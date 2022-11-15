This Group Is All About The Fear Of Submerged Man-Made Objects, And Here Are 131 Of The Scariest Pics That Might Make You Want To Swim Away (New Pics)
How do you feel when you imagine being submerged in water? Is your inner mermaid thrilled by the idea (wish I could be part of that woooooorld), or do you consider yourself much more of a land creature? If thinking about ships and submarines that are resting peacefully at the bottom of the ocean brings you immense anxiety, you just might have submechanophobia. (Try saying that 5 times fast!)
This phobia, or the fear of submerged man-made objects, has an entire subreddit dedicated to it. From photos of flooded cities to pics of underwater buildings, we’ve gathered some of the most frightening and fascinating posts from r/Submechanophobia that just might give you something new to be scared of. So strap on your snorkeling gear, or your life-vest if you’d prefer to stay above water, and enjoy this deep dive into the phobia of all things submerged.
Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Milena Spirova, the woman behind The Shipyard blog, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you the heebie-jeebies. Let us know in the comments if you think you might have submechanophobia yourself, and then if you’d like to swim even deeper down the rabbit hole of this curious phobia, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this subreddit right here!
Pedestrian Passageway Flooded After Recent Rains In Shizuoka, Japan
There’s a phobia for just about everything. The human brain is a fascinating thing, and for everything out there that is exciting and enjoyable, there are just as many things that our minds can become fearful of and associate with crippling anxiety. Including, of course, objects submerged in water! If you’re never heard of submechanophobia, don’t worry; the concept is quite simple. According to the subreddit dedicated to this interesting phobia, submechanophobia is “the fear of partially or fully submerged man-made objects”.
Now, you may not have this fear, so you might find this list captivating. But if you notice yourself becoming increasingly anxious as this list goes on, perhaps this content isn’t for you. And you may have never even known that this is a fear of yours, because it’s not incredibly well-known. For Bored Panda’s last article featuring this subreddit, my colleague Jonas spoke with one of the moderators of the group who provided some insight into the background of this phobia and word. Apparently, the creators of the subreddit may have coined the term altogether.
This Statue Disappearing Into The Waves
Sitting In A Sunken Commercial Airplane
"Interestingly enough, we are unable to find mentions of the term 'submechanophobia' that predates the subreddit (2013), so although we have no proof, we like to think we were the instigator of the term,” moderator Pubocyno told Bored Panda previously. I’m sure the fear existed, but people may not have known how to articulate it until relatively recently. Since then, however, the term has spread online among people who realized they have it and others who understand where it comes from.
Another person who has tackled this topic online is Milena Spirova, the woman behind The Shipyard blog. Milena told Bored Panda that submechanophobia is surprisingly common, but many people are not immediately aware of it. “They feel uneasy around submerged objects – ships, propellers, wave machines in swimming pools, rusty piers – but they often cannot define what scares them. I know people with such acute anxiety that even a photo can trigger intense horror,” she shared.
Louisiana, Untouched Since Katrina
Flooded Autopsy Theatre In The Basement Of A Charity Hospital
Funny How A Single Chain Can Freak Us Out
On her blog, Milena mentions that she has the opposite of submechanophobia, submechanophilia, so we were curious where she believes that comes from. “I do have a strong affinity for submerged objects – I find myself searching for new photos almost every day!” she shared. “I also seek out real-life opportunities. When I visit a port, for example, I try to get as close as possible to the stern of a ship to catch a glimpse of the propeller. I also love rusty piers, I often search for beached vessels, and I take boat rides in ports to get as near as possible to the larger ships.”
“Part of the fascination comes from the fact that these man-made objects do not belong in the water in the first place, unlike fish, plants, and other natural elements of the marine environment,” Milena explained. “The other part is a typical mix of fear and curiosity that half-submerged objects provoke in me. How big is the part I cannot see? What does it look like? Is it dangerous?”
The Vastness Of Fishermen’s Nets
A Japanese House Floating In The Pacific Ocean After The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami
Lake Mead. Not Only Is The 2021 Pic Bad News, But Also Creeps Me Out
When it comes to how to cope with submechanophilia, Milena shared that many people actually actively seek out exposure to the object of their anxiety. “This is not typical for other phobias, like snakes or spiders, where people avoid triggers at any cost,” she explained. “Many of my followers keep asking for more photos and videos (which I have in abundance), so perhaps systematic desensitization helps with overcoming the fear.”
