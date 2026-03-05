Tennis Star Elena Rybakina Awkwardly Pushes Presenter’s Hand Away During Trophy Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Wells Eisenhower Cup winner Elena Rybakina made headlines on Tuesday, March 3, not just for her victory, but for her actions during the trophy ceremony.

Several viral videos show the tennis star pushing a presenter’s hand away from her body as he attempted to place it around her waist.

The man has since been identified and criticized by social media users for allegedly making Rybakina uncomfortable.

Highlights Elena Rybakina pushed away a presenter’s hand during the trophy ceremony after winning the mixed doubles exhibition at the Indian Wells.

The moment quickly went viral and sparked reactions across social media, with many praising Rybakina for setting a boundary.

Rybakina celebrated her win on Instagram but did not address the controversy surrounding the ceremony moment.

“Looks awkward and completely off balance,” said one user, while another chastised, “I don’t think you have to go for the waist area for anyone. I think the shoulder is the way to go, regardless of gender.”

RELATED:

Rybakina made the man take a step back with her response to his attempt to touch her

Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina and her partner, Taylor Fritz, defeated Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien in the final of the charitable Eisenhower exhibition at the Indian Wells.

The winners were awarded $200,000 along with individual trophies.

It was during this moment that David Renker, Senior Vice President of Eisenhower Health, a Coachella Valley-based nonprofit health organization and the primary beneficiary of the event’s proceeds, was seen putting his arm behind Rybakina.

Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

The two-time Grand Slam champion was quick to react, immediately nudging Renker’s hand away. She then appeared to turn and stare in his direction, prompting him to step away.

Fritz appeared unaware of the situation, and the trio ended the presentation by posing for the cameras.

Renker’s LinkedIn profile states that he has worked for Eisenhower Health for the past 17 years.

Netizens have been unforgiving toward Renker in the aftermath of the incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Where are the WTA, Pam Shriver and the other woke pundits now. They allegedly care about Rybakina 😠 This old fella is clearly inappropriately touching Elena pic.twitter.com/QTwSsgfiFD — Nick Ally ✝️ (@nick_ally1986) March 4, 2026

“It makes me want to throw up seeing this man touching Elena Rybakina. What do you want to do, WTA [Women’s Tennis Association]?” one user asked.

Another added: “What is it with these gropey old men? Keep your hands off.”

“Why do men presume women need to be touched in a presentation? They don’t offer the same service to men,” expressed a third.

Image credits: X/nick_ally1986

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like the change in his facial expression when she moved his hand,” a fourth stated.

“What a sleazy dude,” a fifth opined.

“Good for her,” noted a female user who identified herself as a 54-year-old. She added that she had been advised in her 20s not to make a scene. “Make a scene,” she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would have been the highlight of the tournament if Elena punched him,” another echoed.

Some social media users, however, believed Rybakina acted too harshly toward Renker

Image credits: Eisenhower Health

“Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill. He was turning to face the camera, and the other two didn’t notice. The guy just put his hand behind her back like the vast majority of people do when taking a group photo,” one said.

“Two generations ago, this would have been considered a friendly gesture,” added another.

Image credits: nick_ally1986

Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wow, you can’t even take a photo with these liberal nut jobs anymore,” a third expressed, while a fourth labeled Rybakina “just another feminist victim.”

“Doesn’t look like his actions were sinister. People are way too sensitive,” asserted a fifth.

“This woman is just being a b**ch,” another wrote.

Rybakina took to Instagram to celebrate her win, but did not address the controversy

Image credits: X/nick_ally1986

The tennis star posted a picture showing her and Fritz holding their trophies aloft.

“I’m super happy,” she wrote in the caption, before communicating hope to “do the same thing in singles.”

She will begin her campaign at the Indian Wells Open, widely regarded as tennis’s “fifth Grand Slam”, in the California desert on Saturday (March 7).

Image credits: Getty/Clive Brunskill

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis prodigies, including Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner, will all compete in the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association Masters 1000 events.

Rybakina, notably, made a stunning start to the year by winning her first Australian Open on January 31.

“This is a little bizarre,” a netizen said about the fiasco

Image credits: LarsAxF

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nickberg1012

Image credits: SSRTX001

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gail62709043

Image credits: WBoerger

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prsjconroy

Image credits: DirtyG1985

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: depearson09

Image credits: Ivansultan1964

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bella141805834