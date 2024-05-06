ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a present to someone is usually quite a personal thing. After all, whatever you’re gifting is often picked with a specific person in mind and is not intended to be passed on to anyone else.

But, as one Redditor shared, sometimes, even the idea of giving a birthday gift doesn’t go according to plan. The person had tickets for a concert by a band that their daughter liked, and since they couldn’t go, they decided to gift them to the girl’s best friend. However, they soon learned that the girl wouldn’t be going to see the band either, as her mom decided on a better use for the tickets. Scroll down to read the full story!

Giving a gift to a specific person can be really disappointing if we learn that they won’t get to enjoy it at all

A person’s daughter had a best friend from a multi-child family who would spend a lot of time with them since her own home was very chaotic

The person had 2 tickets to a concert, but since neither they nor their daughter could attend, they chose to give them to girl’s best friend as a birthday gift

The next day, the person learned that the girl’s mom decided to take her brother to the concert instead of her, as he had never been to one before

safarijane22

The person got really upset since neither the mom nor the son liked the band, so they took back the gift and agreed to give the girl something else

The OP has a 13-year-old daughter who has a best friend of nearly the same age. For the sake of this story, the poster’s child was called Jenny and her friend Morgan.

While Jenny was the only child in the family, Morgan had 4 siblings, so she spent a lot of time with her best friend and her family. The author would occasionally enter radio/online competitions and win tickets to various local events, which they would then take the girls to.

Recently, the OP won a pair of tickets to a concert by a band that Jenny and Morgan liked. They planned to take their daughter to it, but an unexpected work trip changed their plans.

Since Jenny would often accompany her parent on such trips, she suggested that they give the tickets to Morgan, as her birthday was approaching, so she could go with her mother or another friend.

However, the next time the girl visited after receiving said gift, she was sad. The author asked her what it was about, and the girl explained that her mother decided to take her brother to the concert instead, just because he had never been to one while all his other siblings already did.

The OP called to double-check with Morgan’s mom, who confirmed what the girl said, adding that the boy barely knew anything about the band. Hearing that, they told the mother that they didn’t feel right about giving this gift anymore, so they would be taking it back and giving it to another girl while giving Morgan something else, which she was fine with.

While Morgan’s mother was really upset about this, saying that the person shouldn’t teach her how to parent, the commenters stood with the OP. They all agreed that it made no sense for her or her son to go to a concert that neither of them liked and that stealing a birthday gift from her daughter made it all a lot worse.

When it comes to gifts, situations like these can really ruin all the happiness that comes with them. However, if everything goes well, there’s actually quite a bit of interesting science behind it.

As Molly Ledwith of Teak & Twine wrote, giving gifts to others actually improves one’s own happiness. During this process and the anticipation leading up to it, the giver’s brain releases serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, making us feel good.

Moreover, gifts are great for improving relationships, as they’re often a way to express one’s appreciation of the other person. In addition to that, they also help us strengthen our ties with others by creating positive memories that are linked to those gifts.

Of course, not all gifts are equal, and the price has little to do with that. According to Kate Murphy of the New York Times, when it comes to this delicate process, context is everything. In other words, the most important part of giving a gift is being able to show that you listened, observed, and empathized with the person, letting them understand that you really know and care for them.

Thus, diamond earrings can fall flat completely if the person gifting them misses that the recipient doesn’t have their ears pierced. On the other hand, something as simple as instant ramen could become a massively successful gift when it is of a particular and rare flavor that the receiver really wanted to try but never got a chance to do so.

So, in the end, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to show someone that you care and feel better about yourself in the process, too. However, what is wrong is taking a gift from someone else who actually wanted it and giving it to another person who doesn’t really care for it. So, for now, let’s just hope that Morgan’s mother will learn this lesson.

The commenters agreed with the poster’s decision, saying that approaching the situation how the girl’s mother did was wrong in every way