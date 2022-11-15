How do you feel when you imagine being submerged in water? Is your inner mermaid thrilled by the idea (wish I could be part of that woooooorld), or do you consider yourself much more of a land creature? If thinking about ships and submarines that are resting peacefully at the bottom of the ocean brings you immense anxiety, you just might have submechanophobia. (Try saying that 5 times fast!)

This phobia, or the fear of submerged man-made objects, has an entire subreddit dedicated to it. From photos of flooded cities to pics of underwater buildings, we’ve gathered some of the most frightening and fascinating posts from r/Submechanophobia that just might give you something new to be scared of. So strap on your snorkeling gear, or your life-vest if you’d prefer to stay above water, and enjoy this deep dive into the phobia of all things submerged.

Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Milena Spirova, the woman behind The Shipyard blog, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you the heebie-jeebies. Let us know in the comments if you think you might have submechanophobia yourself, and then if you’d like to swim even deeper down the rabbit hole of this curious phobia, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring this subreddit right here!

More info: Reddit