“What I would strongly advise against is overcoming the phobia by diving near anchored ships or submerged shipwrecks,” Milena cautioned. “Any experienced diver would confirm this is extremely dangerous and could easily lead to disaster. Instead, I recommend port walks, museum ships, boat tours, swimming near rowing boats – anything that helps get used to these objects. Some people start by throwing objects in the pool and picking them up.”
Aftermath Of Amoco Cadiz Sinking
Somewhere In The North Sea
The Inside Of Nuclear Reactors Are Extremely Disturbing For Many Reasons
And if you do think you’re a submechanophobiac, Milena wants you to know that you’re not alone. “I found out that experienced mariners and avid cruise-travelers can also suffer from submechanophobia,” she shared. “Despite being terrified by man-made objects in the water, they have no problem with being on a ship and have no fear of the sea. This is both curious and encouraging.”
Water Ride From A (Now Closed) Italian Theme Park
Went Past A Wind Turbine Farm On A Cruise. My Other Half Was Terrified!
Century Old Sunken Ship Preserved In Perfect Condition Beneath Lake Superior
According to Lisa Fritscher at VerywellMind, this fear is not a surprising one, as it’s closely related to a few other common fears. Many people experience fear of the unknown, which often causes a fear of bodies of water. “For those who are unfamiliar with a body of water, the knowledge that unknown risks could be lurking beneath the surface may be enough to trigger an existing fear of the unknown,” Lisa writes.
A Coat Still Hanging Inside Uss Arizona
Train Tracks Disappearing Into Lake Tahoe, Ca
An Underground Spillway, Part Of The G-Cans Project
A fear of animals can also come into play when we’re talking about submechanophobia. It’s common for individuals who are scared of an animal attack to feel uncomfortable or unsafe around bodies of water where they wonder if a creature such as a shark or a snake will attack them. Mysophobia, or a fear of germs, can also play a part in causing submechanophobia. “While it is important to practice good hygiene and avoid common sources of contamination, those with mysophobia tend to take normal precautions to an extreme,” Lisa explains. “Unfamiliar bodies of water, in which the risks are unknown, could easily trigger a fearful reaction.”
Old Pier Piece That Looks Just Like A Hand. It Is Larger Than It Looks
A Church Underwater, Located In Llsesee Via Undertow_photography
The 'Ghost Fleet' Of Mallows Bay, Maryland. A Fleet Of Hundreds Of American Ships Built Of Wood Due To Wartime Steel Shortages. Most Of These Ships Were Obsolete Upon Project Completion After The End Of The War And Left To Rot
A general fear of hazards can also be a contributing factor when it comes to submechanophobia. Bodies of water can be quite mysterious, as well as dangerous, so it’s common for people to fear drowning, rip currents, rapids, logs and rocks in water, and being unable to see below the water’s surface. A photo of something submerged in water might cause an individual with a fear of hazards’ mind to jump straight to all of the potential risks and possibilities of death present in that water. And another fear you might not be aware of is a fear of ships. “Some people are afraid of any boat or watercraft, while others fear only massive multi-deck ships,” Lisa explains. “This may be related to the fear of the unknown, or it could have to do with a more generalized fear of large objects.” Apparently submarines are typically the most significant trigger in relation to submechanophobia.
The Only Thing Left Above Water Of The Venezuelan City Of Potosi, Is The Top Of The Churches Bell Tower
One Of The Water Tunnels Inside Diablo Dam In Washington
The Costa Concordia Wreck Gives Me Chills…
When it comes to coping with submechanophobia, Lisa explains that it can be quite difficult to diagnose, as it causes little difficulty in the daily lives of most people who have it. “If you do not work in or around the water, you may be able to manage your fear by sitting on the riverbank rather than going for a swim, or only booking cruise ship cabins on a higher deck,” she writes. But if you do feel like this phobia has begun to affect your life, as you find yourself canceling plans or avoiding activities you might otherwise enjoy, Lisa recommends finding a therapist who can create an individualized treatment plan for you that addresses your own specific needs.
"A Pool With Holes" I Saw This And I Thought Y'all Would Have Something To Say About This
Mv Sea Eagle Sunk In Limak Port, Turkey (No One Injured Or Death)
Brand New Boeing 737 Fusalges Partially Submerged, Following A Train Derailment
Have you developed a new fear from this list, or are you dying to get out and explore the great unknown in the ocean? We hope you’re enjoying these captivating photos of submerged objects and machines, but if you have submechanophobia, perhaps you should stop torturing yourself and go check out another article instead! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly spooky, and if you’d like to dive even deeper into this topic, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the submechanophobia subreddit right here!