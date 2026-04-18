Surge In Celebrity Baby News Leaves Fans Stunned, Here’s Who’s Expecting
It seems like there’s a baby boom happening in celebrity circles right now, with one pregnancy update after another making headlines.
From confirmed announcements to surprise sightings, several stars have recently shared or sparked news about growing their families.
The timing of these updates has also caught attention online, with many netizens noticing just how frequent these stories have become.
While some fans have celebrated the news, others questioned the details or circumstances.
Here’s a closer look at the celebrities who have recently made headlines with pregnancy news or speculation.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bonnie Wright And Andrew Lococo
On April 5, Harry Potter alum Bonnie Wright announced that she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Andrew Lococo.
She shared the news in an Instagram post, where she was seen sitting on a couch with her baby bump visible alongside their son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.
“Two babies on my lap, our second little earthling joining us this autumn,” she captioned the post.
The update followed a subtle tease she had posted earlier on her Instagram Stories, where she hinted at “very special news.”
Wright and Lococo, who met around 2020, got married in March 2022 in an intimate, eco-conscious ceremony in California.
The couple has largely kept their relationship private, though Wright has occasionally shared moments from their life together.
Their first child, Elio, was born in September 2023, with Wright later describing the experience as “the wildest”.
Since then, she has shared glimpses of family life on her Instagram and YouTube channel, go gently.
Natalie Portman And Tanguy Destable
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar on April 17, Natalie Portman revealed that she’s expecting her third child, her first with partner Tanguy Destable.
“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she said, adding, “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
The Black Swan actress shares two children, Aleph and Amalia, from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Destable also shares two boys from his previous marriage to French actress Louise Bourgoin.
Portman’s relationship with Destable, a French musician known professionally as Tepr, was first reported in March 2025.
Their relationship came shortly after her separation. While Portman has consistently kept her children out of the spotlight, she has occasionally spoken about them.
In an interview with Jenna Ortega for Interview Magazine, she shared, "My kids are always a source of excitement, because you just see them develop into the individuals they are.”
She has also spoken about setting clear boundaries when it comes to privacy, "I set up a little bit of a barrier to be like, 'I’m not going to do photo shoots with my kids.'”
Aubrey Plaza And Chris Abbott
On April 7, Aubrey Plaza confirmed that she was expecting her first child with actor Chris Abbott, with the baby due in the fall of 2026.
A source told People that the pregnancy came as “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” adding that the couple “feel very blessed.”
The actress publicly debuted her baby bump days later during her appearance on The View on April 16. Keeping her usual humor intact, Plaza joked, “Thank you. The cat is doing great,” while rubbing her stomach.
The announcement also confirmed her relationship with Abbott, which had remained largely private.
The two had worked together years earlier on the 2020 film Black Bear and later reunited for the Off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.
Speaking about him in a Vulture interview, Plaza said, “In my opinion, he’s the best male actor in our country today,” while Abbott described her energy as both “wild” and controlled.
The two reportedly began dating in 2025, months after the passing of Plaza’s estranged husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who passed away in January 2025.
Plaza had previously opened up about her grief in a chat with Amy Poehler, adding, “Overall, I’m here, and I’m functioning… I think I’m OK, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”
Given the timing of the announcement and the passing of Baena, the news quickly sparked conversation online.
“Didn't her husband JUST pass away?” one user wrote, while another added, “That was fast.”
Others pushed back, with one saying, “Everyone grieves differently,” while another asked, “Is she supposed to stay unhappy for the rest of her life?”
Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari
On March 5, Audra Mari announced that she’s expecting her second child with Josh Duhamel, sharing the news through an Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos of her baby bump.
“Adding a little girl to our story… We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote, confirming that the couple was preparing to welcome a daughter.
The pregnancy marked another chapter for the couple, who got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child together, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, in January 2024.
Duhamel is also a father to 12-year-old Axl, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie, making this his third child.
Before the announcement, Duhamel had openly spoken about wanting to expand his family.
In a 2025 interview with People, he said, “I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone,” while also expressing hope that they might have a daughter in the future.
The couple has largely maintained a low-profile lifestyle, often splitting time between Los Angeles and a more secluded home.
Their relationship, which began around 2019, gradually became public through appearances, including their wedding.
As the news of a second child circulated online, viewers shared mixed opinions.
“So glad he’s getting the family he always wanted,” one user wrote, while another added, “This guy's too old to have babies.”
Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira
On January 28, Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, announced that they were expecting their second child together, sharing the news on their third wedding anniversary.
