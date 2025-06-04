Tyson Grumm is an American artist who paints strange, colorful worlds that feel like scenes from a dream. His paintings show animals in weird, fun places—like something out of a storybook. With characters that feel both funny and mysterious, Grumm's work pulls you into a world that’s a little upside-down, but full of wonder.

This June, Patricia Rovzar Gallery will feature some of Grumm’s work in his exhibition called Odditorium. "Odditorium is a world where strange events quietly take center stage. These paintings come from my fascination with the surreal woven into the everyday," Grumm explains. "I like to imagine animals stepping into human roles, fools used with misplaced sincerity, and moments that feel nostalgic, but slightly off-kilter. The Odditorium is a lens, a place where wonder, oddness, and sincerity coexist."

You can preview the full Odditorium show catalog here!

More info: Instagram | tysongrumm.com | Facebook

#1

Surreal animal paintings featuring a panda and duck holding microphones in a dreamy storybook setting.

tysongrumm

We reached out to Tyson Grumm to learn more about the inspiration behind his surreal work, his creative process, and what viewers can expect from his upcoming show at Patricia Rovzar Gallery.

"I only want to paint what I think is interesting," Grumm said when asked what draws him to create his strange and dreamlike scenes. "I only work on one painting at a time from start to finish, and I do that because I want to fall completely into the world of that painting. I'm, honestly, not sure how painters work on multiple pieces at a time, because it would be like working on two different songs at the same time; each one has its own cadence and story. I don't know how you can swap back and forth. So even though the end result may seem strange or dreamlike, when you're fully immersed in it, as I am when I'm painting, it feels very logical and expected.

Sometimes I'll see a painting many years later and be like, 'Well, that's an odd painting,' but it wasn't at the moment I was painting it. It seemed like a story that made sense at least in my head, kinda like our dreams are very odd at times and disjointed, but we completely act like it's logical in the dream."
    #2

    Surreal animal painting of a woolly mammoth with a spotted sheep smoking a pipe on its back in a dreamy storybook style.

    tysongrumm

    #3

    Surreal animal painting of an otter holding sticks near oversized Pick-Up Sticks in dreamy storybook landscape.

    tysongrumm

    For Grumm, there’s so much he loves about painting that it almost feels unfair to call it a career. "I love the solitude and melancholy of working on a painting deep into the night, forgetting about the real world and just being in that painting and in that paint, I love seeing the world when I'm not painting as a palette of ideas and colors and compositions, I love being able to invent anything I want, and in some small way, bring it to reality 2-dimensionally, and most of all I love it as a tool for constant creativity."

    #4

    Surreal animal paintings featuring dreamlike scenes with animals and lava lamp set in a peaceful outdoor landscape.

    tysongrumm

    #5

    Surreal animal painting of an ostrich wearing a duck float with a small white bird on a birdbath in a dreamy landscape.

    tysongrumm

    Grumm's goal for every painting is that, once it's in a collector's home, it remains engaging, always catching their eye, sparking conversation, and drawing the attention of guests. "I don't want my art to die on the wall. I want it to always be 'talking' to whoever looks at it, and sometimes that means the painting may need to be a little outgoing."
    #6

    Surreal animal paintings featuring a bear and an owl with a dreamy, storybook-like hunting horn in a forest landscape.

    tysongrumm

    #7

    Surreal animal paintings featuring a man carrying a pelican and panda in a tub with dreamy storybook style background.

    tysongrumm

    For the month of June, Grumm's exhibition Odditorium will be on view at Patricia Rovzar Gallery. "I get most excited when I have my solo show at Rovzar Gallery each year—seeing the culmination of six to eight months of constant painting, seven days a week, come together on the gallery walls in a giant, cohesive vision," the artist shared. "I can lay them out at my house, but it's nothing like when you see them on the massive gallery walls, where each painting and the story within has its own stage, and collectively, they all talk to each other.

    It truly is magical, especially after so many hours of staring at the pieces from just three inches away. Now, I take a step back and listen to everything they say visually, and it's very exhilarating. Even for me, someone who has already stared at them for months. I've had a show at Patricia Rovzar Gallery for 28 years straight, and it never gets old. It's guaranteed entertaining for young and old alike, which is what I think great art should be."

    #8

    Surreal animal painting of a walrus with a mustache and hat sitting next to a potato with eyes on a couch outdoors.

    tysongrumm

    #9

    Surreal animal painting of a rabbit with a hanging air freshener, capturing dreamy storybook-like surrealism.

    tysongrumm

    #10

    Surreal animal painting of a white cat wearing a monocle inside a rustic round orange frame with a dark background.

    tysongrumm

    #11

    Surreal animal painting of a person wearing a red sweater with googly eyes, set against a dreamy sky and trees background.

    tysongrumm

    #12

    Surreal animal painting of a rhinoceros emerging from a rocket in a dreamy storybook landscape.

    tysongrumm

    #13

    Surreal animal paintings showing a man clipping horns of a highland cow with oversized scissors in a dreamy landscape.

    tysongrumm

    #14

    Surreal animal painting featuring a penguin with wild feathers and a whale with a ship structure on its back in a dreamy setting.

    tysongrumm

    #15

    Surreal animal paintings featuring an elephant in a boat and birds near an artist painting a lakeside scene.

    tysongrumm

    #16

    Surreal animal painting of a person spray-painting a panda with a gun on a wall while a panda holds spray paint.

    tysongrumm

    #17

    Surreal animal painting of a man with a poodle and a large red balloon dog in a dreamy storybook style.

    tysongrumm

    #18

    Surreal animal painting of a panda holding a matchstick by a burning car with revolt graffiti in a dreamy storybook style.

    tysongrumm

    #19

    Surreal animal painting of a chimpanzee riding a tricycle inside a colorful circular frame with dreamy storybook style.

    tysongrumm

    #20

    Surreal animal painting of a young monkey with large eyes and a bright red tongue against a textured blue background.

    tysongrumm

