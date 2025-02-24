This Ukrainian Artist Creates Paintings That Explore Love, Change, Resilience, And More (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Rita Maikova Zaporozhets paints worlds that feel both familiar and dreamlike. Her work is full of flowing shapes, symbolic figures, and rich colors that draw you in. Born in Ukraine and now based in Barcelona, she creates art that explores love, change, and the emotions that shape us. Each piece tells a quiet but powerful story, inviting the viewer to look closer and find their own meaning.
Her paintings have been shown in galleries around the world, from London to New York. While her style is deeply personal, it connects with people in different ways. Some see her work as poetic, others as mysterious, but no matter how you interpret it, there’s something undeniably human about it.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
"Watering"
We reached out to Rita Maikova Zaporozhets to learn more about her creative process and artistic journey. She shared that art has always been a natural extension of who she is. "It wasn’t a sudden realization but rather a gradual, organic evolution—like a living organism that changes with every new experience. Growing up in southern Ukraine, surrounded by the vastness of the steppe and the seas, I developed a deep fascination with nature and its hidden stories. From an early age, I was drawn to details—the shapes of plants, their textures, the smallest elements—and over time, this curiosity became the foundation for my visual language."
"Finding The Spirit Of Water"
"Our Flying Dragon"
Rita's work often explores themes of love, change, and resilience, which made us curious whether they are inspired by her own experiences. "Yes, these themes are deeply rooted in personal experience," the artist responded. "My creative process is always connected to my emotional landscape and inner reflections. Love, change, and resilience often emerge naturally through my work as I explore transformation and the constant evolution of my own inner world. At times, life’s challenges—both personal and external—have shaped my perspective and inspired me to visualize strength and vulnerability on canvas. Each painting becomes a space where these emotions can unfold and take on their own life."
"Find Me In The Garden"
"Deep Inside Us"
Rita shared that she approaches each artwork intuitively, letting her emotions and impressions guide her. "My process doesn’t follow a strict ritual—it’s more of an inner dialogue that unfolds naturally. I often draw inspiration from nature, particularly from the landscapes and elements that surrounded me during my childhood. Every piece is like a living story, where my characters evolve with me, taking on new roles and meanings as the work progresses."
"Collectors And The Painting"
"Piano For Dinner Party"
When asked about the most rewarding part of being an artist, Rita shared that it is the creative process itself—an exploration of the unknown within her. "It feels like uncovering hidden layers of emotion and thought through each brushstroke. At the same time, witnessing how others connect with my work adds a profound sense of meaning. When someone resonates with my paintings and finds their own reflection in them, it creates a silent, yet powerful, exchange—one that extends beyond words or personal experience."