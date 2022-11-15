How do you feel when you imagine being submerged in water? Is your inner mermaid thrilled by the idea (wish I could be part of that woooooorld), or do you consider yourself much more of a land creature? If thinking about ships and submarines that are resting peacefully at the bottom of the ocean brings you immense anxiety, you just might have submechanophobia. (Try saying that 5 times fast!) 

This phobia, or the fear of submerged man-made objects, has an entire subreddit dedicated to it. From photos of flooded cities to pics of underwater buildings, we’ve gathered some of the most frightening and fascinating posts from r/Submechanophobia that just might give you something new to be scared of. So strap on your snorkeling gear, or your life-vest if you’d prefer to stay above water, and enjoy this deep dive into the phobia of all things submerged. 

Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Milena Spirova, the woman behind The Shipyard blog, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you the heebie-jeebies. Let us know in the comments if you think you might have submechanophobia yourself, and then if you’d like to swim even deeper down the rabbit hole of this curious phobia, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this subreddit right here!

Pedestrian Passageway Flooded After Recent Rains In Shizuoka, Japan

NotAnExpert_buuut

NEVER take a subway during heavy rainstorm...

There’s a phobia for just about everything. The human brain is a fascinating thing, and for everything out there that is exciting and enjoyable, there are just as many things that our minds can become fearful of and associate with crippling anxiety. Including, of course, objects submerged in water! If you’re never heard of submechanophobia, don’t worry; the concept is quite simple. According to the subreddit dedicated to this interesting phobia, submechanophobia is “the fear of partially or fully submerged man-made objects”.

Now, you may not have this fear, so you might find this list captivating. But if you notice yourself becoming increasingly anxious as this list goes on, perhaps this content isn’t for you. And you may have never even known that this is a fear of yours, because it’s not incredibly well-known. For Bored Panda’s last article featuring this subreddit, my colleague Jonas spoke with one of the moderators of the group who provided some insight into the background of this phobia and word. Apparently, the creators of the subreddit may have coined the term altogether. 
#2

This Statue Disappearing Into The Waves

ADH-Kydex

Ok, this is pretty damn cool.

#3

Sitting In A Sunken Commercial Airplane

jdooowke

"Interestingly enough, we are unable to find mentions of the term 'submechanophobia' that predates the subreddit (2013), so although we have no proof, we like to think we were the instigator of the term,” moderator Pubocyno told Bored Panda previously. I’m sure the fear existed, but people may not have known how to articulate it until relatively recently. Since then, however, the term has spread online among people who realized they have it and others who understand where it comes from.

Another person who has tackled this topic online is Milena Spirova, the woman behind The Shipyard blog. Milena told Bored Panda that submechanophobia is surprisingly common, but many people are not immediately aware of it. “They feel uneasy around submerged objects – ships, propellers, wave machines in swimming pools, rusty piers – but they often cannot define what scares them. I know people with such acute anxiety that even a photo can trigger intense horror,” she shared. 
#4

Louisiana, Untouched Since Katrina

A410821

#5

Flooded Autopsy Theatre In The Basement Of A Charity Hospital

Brxken-teeth

#6

Funny How A Single Chain Can Freak Us Out

No_Specific_2928

On her blog, Milena mentions that she has the opposite of submechanophobia, submechanophilia, so we were curious where she believes that comes from. “I do have a strong affinity for submerged objects – I find myself searching for new photos almost every day!” she shared. “I also seek out real-life opportunities. When I visit a port, for example, I try to get as close as possible to the stern of a ship to catch a glimpse of the propeller. I also love rusty piers, I often search for beached vessels, and I take boat rides in ports to get as near as possible to the larger ships.”

