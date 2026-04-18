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It seems like there’s a baby boom happening in celebrity circles right now, with one pregnancy update after another making headlines.

From confirmed announcements to surprise sightings, several stars have recently shared or sparked news about growing their families.

The timing of these updates has also caught attention online, with many netizens noticing just how frequent these stories have become.

While some fans have celebrated the news, others questioned the details or circumstances.

Here’s a closer look at the celebrities who have recently made headlines with pregnancy news or speculation.