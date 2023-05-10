Maciej Dakowicz is a Polish photographer who left his career in technology to focus on capturing unique and fleeting moments from around the world. His portfolio is a visual journey through various cultures and the beauty of everyday life.

With an eye for incredible coincidences, once-in-a-lifetime encounters, and intriguing details, Dakowicz captures it all with his lens. He travels to exotic locations and explores remote communities in pursuit of the perfect shot. If you'd love to see more of Maciej's work then make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda.