“Part of the fascination comes from the fact that these man-made objects do not belong in the water in the first place, unlike fish, plants, and other natural elements of the marine environment,” Milena explained. “The other part is a typical mix of fear and curiosity that half-submerged objects provoke in me. How big is the part I cannot see? What does it look like? Is it dangerous?”
#7

The Vastness Of Fishermen’s Nets

VoidOfEndlessDark

#8

A Japanese House Floating In The Pacific Ocean After The 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake And Tsunami

thatguykeith

#9

Lake Mead. Not Only Is The 2021 Pic Bad News, But Also Creeps Me Out

MidwestAF

When it comes to how to cope with submechanophilia, Milena shared that many people actually actively seek out exposure to the object of their anxiety. “This is not typical for other phobias, like snakes or spiders, where people avoid triggers at any cost,” she explained. “Many of my followers keep asking for more photos and videos (which I have in abundance), so perhaps systematic desensitization helps with overcoming the fear.”

“What I would strongly advise against is overcoming the phobia by diving near anchored ships or submerged shipwrecks,” Milena cautioned. “Any experienced diver would confirm this is extremely dangerous and could easily lead to disaster. Instead, I recommend port walks, museum ships, boat tours, swimming near rowing boats – anything that helps get used to these objects. Some people start by throwing objects in the pool and picking them up.”
#10

Aftermath Of Amoco Cadiz Sinking

Raggebaggefromsweden

#11

Somewhere In The North Sea

geekextraordinaire

#12

The Inside Of Nuclear Reactors Are Extremely Disturbing For Many Reasons

CrimsonRachael

Always wanted to see the Cherenkov radiation.

And if you do think you’re a submechanophobiac, Milena wants you to know that you’re not alone. “I found out that experienced mariners and avid cruise-travelers can also suffer from submechanophobia,” she shared. “Despite being terrified by man-made objects in the water, they have no problem with being on a ship and have no fear of the sea. This is both curious and encouraging.”

If you’d like to learn more about this fascinating topic from Milena or simply check out her blog dedicated to ships, be sure to visit The Shipyard right here!
#13

Water Ride From A (Now Closed) Italian Theme Park

serys_

#14

Went Past A Wind Turbine Farm On A Cruise. My Other Half Was Terrified!

magicalbananaman1

#15

Century Old Sunken Ship Preserved In Perfect Condition Beneath Lake Superior

Joannaslife

Was just reading that some of these still contain the bodies of crewmembers. Preserved but turned to a waxy substance.

According to Lisa Fritscher at VerywellMind, this fear is not a surprising one, as it’s closely related to a few other common fears. Many people experience fear of the unknown, which often causes a fear of bodies of water. “For those who are unfamiliar with a body of water, the knowledge that unknown risks could be lurking beneath the surface may be enough to trigger an existing fear of the unknown,” Lisa writes.
#16

A Coat Still Hanging Inside Uss Arizona

oopspoopsdoops6566

#17

Train Tracks Disappearing Into Lake Tahoe, Ca

DoctorTurkelton

#18

An Underground Spillway, Part Of The G-Cans Project

airportwhiskey

A fear of animals can also come into play when we’re talking about submechanophobia. It’s common for individuals who are scared of an animal attack to feel uncomfortable or unsafe around bodies of water where they wonder if a creature such as a shark or a snake will attack them. Mysophobia, or a fear of germs, can also play a part in causing submechanophobia. “While it is important to practice good hygiene and avoid common sources of contamination, those with mysophobia tend to take normal precautions to an extreme,” Lisa explains. “Unfamiliar bodies of water, in which the risks are unknown, could easily trigger a fearful reaction.”
#19

Old Pier Piece That Looks Just Like A Hand. It Is Larger Than It Looks

Loophone1

#20

A Church Underwater, Located In Llsesee Via Undertow_photography

pinkblueegreen

#21

The 'Ghost Fleet' Of Mallows Bay, Maryland. A Fleet Of Hundreds Of American Ships Built Of Wood Due To Wartime Steel Shortages. Most Of These Ships Were Obsolete Upon Project Completion After The End Of The War And Left To Rot

