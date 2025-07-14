Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Horrifying Teddy Bear Covered In Apparent Human Remains Found Outside Convenience Store
Teddy bear covered in apparent human remains sitting outside convenience store with police tape surrounding the area.
Society, World

Horrifying Teddy Bear Covered In Apparent Human Remains Found Outside Convenience Store

“It puts the lotion in the basket.” That creepy line from the 1991 film Silence of the Lambscomes to mind after a stunning discovery outside a gas station in California over the weekend.

The object discovered, a teddy bear, appears to have been made from slices of human skin, crudely sewn together. 

Its placement at the gas station is being considered a practical joke, but for the people who made it, the incident could work in their favor.

Highlights
  • Police in Victorville, California, were called to a gas station to investigate a suspicious package.
  • They found a teddy bear that appeared to be fabricated out of human skin.
  • The incident took place on Bear Valley Road, leading investigators to believe it was all just a big joke.
  • The company that made the item is from South Carolina and recently posted about wanting to grow their business.
    Police in CA find a teddy bear that appears to have been made from human skin

    Teddy bear covered in apparent human remains sits outside convenience store behind yellow police tape near parking area.

    Image credits: victorvalleynews / Instagram

    Police vehicles parked outside a convenience store with yellow crime scene tape surrounding the area after a horrifying teddy bear discovery.

    Image credits: Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com / YouTube

    Media reports that police from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to investigate a suspicious package at an ARCO gas station in Victorville at around 12:30 on Sunday, July 13th.

    What they discovered was truly gruesome. 

    It appeared to be a teddy bear made out of leathery, human-looking pieces of skin instead of fluffy fur.

    It was coarsely sewn together, with the seams showing.

    Worn teddy bear covered in apparent human remains sitting outside a convenience store on a concrete surface.

    Image credits: Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com / YouTube

    Comment by Shannon Gray reacting with confusion to a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    It called to memory the 1991 film starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, where the film’s villain famously wore suits of human flesh sewn together in a similar fashion as the bear.

    But the location of the gas station is making people think it was all just a big prank.

    The suspicious-looking teddy bear was discovered on Bear Valley Road

    Two sheriffs discussing at a convenience store crime scene with yellow police tape and an investigator crouching nearby.

    Image credits: Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com / YouTube

    ARCO gas stations are predominantly found in the western US states like California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. They also have locations in Northern Mexico. 

    The gas station in question is located in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville, CA—with the road’s name aptly corresponding to the macabre-looking item.

    ARCO gas station outside view with parked trucks and clear sky where teddy bear covered in human remains was found

    Image credits: Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com / YouTube

    Police say they responded to a call about a “suspicious-looking package.” 

    After the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001, as well as the anthrax attacks of that same year, the US Department of Homeland Security began a campaign to encourage citizens to report suspicious-looking packages with the catch phrase: “If you see something, say something.”

    In this case, the ‘package’ was in fact a painstakingly made ‘objet d’art,’ created by a husband-and-wife artist team in South Carolina.

    DarkSeed Creations makes and sells bespoke horror items out of resin

    Police officer setting up crime scene tape outside convenience store near vehicles after horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found

    Image credits: Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com / YouTube

    Comment from Dark Seed Creations explaining the teddy bear covered in apparent human remains is a made-to-order item.

    Social media sleuths soon discovered that the people who made the gruesome-looking doll were actually a company called DarkSeed Creations, from South Carolina. 

    According to the DarkSeed Facebook page: “So here is the basics. Yes I made the bear in the news video. Yes, that’s my etsy shop screenshotted on the news articles. Yes I did ship that bear to an etsy customer in Victorville CA last week.”

    Man with red beard in a dim room, discussing a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Image credits: KTLA 5 / YouTube

    According to the DarkSeed website, all their products are made from resin. They describe themselves as a small but motivated company specializing in horror culture and special effects.

    Regarding the bear incident, a member of DarkSeed said that they “did not have any knowledge of the buyers intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me.”

    They finished with a call to action for anyone interested in owning their own creepy bear: “Yes you can still order one too.”

    For DarkSeed, the ‘skin bear’ incident is the best-earned media ever

    Comment text about jeepers creepers referencing horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside convenience store.

    Oddly, just days before the incident at the California gas station, DarkSeed posted the following message: 

    “Tired of the starving artist life… I just need one good break.”

    So perhaps this was the big break the company was looking for? 

    Despite saying they were not involved in the gas station hoax, the timing of the incident is extremely coincidental.

    Either way, it’s some amazing media earned for the company. 

    DarkSeed is a family-run business that is trying to grow

    Text on black background expressing frustration about the starving artist life needing one good break.

    Image credits: Dark Seed Creations / Facebook

    DarkSeed says they are passionate about quality and service and are committed to giving customers the best of both. 

    Established in 2015, the company says it “began in a garage with a dream and a lot of drive.” 

    Teddy bear covered in apparent human remains displayed on a worn workbench in a workshop setting.

    Image credits: etsy

    As horror movie and creepy culture enthusiasts, the husband-and-wife team behind the company says they’ve “always had a love for horror movies and culture.”

    They say their products are “original and developed with [their] own twisted minds and paint-stained hands.”

    “With the support of friends, family, and devoted customers we have slowly grown as a respected business in our industry,” the website continues.

    Two horrifying teddy bears covered in apparent human remains sitting on a black chair with stitched details

    Image credits: Dark Seed Creations / Facebook

    Despite the horrific-looking end products, DarkSeed says they are a family-run company and that sometimes, their children are involved in their work.

    “We are family and community oriented. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll see some of our kids in Cos-play, ‘helping’ at a vendor site, or posing with some of our creepy masks or props!” their website explains.

    Some netizens are disgusted over the ‘skin bear,’ while others can’t wait to buy one of their own

    Social media comment reacting with laughter emojis to a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains story.

    Comment from Yvette Carbajal expressing shock at twisted person behind teddy bear covered in apparent human remains outside convenience store.

    Comment by Akio Mahoney referencing a chilling quote from a horror movie, posted in an online conversation.

    Horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside convenience store in unsettling discovery

    Comment from Dan Knowles reacting to a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    Comment by David Savage joking about a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    Comment from Johnny Chingas mentioning a reference to the horror movie "the hills have eyes."

    Comment about a teddy bear prank shared on social media, referencing a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Comment from Tina Massey Swegles questioning why cameras weren’t checked to identify who placed the horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Comment from Cindy Blaylock discussing possible investigation related to horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Comment by Diana Dair Boatright saying that's just creepy with shocked and worried face emojis in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment by Queana Bell-Miranda expressing shock and disbelief about a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading That’s an expensive prank Haha in response to a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Comment on social media post discussing a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    Comment on social media post by Valerie Castro reacting to a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains found outside a convenience store.

    Comment from social media user Christina Asher expressing disbelief over the horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Woman Kimberly Forest commenting about a prank involving a horrifying teddy bear covered in apparent human remains.

    Teddy bear
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What in the fresh fúck did I just read with my own two eyes

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kngb_1 avatar
    Kim Bailey
    Kim Bailey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not surprised they’re starving because of their content/art…but those prices! Who could afford to spend that on a novelty item?!?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
