Parents Play Favorites, Act Surprised When Adopted Daughter Moves Out Right After Graduation
Sad adopted daughter looking down outdoors, reflecting on parents playing favorites after graduation and moving out.
6
Family, Relationships

Parents Play Favorites, Act Surprised When Adopted Daughter Moves Out Right After Graduation

While it may not feel good, it is understandable to be your parents’ least favorite child. What’s hurtful are blatant biases that make you feel like your needs don’t matter to your own mom and dad

A teenage girl received this kind of treatment from her parents, who showed favoritism toward her little sister. But what became the last straw for her was when her folks missed her graduation because they chose to go out of their way to buy an expensive toy for her younger sibling. 

It pushed her to leave home, a decision that put her future in jeopardy. Scroll down to see what happened next. 

RELATED:

    Parental favoritism is hurtful and causes deep-seated resentment

    Image credits: David Veksler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A teenage girl accepted the fact that her little sister was her parents’ favorite

    Image credits: Dushawn Jovic / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, things came to a head one day when her folks missed her graduation because they chose her younger sibling’s expensive request

    Image credits: Max Kolganov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It pushed her to leave their home, but her parents began using it against her

    Image credits:

    Most parents are unaware that they are playing favorites and ultimately hurting the least favored child

    Ask any parent, and they will likely say they don’t have a favorite among their children. Statistics, however, tell a different story. 

    According to a 2020 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, favoritism, or what is more formally known as parental differential treatment (PDT), occurs in up to 65% of families. 

    But here’s the thing: parents are likely unaware that they are playing favorites and causing long-term psychological and mental damage to their child. 

    According to Laurie Kramer, an applied psychology professor at Northeastern University, parents may unknowingly favor the child who is easier to deal with or whom they can relate to more. 

    Kramer has conducted studies on adolescents and their parents, finding that families often overlook such issues. She adds that having open conversations may help avoid more significant problems, even if biases are at play. 

    “If a parent listens [and] then provides a reason for the differential behaviors to a child, that can work wonders,” Kramer told the BBC, while also emphasizing the importance of addressing the problem sensitively without passing blame and judgment. 

    In the story, the parents had already reached out to their oldest daughter to apologize. They should’ve ended the conversation at that, instead of making threats. 

    As for the daughter, she is of legal age and had the right to move out if it was causing her stress and heartache. And given how things are looking hopeless for her at home, it was likely the best option for her to take.

    Most commenters sided with her and wished her good luck, while some offered their advice

    But some thought she was being childish

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    1 hour ago

    That YTA comment about OP'S parents attending her graduation makes me think they were unable to comprehend what was written. If the parents got there just as the ceremony ended then they weren't present, they didn't see her walk across the stage and be handed her diploma. If you get to the cinema just as the end credits are rolling then you didn't see the film - capiche!

    MrsEgonSpengler
    MrsEgonSpengler
    20 minutes ago

    The YTAs were written by golden children, I bet. the OP is 100% NTA - they laid out a clear history of them being sidelined and treated less than Princess.

    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    48 minutes ago

    If someone keeps trying to convince you they don't want you around, LET THEM.