RC123TheyCallMe

A general fear of hazards can also be a contributing factor when it comes to submechanophobia. Bodies of water can be quite mysterious, as well as dangerous, so it’s common for people to fear drowning, rip currents, rapids, logs and rocks in water, and being unable to see below the water’s surface. A photo of something submerged in water might cause an individual with a fear of hazards’ mind to jump straight to all of the potential risks and possibilities of death present in that water. And another fear you might not be aware of is a fear of ships. “Some people are afraid of any boat or watercraft, while others fear only massive multi-deck ships,” Lisa explains. “This may be related to the fear of the unknown, or it could have to do with a more generalized fear of large objects.” Apparently submarines are typically the most significant trigger in relation to submechanophobia. 
#22

The Only Thing Left Above Water Of The Venezuelan City Of Potosi, Is The Top Of The Churches Bell Tower

fingay-ren

#23

One Of The Water Tunnels Inside Diablo Dam In Washington

Hard_Rock_Hallelujah

#24

The Costa Concordia Wreck Gives Me Chills…

jarred_hall1

When it comes to coping with submechanophobia, Lisa explains that it can be quite difficult to diagnose, as it causes little difficulty in the daily lives of most people who have it. “If you do not work in or around the water, you may be able to manage your fear by sitting on the riverbank rather than going for a swim, or only booking cruise ship cabins on a higher deck,” she writes. But if you do feel like this phobia has begun to affect your life, as you find yourself canceling plans or avoiding activities you might otherwise enjoy, Lisa recommends finding a therapist who can create an individualized treatment plan for you that addresses your own specific needs.   
#25

"A Pool With Holes" I Saw This And I Thought Y'all Would Have Something To Say About This

busnerd20

Fear of water plus added Trypophobia, YAY!

#26

Mv Sea Eagle Sunk In Limak Port, Turkey (No One Injured Or Death)

lightfog

#27

Brand New Boeing 737 Fusalges Partially Submerged, Following A Train Derailment

ibbybibbyx

Have you developed a new fear from this list, or are you dying to get out and explore the great unknown in the ocean? We hope you’re enjoying these captivating photos of submerged objects and machines, but if you have submechanophobia, perhaps you should stop torturing yourself and go check out another article instead! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly spooky, and if you’d like to dive even deeper into this topic, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the submechanophobia subreddit right here!
#28

The Hoover Dam Spill Way.. 50 Feet Wide, 600 Feet Deep.. I Cant Stop Thinking About Falling In…

Redditer2302

#29

Literally My Worst Fear. Queen Mary Propellor Room

CouchChipGamingYT

#30

So As Lake Mead Continues To Get Lower Its Revealing Old Sunken Boats. Here Is The Infamous 1940s Wwii Landing Craft

ChokedOutSpartan

#31

Abandoned Australian Submarine. Sinking This Week

fist4j

#32

Victors Way Sculpture Park. County Wicklow, Ireland

yazburslam

#33

Submerged Tanks

birding954

#34

Abandoned Rollercoaster

NumberCritical7907

#35

Dauphin Island, Al The Houses Are In The Water. There Are Plots In Front Of These Houses Priced For $1k Because They’re Literally In The Ocean

Kfryfry

#36

After Walking 50m In To A Narrow, 150 Year Old Gold Mine, This Vertical Shaft Emerges

Responsible_Shake_83

#37

Motorboat Nearly Swept Over A Dam Spillway In Texas

Tankbuttz

#38

Ancient Relics Rediscovered Off The Coast Of Egypt

23porkbuns

#39

Not So Fun Fact: There Are Nuclear Divers

OverfullHbox

#40

Flooded Car Park In Oz

Mackheath1

#41

Apparently This Submerged Little Guy Was Found After 20 Years

BlueRaptorLea

#42

Tonnes Of Nuclear Waste - Sellafield UK

Woom_Raider

#43

Creepy Lady Of The Lake Statue In Shrewsbury

TerracottaRobin

#44

Flooded Cemeteries. I Don’t Even Want To Look At The Picture

RC123TheyCallMe

#45

Sailor Waiting To Be Rescued From His Sinking Ship

OverUnit8

#46

Don't Wanna Know What's Under All The Algae. Found This In Berlin

snackbagger

#47

The Hydro Electric And Bypass Intakes For Lake Murray In South Carolina, Popular Fishing Spot Too But I Don't Even Like Taking The Boat Near Them

