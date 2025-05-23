‘2025 Summer Reading List Runs’ In Major Newspapers, Turns Out Most Of The Books Don’t Even Exist
Artificial intelligence can be a helpful aide or a destructive tool, depending on how you use it. ChatGPT, for example, can provide fact-checked data and creative ideas within seconds. However, its ability to write full-length pieces has also become a cause for concern.
New York Times bestselling author Jason Pargin recently discussed a problematic situation involving AI writing tools. In a recent TikTok post, he brought up a recent article featuring a “summer reading list for 2025.”
The issue? The piece was a machine-fabricated article that fooled many people. Scroll through to read more of this story.
Generative AI has been a problem in contemporary society since its development in 2022
The misuse of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is the main point of Pargin’s video, and publishing fake articles is just one of many minor issues that are part of a larger problem.
In recent years, it has also profoundly affected the education system. In late 2022, Stanford University polled its students and found that 17% used ChatGPT for homework assignments and exams, barely a month after its release.
And while 59% of the respondents only used the tool for brainstorming, outlining, and forming ideas, 29% admitted to answering multiple-choice questions with it. 7.3% of students didn’t bother to edit their submitted written material, aided by ChatGPT.
Some educators have urged action due to the potential drawbacks of misusing generative AI tools. In 2023, New York City’s Department of Education banned ChatGPT for teachers and students.
Education department spokesperson Jenna Lyle stated, “It does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success.”
Ultimately, it’s all about using AI responsibly, and it begins by recognizing it for what it is. Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley describes artificial intelligence tools as “invisible” because they run in the background of other technologies, and users aren’t aware of them.
At the same time, Neeley says AI tools are inscrutable because even their developers fail to understand how each model reaches an outcome.
As a solution, Neeley urges careful scrutiny with an “appropriate level of skepticism.”
“Leaders should exercise careful judgment in determining when and how it’s appropriate to use AI, and they should document when and how AI is being used,” Neeley wrote in an article for HBR.org.
Pargin pointed out that users who misuse AI must be accountable for their costly errors, especially when disseminating information.
Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions
The Chicago Sun-Times later stated they were investigating the case
Image credits: chicago.suntimes.com
But they nonetheless received some backlash
Looks bloody ody bad if career journalists write fake articles that are unchecked at any level. Feeds the MAGA crowd on the trustworthiness of real life journalists.
There always were bad journalists and cult leaders, it's just that now they can go even more scot-free by blaming it all on AI
I was recently editing a publication and we rejected a submitted article because it was AI-generated and cited research that didn't exist. It didn't take much checking to find the problem. It made up research papers with citations and references. A lot of the author names were real researchers.
I do not trust AI, at least as it exists now. Maybe in the future it will be better, but right now it’s still in its infancy, should still be in development and research instead of released to the public, and it should be strictly regulated but it isn’t. So we’re getting the AI Cowboys releasing all manner of fake c**p that people cannot distinguish from reality being released and potentially believed by those who are so willing to believe anything they’re told, especially if it confirms their biases. I know there are those who are banking on that, to keep their money and power. That cannot be allowed to continue, as it will be a huge chore to purge the b******t and only leave the truth.
