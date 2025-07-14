Parents Play Favorites, Act Surprised When Adopted Daughter Moves Out Right After Graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

While it may not feel good, it is understandable to be your parents’ least favorite child. What’s hurtful are blatant biases that make you feel like your needs don’t matter to your own mom and dad.

A teenage girl received this kind of treatment from her parents, who showed favoritism toward her little sister. But what became the last straw for her was when her folks missed her graduation because they chose to go out of their way to buy an expensive toy for her younger sibling.

It pushed her to leave home, a decision that put her future in jeopardy. Scroll down to see what happened next.

RELATED:

Parental favoritism is hurtful and causes deep-seated resentment

Share icon

Image credits: David Veksler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A teenage girl accepted the fact that her little sister was her parents’ favorite

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dushawn Jovic / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things came to a head one day when her folks missed her graduation because they chose her younger sibling’s expensive request

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Max Kolganov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It pushed her to leave their home, but her parents began using it against her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fortnite_meow

Most parents are unaware that they are playing favorites and ultimately hurting the least favored child

Ask any parent, and they will likely say they don’t have a favorite among their children. Statistics, however, tell a different story.

According to a 2020 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, favoritism, or what is more formally known as parental differential treatment (PDT), occurs in up to 65% of families.

But here’s the thing: parents are likely unaware that they are playing favorites and causing long-term psychological and mental damage to their child.

According to Laurie Kramer, an applied psychology professor at Northeastern University, parents may unknowingly favor the child who is easier to deal with or whom they can relate to more.

Kramer has conducted studies on adolescents and their parents, finding that families often overlook such issues. She adds that having open conversations may help avoid more significant problems, even if biases are at play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a parent listens [and] then provides a reason for the differential behaviors to a child, that can work wonders,” Kramer told the BBC, while also emphasizing the importance of addressing the problem sensitively without passing blame and judgment.

In the story, the parents had already reached out to their oldest daughter to apologize. They should’ve ended the conversation at that, instead of making threats.

As for the daughter, she is of legal age and had the right to move out if it was causing her stress and heartache. And given how things are looking hopeless for her at home, it was likely the best option for her to take.

Most commenters sided with her and wished her good luck, while some offered their advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But some thought she was being childish

ADVERTISEMENT