In a joint Instagram post, they wrote, “Qué regalo tan grande nos da la vida… Marquito is going to be a big brother,” which translates to “What a great gift life gives us.”
The couple tied the knot in January 2023 and welcomed their first child, Marco, in June 2023. The upcoming baby marked Anthony’s eighth child overall, as he shares daughter Arianna and an adopted son, Chase, with ex-girlfriend Debbie.
He also shares two sons, Cristian and Ryan, with Claudette. With Jennifer Lopez, Anthony shares twins, Max and Emme.
On March 27, Ferreira revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, posting photos from a boat outing as she held a pair of tiny pink shoes.
Anthony and Ferreira’s relationship first became public in 2022, before they got engaged later that year and married in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.
After the news of Anthony’s eighth child went online, netizens questioned the singer’s age.
“57-year-old man who probably won’t get to see this kid graduate,” one user wrote.
“His 4th wife and 8th kid. He’s on a roll,” another added.
Sebastian Stan And Annabelle Wallis
In March, Sebastian Stand and Annabelle Wallis were reported to be expecting their first child together, per TMZ.
On April 13, the Peaky Blinders actress was spotted in New York City with what appeared to be a visible baby bump.
The sighting quickly made rounds online, especially after photos showed Wallis out walking her dogs in a relaxed outfit.
The news came shortly after reports suggested the couple, who had been together for nearly four years, were preparing to welcome a baby.
However, the due date has not been confirmed yet, and the representatives for both actors have not issued any official statement.
Stan and Wallis had largely kept their relationship private since they were first linked in May 2022. Over the years, they were seen attending major events together, including the 2025 Golden Globes, where Stan publicly acknowledged Wallis in his acceptance speech, saying, “Annabelle, I love you.”
Despite occasional public appearances, both actors had consistently avoided discussing their relationship.
In a 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Stan explained his approach, adding, “I feel like it’s really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever. [My relationship] is the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there."
The reported pregnancy also came during a busy period for both stars, with Stan working on Avengers: Doomsday while Wallis is gearing up for Mutiny and Netflix’s Unabomb.
As the news of their pregnancy spread online, fans quickly connected it with other recent celebrity pregnancy buzz. “Annabelle Wallis. Aubrey Plaza. Elizabeth Olsen. The soon-to-be mommy's club,” one user wrote.
Elizabeth Olsen And Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen sparked pregnancy speculation after being spotted during a recent outing, where photos of her in a loose-fitting outfit quickly circulated online.
Instantly, fans began pointing out what they believed to be a visible baby bump, leading to widespread discussion across social media.
However, there has been no official confirmation from Olsen or her team regarding any pregnancy.
The speculation gained traction largely because Olden has always kept her personal life private.
She is married to Robbie Arnett, whom she began dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019.
The couple later revealed they had quietly eloped before COVID, only confirming their marriage casually in interviews rather than a formal announcement.
Over the years, the two have stayed out of the spotlight, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together.
They have also collaborated professionally, co-authoring the Hattie Harmony children’s book series, which focuses on managing anxiety.
Speaking about the project, Olsen shared with People, "Robbie and I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony."
She continued, "Inspired by the picture books we adored as kids, we hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcome reminder to be kind to yourself and to each other."
As the photos of her went viral, the conversation turned into a debate as one user wrote, “Because she hasn't said anything, she doesn't use social media, so people are just basing it on these paparazzi photos that she's pregnant.”
David Henrie And Maria Cahill
On April 5, David Henrie announced that he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting their fourth child, sharing the news in an Instagram post alongside a family photo.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed that Cahill was already five months pregnant at the time, calling the moment unexpected.
In his caption, Henrie reflected on their journey, writing they had “made peace” with not having a bigger family before the pregnancy.
He also described it as a “miraculous encounter,” referencing a spiritual experience in Spain that he believed played a role in the news.
Cahill later edited the announcement herself to include a more personal message directed at women dealing with infertility.
“I know that it can be so hard to read pregnancy announcements when you’re the one who’s trying,” she wrote, adding that she had once struggled with the same feelings.
She continued, “Know that I see you all… and am praying hard for your future pregnancies.”
The couple shares three children, Pia, James, and Gemma, and had previously spoken about experiencing multiple miscarriages before becoming parents.
Over time, Henrie has often described fatherhood as deeply meaningful, once calling it a “particularly special” experience after their journey.
As the announcement of their fourth child circulated online, reactions quickly followed, with several netizens sharing mixed opinions.
“Something off and weird about them,” one user wrote.
“Didn’t even know he had more than one kid… but also didn’t care,” another added, while a third commented, “give it a break, sir.”