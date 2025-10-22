40 Darkly Funny Comics For When Life Feels Overwhelming
Rory Blank is a talented cartoonist from Texas, known for his surreal, absurdist comics. His work blends humor with themes of existential dread and personal anxiety, creating a unique and sometimes unsettling reading experience.
Blank’s comics explore the weirdness of everyday life, loneliness, and the absurdity of modern existence. With a mix of dark humor and relatable emotions, his illustrations make you laugh, think, and sometimes even shiver—all at the same time.
More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | roryblank.bigcartel.com | rawpaw.ink
Harold isn't here at the moment, please talk to the Supermassive Black Hole... XP XD
Blank started creating comics seriously in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2020 that he began working as a full-time cartoonist. By then, he had built a loyal audience on Patreon who supported his daily creative output.
His comics are often deeply personal and unsettling, capturing moments of loneliness, isolation, and the strange absurdity of modern life. Many readers find themselves relating to the overwhelming feelings of dread, disappointment, and alienation that run through his work.