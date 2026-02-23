Teacher’s “Abhorrent” Hot-Mic Moment Sparks Outrage After Leaving Students Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

Allyson Friedman, an associate professor of neurobiology at Hunter College in New York, is facing backlash for making a racist comment during a February 10 virtual debate centered around Mayor Zoharan Mamdani’s plan to close several schools on Manhattan’s West Side.

The remark came after an eighth-grade Black student expressed sadness over Hunter College possibly shutting down, leaving other attendees stunned.

Some could be seen covering their mouths in shock, while others sat agape. Friedman’s speech was reportedly heard due to a microphone glitch.

“What you’re saying is absolutely hearable here. You’ve got to stop,” one meeting guest interjected.

Friedman has since addressed the controversy, clarifying her remarks and issuing an apology

Smiling woman with long brown hair in black top, representing teacher's hot-mic moment sparking outrage among students.

Reginald Higgins, the interim acting superintendent of New York City Community School District 3, referenced historian Carter G. Woodson, one of the first scholars to study the history of the Black diaspora in the United States, during the meeting that has drawn scrutiny over comments made by Friedman, according to The New York Times.

Hunter College entrance with students on stairs, related to teacher’s abhorrent hot-mic moment causing outrage among students.

In his 1933 book, The Mis-Education of the Negro, Woodson wrote: “If you make a man think that he is justly an outcast, you do not have to order him to the back door. He will go without being told.”

In her statement, Friedman echoed that quote, saying, “If you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know how to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore,” referring to her school’s possible closure.

“They’re too dumb to know they are in a bad school,” she had also said.

Teacher in pink sweater conducting an online class on laptop, highlighting a shocking hot-mic moment that stunned students.

In an email clarification given to The New York Times on Sunday, February 22, Friedman said her remarks were not directed at the Black student who had spoken but were made while she was “trying to explain the concept of systemic racism” to her child, who was in the room with her.

She said only part of the conversation was audible to other members in the meeting because her microphone failed her.

Virtual classroom with multiple teachers and students in video call, capturing a hot-mic moment sparking outrage among students.

“My complete comments make clear these abhorrent views are not my own,” Friedman explained, adding that she fully stands with the “courageous students” trying to stop the school closures.

“However, I recognize these comments caused harm and pain. While that was not my intent, I do truly apologize,” her email said.

The apology did not quell the backlash, as prominent figures in New York’s education community condemned her remarks

Students walking and talking in a school hallway outside the Klara and Larry Silverstein Student Success Center.

Eric Dinowitz, chair of the New York City Council’s education committee and a former teacher, called Friedman’s comments “horrendous” and urged the Education Department to “address broader issues of racism” within the city’s school communities.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Manhattan borough president, criticized the professor’s remarks as “anti-Black” and “particularly despicable,” noting that children were exposed “to this hatred.”

Email screenshot of teacher’s public apology following abhorrent hot-mic moment that shocked students and sparked outrage.

Kamar Samuel, the chancellor of New York City Public Schools, said the city was working “to repair the deep harm” caused by Friedman’s words.

“Our students and our community deserve better,” he added.

Woman teacher in a red top with shocked expression reacting to an abhorrent hot-mic moment causing student outrage

Hunter College said that while Friedman’s remarks were made as a parent and private citizen, the institution is reviewing the incident under its conduct and nondiscrimination policies.

“We expect our community members’ actions and words to comport with our institutional identity, values, and policies,” the university said in a statement. “We stand firm in our enduring commitment to sustain an inclusive educational environment.”

Mamdani administration’s plan for schools on Manhattan’s West Side is being seen as an early test for the chancellor-mayor duo

Since the video keeps crashing on the CEC3 website. Here is the moment when an adult interrupts a student as she speaks about not wanting to lose her school. https://t.co/1qni5hCPKFpic.twitter.com/0z1kc3lTAp — Gus Saltonstall (@GusSaltonstall) February 20, 2026

Plans seen by The New York Times propose that Hunter College is not the only institution that faces closure.

Community Action School and the Manhattan School for Children could also shut down due to low enrollment, while the Center School, which serves fifth- to eighth-grade students, could be moved to a new campus.

Tweet highlighting a teacher's abhorrent hot-mic remarks causing outrage and leaving students stunned during a meeting.

Many families have opposed the move, saying it would cause unnecessary disruption for students, reduce available space for them to thrive, and lead to the loss of close-knit communities.

According to The New York Times, the school closures and mergers highlight ongoing issues of racism within educational institutions, as schools with lower enrollment rates often serve larger numbers of Black and Latino students.

Woman with dark hair smiling in a black top, representing teacher's hot-mic moment that sparked outrage among students.

Rita Joseph, a New York City Council member who chairs the Committee on Higher Education, agreed that the issue has been an “enduring” one within the city’s public school system.

“Equity and educational opportunities” in the city need to be confronted, she said, which will require “confronting the culture and systems that devalue Black students and communities.”

"It has been a while since I have been shocked by something racist someone has said," a netizen expressed

