the most popular games.

With all of that being said, if you like games and comics, then think no further and just scroll down below to see some of the newest comics from "Clueless Hero"!

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com