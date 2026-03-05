Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tennis Star Elena Rybakina Awkwardly Pushes Presenter’s Hand Away During Trophy Ceremony
Tennis star Elena Rybakina in yellow sportswear awkwardly pushing presenter's hand away during trophy ceremony.
Sports

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Indian Wells Eisenhower Cup winner Elena Rybakina made headlines on Tuesday, March 3, not just for her victory, but for her actions during the trophy ceremony.

Several viral videos show the tennis star pushing a presenter’s hand away from her body as he attempted to place it around her waist.

The man has since been identified and criticized by social media users for allegedly making Rybakina uncomfortable.

Highlights
  • Elena Rybakina pushed away a presenter’s hand during the trophy ceremony after winning the mixed doubles exhibition at the Indian Wells.
  • The moment quickly went viral and sparked reactions across social media, with many praising Rybakina for setting a boundary.
  • Rybakina celebrated her win on Instagram but did not address the controversy surrounding the ceremony moment.

“Looks awkward and completely off balance,” said one user, while another chastised, “I don’t think you have to go for the waist area for anyone. I think the shoulder is the way to go, regardless of gender.”

    Rybakina made the man take a step back with her response to his attempt to touch her

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina on court wearing bright athletic wear, holding racket during trophy ceremony moment.

    Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

    Elena Rybakina and her partner, Taylor Fritz, defeated Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien in the final of the charitable Eisenhower exhibition at the Indian Wells. 

    The winners were awarded $200,000 along with individual trophies.

    It was during this moment that David Renker, Senior Vice President of Eisenhower Health, a Coachella Valley-based nonprofit health organization and the primary beneficiary of the event’s proceeds, was seen putting his arm behind Rybakina.

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina holding trophy and large check after winning Desert Champions event on tennis court.

    Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

    The two-time Grand Slam champion was quick to react, immediately nudging Renker’s hand away. She then appeared to turn and stare in his direction, prompting him to step away.

    Fritz appeared unaware of the situation, and the trio ended the presentation by posing for the cameras.

    Renker’s LinkedIn profile states that he has worked for Eisenhower Health for the past 17 years.

    Netizens have been unforgiving toward Renker in the aftermath of the incident

    “It makes me want to throw up seeing this man touching Elena Rybakina. What do you want to do, WTA [Women’s Tennis Association]?” one user asked.

    Another added: “What is it with these gropey old men? Keep your hands off.”

    “Why do men presume women need to be touched in a presentation? They don’t offer the same service to men,” expressed a third.

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina holding a trophy while awkwardly pushing presenter’s hand away during ceremony.

    Image credits: X/nick_ally1986

    “I like the change in his facial expression when she moved his hand,” a fourth stated.

    “What a sleazy dude,” a fifth opined.

    “Good for her,” noted a female user who identified herself as a 54-year-old. She added that she had been advised in her 20s not to make a scene. “Make a scene,” she concluded.

    “Would have been the highlight of the tournament if Elena punched him,” another echoed.

    Some social media users, however, believed Rybakina acted too harshly toward Renker

    Portrait of tennis star Elena Rybakina during an awkward moment pushing presenter’s hand away at trophy ceremony

    Image credits: Eisenhower Health

    “Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. He was turning to face the camera, and the other two didn’t notice. The guy just put his hand behind her back like the vast majority of people do when taking a group photo,” one said.

    “Two generations ago, this would have been considered a friendly gesture,” added another.

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony with a tense expression.

    Image credits: nick_ally1986

    Elena Rybakina in a white shirt, looking serious outdoors, during a moment at a tennis trophy ceremony.

    Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

    “Wow, you can’t even take a photo with these liberal nut jobs anymore,” a third expressed, while a fourth labeled Rybakina “just another feminist victim.”

    “Doesn’t look like his actions were sinister. People are way too sensitive,” asserted a fifth.

    “This woman is just being a b**ch,” another wrote.

    Rybakina took to Instagram to celebrate her win, but did not address the controversy

    Elena Rybakina holding trophy on tennis court while awkwardly pushing presenter’s hand away during ceremony

    Image credits: X/nick_ally1986

    The tennis star posted a picture showing her and Fritz holding their trophies aloft.

    “I’m super happy,” she wrote in the caption, before communicating hope to “do the same thing in singles.”

    She will begin her campaign at the Indian Wells Open, widely regarded as tennis’s “fifth Grand Slam”, in the California desert on Saturday (March 7).

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina in white outfit holding racket and raising hand during trophy ceremony on court.

    Image credits: Getty/Clive Brunskill

    Tennis prodigies, including Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner, will all compete in the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association Masters 1000 events.

    Rybakina, notably, made a stunning start to the year by winning her first Australian Open on January 31.

    “This is a little bizarre,” a netizen said about the fiasco

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony with a hesitant expression.

    Image credits: LarsAxF

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during a tense moment at the trophy ceremony.

    Image credits: nickberg1012

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony, showing discomfort and surprise.

    Image credits: SSRTX001

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushing presenter’s hand away during an on-stage trophy ceremony.

    Image credits: gail62709043

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushing presenter’s hand away during tense trophy ceremony moment

    Image credits: WBoerger

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony, showing discomfort on stage.

    Image credits: prsjconroy

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushing presenter's hand away during trophy ceremony on stage.

    Image credits: DirtyG1985

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during a tense trophy ceremony moment.

    Image credits: depearson09

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina awkwardly pushes presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony, showing discomfort.

    Image credits: Ivansultan1964

    Tennis star Elena Rybakina wearing white outfit, awkwardly pushing presenter’s hand away during trophy ceremony.

    Image credits: Bella141805834

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whenever I run into a female former student, I let them choose the contact mode. You want to give me a hug, let's hug. If you want to shake hands, here you go. If you want to keep a normal social distance, so do I. (There's one of them who will always give me a hug if her very old world old fashioned mother is not present. When mom's there, she offers a handshake.) Are there some former students I would prefer not to get a hug from? Yes, but they invariably already know that.

