“I Have A Massive Ick”: Man Strokes His Cat While He’s Intimate With GF, She’s Weirded Out By It

People have been known to be crazy when it comes to their pets. I mean, Hagrid lovingly housing a baby dragon in his wooden hut says it all, right? However, sometimes, the pet parent’s partner might not approve of this bond, which might spark a conflict.

Just like it did between this couple. The woman is sick of her boyfriend always prioritizing his cat over her. Apparently, he canceled a date and a planned vacation as his feline might relapse from her sickness, but there’s something that annoys her more. Read on to find out what it is!

More info: Mumsnet

Some people can be completely crazy about their pets since these furry animals become their family

The poster has been seeing a guy for a year, and recently, she was annoyed when he canceled a date so he could pick up his sick cat

He also canceled their plan to go abroad, as he fears that the cat might relapse, but the poster lost it when he stroked it while they were intimate

Share icon

She confronted him twice about how he never prioritizes her, but he just brushes it off, claiming the cat is his best friend and nothing can come between them

The poster updated that his cat’s issue is not life-threatening, and if he bails on her again, then she might end things

Dear readers, be warned, for quite a few of you might find today’s story just a little bit creepy. The original poster (OP) has been with her boyfriend for a year, and both of them are 50 years of age. The problem arose one day when his pet cat was at the vet, so he canceled their date to pick it up. OP felt that he could have gotten it later as well, since the vet was open for some time.

Moreover, they had also planned to travel abroad, but he canceled the trip, as his cat might relapse. Now, the poster found this really unfair as it was her first trip after 10 years, and she had put in a lot of effort managing all the logistics with her kids, their meals, their clubs, etc. However, what really got under her skin was when the two of them were in an intimate moment, and the cat walked in.

The man stopped in between and stroked it, and the poster was truly flabbergasted by this behavior. She has tried to confront him about never prioritizing her, but he always says that his cat is his best friend and nothing can come between them. All she really wants is to at least close the door so their intimate moments are not interrupted by it.

When she vented online, people felt that his concern when the cat was sick was justified. OP argued that its issue is not a life-threatening one, and he also has a good cat sitter. Meanwhile, many folks found the other part weird about him stroking the cat. The poster also added that they have a long haul planned in 2 months, and if he bails again, she’s going to end things.

Since I am someone who loves cats, but never had one as a pet, I felt that someone who has experience with them might give us insights. That’s why Bored Panda interviewed Nicole Dias, a die-hard animal lover who has been a compassionate mom and cat sitter to multiple felines for the past 15 years.

“If your child has something as treatable as a minor headache, you still wouldn’t go out and enjoy a date, right? Well, it’s the same way for pet parents, as we consider our cats just like our children,” she explained. Well, in that case, anyone would choose their pet over their partner in such a situation.

Nicole also claims that after the pet is cured, even if there is a slight chance it might relapse, people can be reluctant to leave it with a sitter. She said that she has seen this multiple times when folks who are scared to leave their once-sick pets come to drop them at her place. She has to reassure them firmly that she will treat the pet as her own baby; otherwise, they often hesitate.

Many netizens expressed that they would also reconsider a trip if there was even a small chance that their pet might relapse. However, just like OP, it bothered them that he stopped to stroke the cat during their intimate moment. Many felt that keeping the door closed was too extreme, but they couldn’t fathom this creepy behavior.

Even our expert was lost for words when we brought up this issue. What about you? Did you also get the ick, or are you one of the people who don’t mind? Feel free to type away your thoughts in the comments!

Folks justified him canceling the date for his sick cat, but they were creeped out that he strokes it during their intimate moments

Text excerpt from a discussion about prioritizing a pet when stroking a cat during intimacy and making responsible choices.

Text discussing stroking cat during intimacy and balancing pet care with relationship priorities, including trust and boundaries.

Person stroking cat during intimacy while discussing caring for a sick cat and holiday plans involving pet care.

