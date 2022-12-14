We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won "'AAP Magazine #28: Streets'" They come from 14 different countries and 4 continents!

Robert Doisneau wrote ''The marvels of daily life are exciting; no movie director can arrange the unexpected that you find in the street.''

And we were not disappointed by all the wonderful images that we received!

The Winner of AAP Magazine 28 Streets is Olga Karlovac (Croatia) with her series "Escape", the Second Place Winner is Argus Paul Estabrook (United States) with his series "Fare Adjustment" and the Third Place Winner is Anna Biret (France) with the image "Electric Girl". The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased in All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #28 Streets.

More info: all-about-photo.com