“Where Have I Seen Them?”: 30 Side Characters For You To Match To Films And TV Shows

Most people love a great hero. Yet, however brilliant and flawless they may be, our attention is often drawn towards the seemingly more interesting, quirky, relatable, and funny supporting characters. So forget the heroes for a second, and turn your mind’s eye to the sidekicks and helpers.

In this quiz, you’ll face questions about the side characters from various films and TV shows. Some may be iconic sidekicks; some, short but sweet appearances. See if you can recognize them all!

Black and white image of a side character in a leather jacket posing dramatically indoors for films and TV shows.

Image credits: cottonbro studio