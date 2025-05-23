ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence can be a helpful aide or a destructive tool, depending on how you use it. ChatGPT, for example, can provide fact-checked data and creative ideas within seconds. However, its ability to write full-length pieces has also become a cause for concern. 

New York Times bestselling author Jason Pargin recently discussed a problematic situation involving AI writing tools. In a recent TikTok post, he brought up a recent article featuring a “summer reading list for 2025.” 

The issue? The piece was a machine-fabricated article that fooled many people. Scroll through to read more of this story. 

    Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have become a prominent part of today’s digital age

    Person holding and reading a book under warm light illustrating 2025 summer reading list runs in newspapers.

    Image credits: Barry / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, the cracks in the system are also beginning to show, as pointed out by author and novelist Jason Pargin

    Man holding newspaper open to a 2025 summer reading list in major newspapers with book descriptions visible.

    Image credits: jasonkpargin

    In a recent TikTok post, Pargin mentioned an AI-written article filled with fake information

    Text block about a summer reading list highlighting unusual issues with the 2025 summer reading list runs.

    Summer reading list runs in major newspapers reveal many books on the list do not actually exist or are strange.

    Image credits: jasonkpargin

    He gave specific examples while also naming the author who published the erroneous piece

    Text explaining a 2025 summer reading list promoting several books that do not actually exist, possibly AI-generated.

    Pargin went on to mention a primary issue with tools like ChatGPT

    Image credits: brackenmacleod.bsky.social‬

    Text about concerns with AI using ChatGPT and issues of plagiarism, highlighting misunderstandings of AI limitations.

    Person typing on a laptop displaying ChatGPT introduction page related to 2025 summer reading list and book existence issues.

    Image credits: Viralyft / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While also calling for responsible use and accountability

    Text about dog driving car accident used to illustrate misleading headlines in 2025 summer reading list runs.

    Text on screen about the future responsibility of AI, related to 2025 summer reading list runs in major newspapers.

    Image credits: jasonkpargin

    You can watch his full video post below

    @jasonkpargin♬ original sound – Jason Pargin, author

    Generative AI has been a problem in contemporary society since its development in 2022

    The misuse of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is the main point of Pargin’s video, and publishing fake articles is just one of many minor issues that are part of a larger problem. 

    In recent years, it has also profoundly affected the education system. In late 2022, Stanford University polled its students and found that 17% used ChatGPT for homework assignments and exams, barely a month after its release. 

    And while 59% of the respondents only used the tool for brainstorming, outlining, and forming ideas, 29% admitted to answering multiple-choice questions with it. 7.3% of students didn’t bother to edit their submitted written material, aided by ChatGPT. 

    Some educators have urged action due to the potential drawbacks of misusing generative AI tools. In 2023, New York City’s Department of Education banned ChatGPT for teachers and students. 

    Education department spokesperson Jenna Lyle stated, “It does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success.”

    Ultimately, it’s all about using AI responsibly, and it begins by recognizing it for what it is. Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley describes artificial intelligence tools as “invisible” because they run in the background of other technologies, and users aren’t aware of them. 

    At the same time, Neeley says AI tools are inscrutable because even their developers fail to understand how each model reaches an outcome. 

    As a solution, Neeley urges careful scrutiny with an “appropriate level of skepticism.” 

    “Leaders should exercise careful judgment in determining when and how it’s appropriate to use AI, and they should document when and how AI is being used,” Neeley wrote in an article for HBR.org

    Pargin pointed out that users who misuse AI must be accountable for their costly errors, especially when disseminating information. 

    Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions

    Meme showing a comment about ChatGPT answering what an answer would look like, with high likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a journalist's integrity related to 2025 summer reading list runs.

    Comment by user Vortex112 questioning how 2025 summer reading list runs in newspapers include mostly nonexistent books.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating people's laziness will never fail to astound, with 2324 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Chat GPT lying creatively, related to 2025 summer reading list runs in newspapers.

    Comment by Paulo Straddo expressing frustration about the article on 2025 summer reading list runs in major newspapers.

    Social media comment highlighting the 2025 summer reading list controversy about non-existent books in major newspapers.

    Comment by Christopher Wilson expressing concern over AI-generated 2025 summer reading list with many books that don't exist.

    Comment by Allison Clark about people treating ChatGPT like a doctor, shown with emojis and reaction counts.

    Screenshot of a social media comment explaining how ChatGPT generates text based on algorithm patterns, not actual knowledge.

    Comment on social media revealing confusion about a new book release, related to 2025 summer reading list runs in major newspapers.

    Comment from librarian named Jada worried about 2025 summer reading list and nonexistent books causing confusion.

    Tweet text about writing a summer reading list article, discussing the irony of giving the task to a robot in 2025 Summer Reading List runs.

    Social media comment discussing the absence of copy editors in the 2025 summer reading list runs.

    Quote from Dune by Frank Herbert about men, machines, and freedom in a social media comment with 2969 likes.

    Comment on social media about surprise at the 2025 summer reading list runs in major newspapers.

    Social media comment explains that 2025 summer reading list runs in major newspapers include books that are invented or don't exist.

    Comment asking why someone even has a job, highlighting skepticism in a social media discussion on summer reading lists.

    Comment discussing the use of chatbots and AI tools in writing and the impact on job security in online comments.

    Comment from user Smartgirl1226 stating internet cannot replace librarians, related to 2025 summer reading list runs in newspapers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting AI created nonexistent books in 2025 summer reading list articles.

    The Chicago Sun-Times later stated they were investigating the case

    Image credits: chicago.suntimes.com‬

    But they nonetheless received some backlash

