Gold in Editorial/Sports



This is an effort to capture action sports in its purest form. Shooting action sports is like a team sport. As a photographer I always need to make sure the athlete's performance is at its peak. Lucky for me action sports is usually performed at amazing settings. Together with the athlete, we strive to showcase how beautiful the sport and the location is. Whenever the light is not amazing I bring in my flashes to make sure everything looks right.



Since I’ve always been into sports it was a natural step to start shooting my friends doing sports. I quickly noticed that shooting during “the golden hour” led to shots I liked more. But then I started shooting sports like skateboarding and it’s very hard to talk skateboarders into waking up at 5am to get that good light. That was when I started studying artificial light. Nowadays I travel with a pretty big amount of gear and place flashes where I probably shouldn’t be placing to get the shots you see here.