AnywhereFew9745

#48

"Ocean Atlas" The Largest Single Underwater Sculpture. Nassau, Bahamas

EThirtee

#49

This Small Lake In My Town Has A Max Depth Of About 18 Meters. In The Middle There's A Large Sloping Cement Board, Held By 2 Metal Pillars

CreeperArcade

#50

Movie Set For The Abyss. They Filled It Entirely With Water For Filming

BunnyBunny777

#51

Scrolling Through Listings Of Houses For Sale. Found This In The Basement

KevinByMail

#52

A Ship Lowering A Deep Sea Oil Pipeline

Catinthehatporn

#53

Exposed Shipwreck In Scotland

24_7_cat_party

#54

Underwater Diving Museum In Cyprus

Rushjordan

#55

Hurricane Ida

FinalEnder55

#56

Freediving In Hawaii Whilst Tugging On A Chain Of A Buoy Underwater

pjvc_

#57

An Underwater Class A Rv In A Quarry Dive Site

cdsbigsby

#58

Passing *under* An American Spearhead Class Transport Ship

joe25rs

#59

Reservoir Overspill

MrFruitman

#60

The Flooded Chamber In Abandoned Slate Mine, Info In Comment

Underground_1973

#61

Friendly Reminder That There Is A Jason Vorhees Statue At The Bottom Of A Minnesota Lake

UnicornArachnid

#62

Cleveland Ledge Lighthouse, Falmouth, Massachusetts

pdido1

#63

A Tidal Turbine About To Be Submerged Off The Coast Of Scotland

dervonnebenaan

#64

The Wreck Of The Soviet Cruiser: The Murmansk. The Wreck Is Somewhere On The North Coast Of Norway

FlyingSpur27

#65

Where I Live There Is A Lake Created By A Meteor Which Is 115 Meters Deep. These Are Some Photos Our Free Press Released Of It. Not A Fan

Nottoobad777

#66

Flooded Beer Brewery Under Kőbánya, Budapest, Hungary

nyaisagod

#67

A Lake Drainage Pipe Under Thin Glass Ice, And Six Feet Of Water

fugo_tander

#68

There's Something Big At The Bottom Of This Dam

RanshiMuda

#69

Reservoir Overflow In Armenia. These Have Always Fascinated And Scared Me Since I Was A Kid

CryptoRoast_

#70

Found A Sunken Jeep Near Key West, Fl Via Google Maps. So A Friend Of Mine Went To Check It Out In Person. Swipe To See

KevinByMail

#71

Underwater Staircase, I Dont Know Anything Else About The Image

hocuspocus87

#72

My Own Submechanophibia, That's 4 Feet Deep Raw Sewage In My House

llcdrewtaylor

#73

The Edmund Fitzgerald, What Remains Of It Today At The Bottom Of Lake Superior

Thecoastercactus

#74

Gun Turret On Board The Uss Johnston 21,222 Ft Under The Sea

___X3C__

#75

This Unstable Grate Inches Above A Dark Reservoir

RareCheddar

#76

Found On Fb - “Salt Water Slowly Eating Away Pablo Escobar’s Plane. By @sal_qu”

soulsuns

#77

This Pool Is The Most Unsettling Pool I’ve Seen In Real Life

galupa

#78

One Of Neufchâtels Sharks

reconmx1

#79

Submarine Just Breaching The Surface

OverUnit8

#80

Two Of Titanic’s Rusticle-Ridden Engines. Below Is What It Would Look Like Out Of Water. These Structures Are About Four Stories Tall

ginger-loving-asian