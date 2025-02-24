ADVERTISEMENT

Rita Maikova Zaporozhets paints worlds that feel both familiar and dreamlike. Her work is full of flowing shapes, symbolic figures, and rich colors that draw you in. Born in Ukraine and now based in Barcelona, she creates art that explores love, change, and the emotions that shape us. Each piece tells a quiet but powerful story, inviting the viewer to look closer and find their own meaning.

Her paintings have been shown in galleries around the world, from London to New York. While her style is deeply personal, it connects with people in different ways. Some see her work as poetic, others as mysterious, but no matter how you interpret it, there’s something undeniably human about it.

More info: Instagram