Rory Blank is a talented cartoonist from Texas, known for his surreal, absurdist comics. His work blends humor with themes of existential dread and personal anxiety, creating a unique and sometimes unsettling reading experience.

Blank’s comics explore the weirdness of everyday life, loneliness, and the absurdity of modern existence. With a mix of dark humor and relatable emotions, his illustrations make you laugh, think, and sometimes even shiver—all at the same time.

#1

Darkly funny comic strip featuring a man named Harold with a surreal, overwhelming emotional expression.

roryblank

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Harold isn't here at the moment, please talk to the Supermassive Black Hole... XP XD

Blank started creating comics seriously in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he began working as a full-time cartoonist. By then, he had built a loyal audience on Patreon who supported his daily creative output.

His comics are often deeply personal and unsettling, capturing moments of loneliness, isolation, and the strange absurdity of modern life. Many readers find themselves relating to the overwhelming feelings of dread, disappointment, and alienation that run through his work.
    #2

    Black and white darkly funny comic strip with two characters discussing a podcast, reflecting dark humor for overwhelming life.

    roryblank

    #3

    Darkly funny comic strip featuring a ground bird and a tree bird in a humorous yet overwhelming life situation.

    roryblank

    #4

    Comic of a person stuck in a washing machine expressing darkly funny thoughts about love and loneliness.

    roryblank

    #5

    Comic panel showing a darkly funny interaction with exaggerated head shapes, fitting darkly funny comics about feeling overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #6

    Black and white darkly funny comic strip featuring a worm opening a door and eating a cookie when life feels overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #7

    Comic showing an undomesticated pet rock in nature with humorous captions, part of darkly funny comics collection.

    roryblank

    #8

    Comic strip showing a character emerging from a pipe, reflecting darkly funny thoughts on confusion and existence.

    roryblank

    #9

    Darkly funny comic strip featuring ants discussing ghosts, death, and existential thoughts in a humorous way.

    roryblank

    #10

    Darkly funny comic shows a chicken reflecting on its body as a hellish trap for worms in a darkly funny style.

    roryblank

    #11

    Abstract darkly funny comic panels showing a distorted character melting and ending with a positive life message.

    roryblank

    #12

    Comic strip depicting a frustrated boy named Nathan with exaggerated facial expressions, illustrating darkly funny comics for overwhelming life.

    roryblank

    #13

    Comic titled Zoo for Poorly Drawn Animals featuring darkly funny illustrations of distorted animals in a surreal outdoor setting.

    roryblank

    #14

    Two people chat on couches in a darkly funny comic about stress and a bizarre dog-botherer story.

    roryblank

    #15

    Darkly funny comic panels featuring surreal business experts giving odd financial tips in a humorous and overwhelming style.

    roryblank

    #16

    A darkly funny comic strip showing a man on a bus losing his head and hat with a lighthearted tone.

    roryblank

    #17

    Darkly funny comic showing a man stuck in a pipe with speech bubbles about blaming someone for bad things in life.

    roryblank

    #18

    Comic panel with a person’s legs sticking out of a wall, featuring darkly funny comics about feeling overwhelmed.

    roryblank

    #19

    Black and white darkly funny comic panels featuring a pet rock in its natural habitat with a humorous tone.

    roryblank

    #20

    Darkly funny comic panels featuring belly button lint, a finger, and reflections on life feeling overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #21

    Comic strip illustrating darkly funny moments of a man removing his hat on a subway, showcasing dark humor comics.

    roryblank

    #22

    Cartoon of a person with a duck bill face and dark hair, illustrating darkly funny comics for overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #23

    Cartoon of a mad tiger holding a person outside a cage, illustrating darkly funny comics about overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #24

    Darkly funny comic strip showing a pile of clowns creating chaos, capturing humor when life feels overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #25

    Darkly funny comic showing a cartoon sponge character inside a blender, reflecting on overwhelming life struggles.

    roryblank

    #26

    Darkly funny comic panels featuring chickens humorously discussing a human wearing pants in a surreal, overwhelming life context.

    roryblank

    #27

    Comic strip showing Mickey Mouse disintegrating into abstract shapes, illustrating darkly funny comics for when life feels overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #28

    Darkly funny comic panels showing a smirking character whose head transforms and pops off in a surreal, overwhelming way.

    roryblank

    #29

    Comic of an astronaut sitting on a sidewalk, humorously reflecting on space people and feeling overwhelmed.

    roryblank

    #30

    Darkly funny comic of a mummy struggling to reach an itch, illustrating dark humor for overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #31

    Comic of Dracula at the post office humorously questioning the number of stamps needed in a darkly funny comic style.

    roryblank

    #32

    Darkly funny comic of two bugs sparring in a martial arts match, illustrating humor for overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #33

    Cartoon of a darkly funny comic featuring a sentient hot dog detective illustrating humor when life feels overwhelming.

    roryblank

    #34

    A darkly funny comic showing a bird sinking with human hands appearing in surreal waves, blending humor and overwhelm.

    roryblank

    #35

    Minimalist darkly funny comic with a frustrated character sitting among bowling pins, capturing overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #36

    Darkly funny comic featuring a talking hairball emerging from a sink, blending humor with overwhelming life moments.

    roryblank

    #37

    Comic strip showing Fred Flintstone crushed by a hydraulic press with a darkly funny message about overwhelming past emotions.

    roryblank

    #38

    Green abstract character named Timothy performing quirky actions in a darkly funny comic style, reflecting humor and overwhelm.

    roryblank

    #39

    Black and white darkly funny comic featuring an octopus squeezing through a small hole with humor about escape.

    roryblank

    #40

    Illustration of a man stuck in quicksand with speech bubbles, a darkly funny comic about feeling overwhelmed by life.

    roryblank

