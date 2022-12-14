We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won "'AAP Magazine #28: Streets'" They come from 14 different countries and 4 continents!

Robert Doisneau wrote ''The marvels of daily life are exciting; no movie director can arrange the unexpected that you find in the street.''

And we were not disappointed by all the wonderful images that we received!

The Winner of AAP Magazine 28 Streets is Olga Karlovac (Croatia) with her series "Escape", the Second Place Winner is Argus Paul Estabrook (United States) with his series "Fare Adjustment" and the Third Place Winner is Anna Biret (France) with the image "Electric Girl". The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased in All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #28 Streets.

More info: all-about-photo.com

#1

Electric Girl By Anna Biret

Electric Girl By Anna Biret

14/06/2022 ARMENIA

"Suddenly there was a very strong wind before the oncoming storm. Various elements on the streets began to fly in the air, people were looking for some shelter so that something would not fall on them, I also ... Suddenly I saw this woman who made an impression that she was in a completely different, peaceful environment, an amazing contrast to the situation where people were rushing, seeking refuge. When I go out into the street with my camera, I have no idea exactly what I want to photograph. A priori I am interested in everything, ordinary scenes, details, light, colors, shapes, and above all, people inspire me. I like being very close to them, I respect everyone, I don't want to attack them, and I discreetly adapt to the existing situation to capture their natural expressions My presence is accepted why I don't know. I like to photograph people in their everyday surroundings, and natural behavior, take candid street photos, and simplify the chaotic mess of life with a sense of beauty to bring out some mystery and order, capturing those moments that make every moment of life beautiful. When I take pictures, I feel that something magical is happening to me and the world around me. I can't explain it.. It seems, that it's a necessity to create.. I'm inspired by these spontaneous meetings that can only take place on the street."

that girl should get inside before she gets struck by lightning...

The other winners featured in the Merit Award's Gallery are: Vincent Soyez (France/United States), Hans Severin (Germany), Elena Phillips (Spain), Antonio Denti (Italy), Pelin Guven (China), Carol Foote (Australia), Luning Cao (China), Elmira Sturki (Ukraine), Orna Naor (Israel), Henk Kosche (Germany), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Margo MacArthur (United States), Carl Young (United States), Lukasz Korulczyk (Poland), Dominik Schulze (Germany), Massimo Giordano (Italy), Daniel Dorko (Hungary), Julien Schoener (Germany), Liza Botkin (United States), Rodrigo Paredes (Argentina), Eric Davidove (United States) and Jon Wollenhaupt (United States).
#2

On Broadway, Manhattan By Vincent Soyez

On Broadway, Manhattan By Vincent Soyez

On Broadway, Manhattan. October 2021

Hill Branda
That's a great shot--looks like a painting.

#3

Underground Alienation By Julien Schoener

Underground Alienation By Julien Schoener

"I saw this skinny woman approaching looking surreal more alien alike and disappearing into the underground within a minute. This is the image she left behind."

this looks like it could be a painting!!

For this 28th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for the heart and soul of a society and its people. Whether photographed in the countryside, or in an urban setting, the images we chose reflect the diversity of the photographer's background and approach to street photography. The twenty-five selected photographers have many talents, an eye for detail, light and composition. Thanks to their ability to grasp decisive moments, they allowed us to become a spectator of their wanderings, a curious observer of people's behavior.
#4

Running Foal, Dublin, Ireland 2022 From The Series 'Mincéirs' By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Running Foal, Dublin, Ireland 2022 From The Series 'Mincéirs' By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

"A foal runs wild on a halting site in Dublin. Irish Travellers have horses as part of their nomadic custom but faces difficulty finding grassy lands for their animals due to overdevelopment by the Irish Government."

someone should help that poor foal!

