“Am I A Jerk For Telling My Overweight Sister She Should Wear Clothes That Fit Her?”

Sensitive issues need to be tackled diplomatically. However, if someone is super defensive, in complete denial, or flat-out refuses to take subtle and kind-hearted hints, it’s time for the direct approach. And just because you tell someone an uncomfortable truth doesn’t mean that you don’t care about them. More often than not, it’s the exact opposite.

Redditor u/bubblebassjoe brought up a very delicate issue with the AITA online community. She asked the members of the subreddit to share their opinions about how she handled a situation with her overweight sister.

The OP’s sister refuses to buy new clothes after getting heavier. Since she’s just started a new job, the author of the post believes that what she currently wears might impact her career in a very negative way. However, her sister got incredibly mad and accused her of body-shaming her. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the AITA community reacted to this. Do you have any strong opinions one way or the other, Pandas? How would you have approached the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Bored Panda got in touch with fitness coach Anna Armagno Toussaint for a chat about body-shaming, body positivity, and when we should become concerned about our health. She highlighted the importance of focusing on health instead of talking about looks. You’ll find our full interview with coach Anna below, so be sure to read on.

A woman shared how her overweight sister accused her of body-shaming her after she has a frank chat about her work clothes

Fitness coach Anna shared her thoughts with Bored Panda on where the line between body-shaming and legitimate concern for a loved one’s health is. “That is so tough because weight is such a sensitive area. It would depend on their relationship, if weight has been a conversation in the past, etc. What it comes to, to me, is that you need to have the right relationship with someone to have that conversation,” she said, adding that “people don’t care how much we know until they know how much we care.”

“You have to know the person addressing that topic truly wants what is best for you. In this case, what someone chooses to wear may be crossing that line. I’m sure her sister was coming from a place of love, but what a woman (or anyone) is comfortable and confident in is not the same as saying, ‘Would you be interested in going for a run together?’ Avoid talking about looks, focus on the health.”

Anna shared with Bored Panda that she herself became concerned about her health and weight when she realized she was out of breath after ascending a flight of stairs. She felt, at the time, that she was not in control of herself and her life, in general.

“I took a leap of faith and tried a dance fitness program online in the privacy of my home (I wasn’t ready to do anything in public) that I loved and I felt really good throughout the day within just a few consistent workouts. Some great first steps are cutting back on (or cutting out) salty food and sugary beverages like soda, drinking more water—half your body weight in ounces of water—and getting a little movement in each day: park further away, walk at lunch, take the stairs,” she shared how we can all take small steps to take better care of ourselves each day.

“Then add in more whole foods, fresh veggies, and fruit. Don’t try to do it all at once if that doesn’t work for you. Every step you take is worthwhile and your own pace is fast enough because you’re doing it for you,” the fitness coach urged people to be patient and make changes slowly.

The rate of obesity in the United States is rising. 36.5% of adults are considered to be obese. Meanwhile, another 32.5% of adults are overweight. That means that two-thirds of the population are either overweight or obese.

The vast majority of AITA community members thought that the OP did the right thing by calling out her sister’s outfit. They also noted that what happened here definitely wasn’t body-shaming. Though a small minority thought that it was.

There are two core issues at work here. The first is that no matter how much we might all value freedom and self-expression, there are certain rules and expectations when an employee comes into the office. Some of these expectations include things that could apply to any social situation: good hygiene, neat clothes, polite manners.

The second issue is where someone draws the line when it comes to defining body-shaming. If someone humiliates someone because of their body size and shape and makes mocking comments about their weight, that’s definitely body-shaming. However, if someone is genuinely concerned for your health, your career, and your sense of dignity, it’s not necessarily that (even if it might feel bad or embarrassing to hear someone telling you that you need to make certain life adjustments).

Not every piece of criticism is done out of ill intent. Not every piece of criticism is automatically body shaming.

Most companies have clear dress codes set out for their employees. Obviously, some of them are ridiculously strict and some of the rules don’t even make much sense, but it’s part of that particular business’ long-standing traditions. Meanwhile, other companies have a far looser dress code, especially in the wake of the pandemic, remote and hybrid work. There’s a certain expectation to dress well when meeting clients and an understanding that you can wear pretty much what you like at other times… up to a certain point.

Now, that point actually lies in a bit of a grey area because everyone seems to have an opinion about what should and shouldn’t be allowed in the workplace.

We’ve covered the divisive issue that is body-shaming and body positivity time and again here at Bored Panda. During an earlier interview with personal trainer and physiotherapist Paulius Lipskis, the founder of the ‘Mes Geresni’ (‘We’re Better’) project, we learned more about loving ourselves as we are while also embracing change for the better.

The health expert noted that body positivity is very complex and a lot depends on the particular individual we’re talking about. He highlighted the fact that body positivity can be just as harmful as it can be helpful.

“Somebody could potentially use the body positivity movement as an excuse for their unhealthy habits, however, if the movement encourages you to accept and embrace yourself, it’s something that you should strive to follow. It’s also a problem if you view healthy living as something that you’re forced to do. If you’re constantly angry, tired, and you’re low on energy—it’s an issue,” health and fitness expert Paulius told Bored Panda, adding that real, long-lasting change springs from a desire to change from deep within; you can’t force someone to change if they don’t want to.

“Usually, our unhealthy habits are a result of constant stress and our behavior that’s meant to protect us from it. If we would have an honest chat with ourselves, we’d clearly see that we’re dissatisfied with ourselves only when we feel that we’re using our bad habits to cover our emotions. However, if we accept that we’re not perfect, we’re not pressured to change. That’s when you start developing a natural desire and curiosity to find out what the best possible version of you is.”

Meanwhile, Eva Wiseman wrote in The Guardian that the body positivity movement can increase the sense of guilt that overweight people feel. Instead, she advocates for finding peace with our bodies instead of loving ourselves as we are.

“While the body positivity movement celebrates all bodies that spill over the waistband of what is currently acceptable, it fails to illuminate the reasons why so many people have such bitter and violent relationships with their bodies to begin with,” she writes.

“By skipping those sticky conversations, ones that reach into the offal of politics and families, and the day-to-day existence of being a fat person in the world and instead leaping straight to the friendly hashtag, complete with women detailing their own blessed journeys towards inner beauty, it heaves all responsibility for feeling better about one’s body on to the shoulders of the person within it,” Wiseman continues.

“‘Everybody’s beautiful, and all bodies are perfect!’ said 2019, to a small murmur from those pointing out that the workplace, Tinder, fashion, and health professionals disagree. The effect, then, was a feeling of isolation, and a doubling of guilt. Guilt both for living in a body that doesn’t fit and for wanting to change it,” she says that it’s best to move from body positivity towards body neutrality.

