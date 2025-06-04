We reached out to Tyson Grumm to learn more about the inspiration behind his surreal work, his creative process, and what viewers can expect from his upcoming show at Patricia Rovzar Gallery.

"I only want to paint what I think is interesting," Grumm said when asked what draws him to create his strange and dreamlike scenes. "I only work on one painting at a time from start to finish, and I do that because I want to fall completely into the world of that painting. I'm, honestly, not sure how painters work on multiple pieces at a time, because it would be like working on two different songs at the same time; each one has its own cadence and story. I don't know how you can swap back and forth. So even though the end result may seem strange or dreamlike, when you're fully immersed in it, as I am when I'm painting, it feels very logical and expected.

Sometimes I'll see a painting many years later and be like, 'Well, that's an odd painting,' but it wasn't at the moment I was painting it. It seemed like a story that made sense at least in my head, kinda like our dreams are very odd at times and disjointed, but we completely act like it's logical in the dream."