#5

Batman Gets Off Work From The Series 'West Coast Road Trip' By Henk Kosche

Batman Gets Off Work From The Series 'West Coast Road Trip' By Henk Kosche

"Las Vegas is a place of amusement and entertainment. The cityscape is deeply artificial, patched together from duplicated fragments of real or unreal places and populated with protagonists from the history or pop culture of the USA and Hollywood. With a lot of luck, we can witness Batman, when he gets off work."

plot twist: its the real batman

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, there were so many incredible single shots from around the world, but in the end, we hope you will all enjoy this collection of weird and wonderful stolen moments.
#6

Untitled By Hans Severin

Untitled By Hans Severin

#7

Color Your Life By Massimo Giordano

Color Your Life By Massimo Giordano

Cesena, Italy 2022

that looks absolutely abstract and amazing

#8

Rain Man By Olga Karlovac

Rain Man By Olga Karlovac

"Published in ‘escape’, the final chapter in a trilogy of books, ‘rain man’ is both part of a visual journey through the streets of Zagreb and a personal chronicle of life before and during the lockdown. By blurring the lines between reality and poetic interpretation, and working exclusively in black and white, Olga Karlovac's photography takes on a dreamlike quality. Her abstracted images invite the viewer to linger, lose track of time as she leads us down winding streets, recognizing the familiar within the barely there."

the shrimp whisperer
*something in the way plays softly in the background*

#9

The American Dream By Rodrigo Paredes

The American Dream By Rodrigo Paredes

#10

Dual By Luning Cao

Dual By Luning Cao

"Shot in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China."

they told us not to climb up slides, so we did.

#11

Summertime Sadness From The Series 'Affected By The Sun' By Lukasz Korulczyk

Summertime Sadness From The Series 'Affected By The Sun' By Lukasz Korulczyk

#12

Artist, North Beach From The Series ' Tale Of A City: Sab Francisco' By Jon Wollenhaupt

Artist, North Beach From The Series ' Tale Of A City: Sab Francisco' By Jon Wollenhaupt

"Artist standing in front of City Lights Books in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco. This image is part of the series Tales of a City: San Francisco."

#13

Kapparot By Orna Naor

Kapparot By Orna Naor

#14

Primary From The Series 'Candid Street Moments' By Eric Davidove

Primary From The Series 'Candid Street Moments' By Eric Davidove

"A candid street photo taken in Crissy Field, San Francisco California."

#15

Charity Lunch Without Troubles For Ukrainian Old Men From The Series 'Helping Those In Need ' By Elmira Sturki

Charity Lunch Without Troubles For Ukrainian Old Men From The Series 'Helping Those In Need ' By Elmira Sturki

"There are many old people in Ukraine who need help. First of all, this concerns normal nutrition. Charitable foundations have set up small houses on the streets of Kyiv, where hot meals are distributed free of charge. Old people stand in line in any weather for a delicious lunch. The atmosphere is positive and friendly."

#16

All I Want Is You By Dominik Schulze

All I Want Is You By Dominik Schulze

"Taken in a train between Hamburg and Dresden."

#17

Juxtaposition From The Series 'Surfers Paradise Street Life' By Carol Foote

Juxtaposition From The Series 'Surfers Paradise Street Life' By Carol Foote

#18

Tokyo Metro Ticket Booth By Argus Paul Estabrook

Tokyo Metro Ticket Booth By Argus Paul Estabrook

"Shot in Tokyo, 'Fare Adjustment' captures various facets of its urban environments to describe a state of mind more than the city itself. During this time, I traveled to Japan to mentally escape from the extraordinary personal turmoil that was affecting my life — the passing of my father and the infidelity of my wife. These two events devastated me and made me struggle with the idea of having a safe place to call home. There was an intense need to be someplace where I could forget myself or disappear. Trying to transverse this emotional landscape, I found myself haunting the streets of Tokyo the same way my broken heart felt. This street photography series is a poetic expression of being lost and struggling to find oneself again."

#19

London Bridge Is Down (On The Emotional Life Of Nations) By Antonio Denti

London Bridge Is Down (On The Emotional Life Of Nations) By Antonio Denti

"As seen in the streets of London, in the days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As the ancient ritual seemed to work perfectly to reassure the that the world as they knew it had stood the shock, in their eyes - almost like peeping through someone's window, one could see the shiver of the winds of irresistible change."

#20

Beijing Swimmers By Pelin Guven

Beijing Swimmers By Pelin Guven

#21

Grounded By Elena Phillips

Grounded By Elena Phillips

#22

Saloon By Margo Macarthur

Saloon By Margo Macarthur

#23

Schmutz From The Series ' Moment' By Liza Botkin

Schmutz From The Series ' Moment' By Liza Botkin

#24

Stray Picture No. 33. By Daniel Dorko

Stray Picture No. 33. By Daniel Dorko

#25

Warehouse District Fire By Carl Young

Warehouse District Fire By Carl Young

"Two firefighters battle an early morning blaze in downtown Los Angeles."

