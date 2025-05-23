ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial intelligence can be a helpful aide or a destructive tool, depending on how you use it. ChatGPT, for example, can provide fact-checked data and creative ideas within seconds. However, its ability to write full-length pieces has also become a cause for concern.

New York Times bestselling author Jason Pargin recently discussed a problematic situation involving AI writing tools. In a recent TikTok post, he brought up a recent article featuring a “summer reading list for 2025.”

The issue? The piece was a machine-fabricated article that fooled many people. Scroll through to read more of this story.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have become a prominent part of today’s digital age

However, the cracks in the system are also beginning to show, as pointed out by author and novelist Jason Pargin

In a recent TikTok post, Pargin mentioned an AI-written article filled with fake information

He gave specific examples while also naming the author who published the erroneous piece

Pargin went on to mention a primary issue with tools like ChatGPT

While also calling for responsible use and accountability

You can watch his full video post below

Generative AI has been a problem in contemporary society since its development in 2022

The misuse of generative AI tools like ChatGPT is the main point of Pargin’s video, and publishing fake articles is just one of many minor issues that are part of a larger problem.

In recent years, it has also profoundly affected the education system. In late 2022, Stanford University polled its students and found that 17% used ChatGPT for homework assignments and exams, barely a month after its release.

And while 59% of the respondents only used the tool for brainstorming, outlining, and forming ideas, 29% admitted to answering multiple-choice questions with it. 7.3% of students didn’t bother to edit their submitted written material, aided by ChatGPT.

Some educators have urged action due to the potential drawbacks of misusing generative AI tools. In 2023, New York City’s Department of Education banned ChatGPT for teachers and students.

Education department spokesperson Jenna Lyle stated, “It does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success.”

Ultimately, it’s all about using AI responsibly, and it begins by recognizing it for what it is. Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley describes artificial intelligence tools as “invisible” because they run in the background of other technologies, and users aren’t aware of them.

At the same time, Neeley says AI tools are inscrutable because even their developers fail to understand how each model reaches an outcome.

As a solution, Neeley urges careful scrutiny with an “appropriate level of skepticism.”

“Leaders should exercise careful judgment in determining when and how it’s appropriate to use AI, and they should document when and how AI is being used,” Neeley wrote in an article for HBR.org.

Pargin pointed out that users who misuse AI must be accountable for their costly errors, especially when disseminating information.

Commenters didn’t hold back with their reactions

The Chicago Sun-Times later stated they were investigating the case

But they nonetheless received some backlash

