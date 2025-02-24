ADVERTISEMENT

Rita Maikova Zaporozhets paints worlds that feel both familiar and dreamlike. Her work is full of flowing shapes, symbolic figures, and rich colors that draw you in. Born in Ukraine and now based in Barcelona, she creates art that explores love, change, and the emotions that shape us. Each piece tells a quiet but powerful story, inviting the viewer to look closer and find their own meaning.

Her paintings have been shown in galleries around the world, from London to New York. While her style is deeply personal, it connects with people in different ways. Some see her work as poetic, others as mysterious, but no matter how you interpret it, there’s something undeniably human about it.

More info: Instagram

#1

"Watering"

Surreal landscape painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, featuring abstract pink and brown creatures with a flowing river.

ritamaikova Report

POST

We reached out to Rita Maikova Zaporozhets to learn more about her creative process and artistic journey. She shared that art has always been a natural extension of who she is. "It wasn’t a sudden realization but rather a gradual, organic evolution—like a living organism that changes with every new experience. Growing up in southern Ukraine, surrounded by the vastness of the steppe and the seas, I developed a deep fascination with nature and its hidden stories. From an early age, I was drawn to details—the shapes of plants, their textures, the smallest elements—and over time, this curiosity became the foundation for my visual language."
    #2

    "Finding The Spirit Of Water"

    Abstract painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring two surreal figures amidst a mystical landscape.

    ritamaikova Report

    #3

    "Our Flying Dragon"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring imaginative creatures in a dreamlike purple and orange landscape.

    ritamaikova Report

    Rita's work often explores themes of love, change, and resilience, which made us curious whether they are inspired by her own experiences. "Yes, these themes are deeply rooted in personal experience," the artist responded. "My creative process is always connected to my emotional landscape and inner reflections. Love, change, and resilience often emerge naturally through my work as I explore transformation and the constant evolution of my own inner world. At times, life’s challenges—both personal and external—have shaped my perspective and inspired me to visualize strength and vulnerability on canvas. Each painting becomes a space where these emotions can unfold and take on their own life."

    #4

    "Find Me In The Garden"

    A surreal painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting a woman with a harp in an abstract landscape setting.

    ritamaikova Report

    #5

    "Deep Inside Us"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring abstract skeletal forms and dreamlike elements.

    ritamaikova Report

    Rita shared that she approaches each artwork intuitively, letting her emotions and impressions guide her. "My process doesn’t follow a strict ritual—it’s more of an inner dialogue that unfolds naturally. I often draw inspiration from nature, particularly from the landscapes and elements that surrounded me during my childhood. Every piece is like a living story, where my characters evolve with me, taking on new roles and meanings as the work progresses."
    #6

    "Collectors And The Painting"

    Surreal art by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, featuring abstract figures and a dreamy landscape with warm hues.

    ritamaikova Report

    #7

    "Piano For Dinner Party"

    Surreal landscape painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, featuring abstract organic shapes under a vibrant sky.

    ritamaikova Report

    When asked about the most rewarding part of being an artist, Rita shared that it is the creative process itself—an exploration of the unknown within her. "It feels like uncovering hidden layers of emotion and thought through each brushstroke. At the same time, witnessing how others connect with my work adds a profound sense of meaning. When someone resonates with my paintings and finds their own reflection in them, it creates a silent, yet powerful, exchange—one that extends beyond words or personal experience."
    #8

    "Dark Rabbit"

    Surreal artwork by artist Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting a fantastical landscape with vibrant colors and abstract forms.

    ritamaikova Report

    #9

    "The Healing Heart"

    "The Healing Heart"

    ritamaikova Report

    #10

    "Family Portrait"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, blending imagination and reality with abstract figures.

    ritamaikova Report

    #11

    "The Butterflies In My Stomach"

    Surreal art by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets with abstract shapes and pastel colors, blending imagination and reality.

    ritamaikova Report

    #12

    "Lullaby"

    Surreal art piece by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring an abstract form and a draped white cloth.

    ritamaikova Report

    #13

    "There Is The Seed In Life Itself"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets features imaginative organic shapes in vibrant colors.

    ritamaikova Report

    #14

    "Save Narcissus", 2023

    Surreal painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting abstract figures in a dreamlike landscape by a pond.

    ritamaikova Report

    #15

    "The Mystery Of The Soul"

    Surreal art piece by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting a whimsical, abstract figure in a dreamlike landscape.

    ritamaikova Report

    #16

    "The Treasures Of Experience"

    "The Treasures Of Experience"

    ritamaikova Report

    #17

    "Blooming"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting a dreamlike abstract form with flowing shapes.

    ritamaikova Report

    #18

    "My Fairy Dragon"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, blending imaginative elements with realistic forms on a dark abstract background.

    ritamaikova Report

    #19

    "Back Home"

    Surreal landscape artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring abstract shapes and warm colors.

    ritamaikova Report

    #20

    "Bones & Ribbons"

    Surreal art by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, depicting abstract figures intertwined against a serene backdrop.

    ritamaikova Report

    #21

    "Drinking Healing Feelings"

    Surreal art by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring intertwined figures on a beach with flowing hair and abstract shapes.

    ritamaikova Report

    #22

    "Let The Bunny Play"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting abstract, dreamlike forms in a whimsical landscape.

    ritamaikova Report

    #23

    "All Steak Goes Green"

    Surreal artwork by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets featuring abstract shapes in vibrant colors blending imagination and reality.

    ritamaikova Report

    #24

    "Finally, Fire", 2024

    Surreal art by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets depicting abstract forms in a vivid, dreamlike landscape.

    ritamaikova Report

    #25

    "Music Of The Soul", 2024

    Surreal painting by Rita Maikova Zaporozhets, blending imagination and reality with abstract figures and organic shapes.

    ritamaikova Report

