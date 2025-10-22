ADVERTISEMENT

Rory Blank is a talented cartoonist from Texas, known for his surreal, absurdist comics. His work blends humor with themes of existential dread and personal anxiety, creating a unique and sometimes unsettling reading experience.

Blank’s comics explore the weirdness of everyday life, loneliness, and the absurdity of modern existence. With a mix of dark humor and relatable emotions, his illustrations make you laugh, think, and sometimes even shiver—all at the same time.

