Street Photography: The Independent Photographer Has Announced The Winners Of Its 2022 Contest (10 Pics)

The Independent Photographer has just announced the winners of its Street Photography Contest, which took place in September 2022. Images from more than 40 countries have been rewieved and 10 Winners & Finalists have been selected by our esteemed judge Jamel Shabazz.

More information about the Judge:

Jamel Shabazz was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of fifteen, he picked up his first camera and started to document his peers. Inspired by photographers Leonard Freed, James Van Der Zee, and Gordon Parks, he marveled at their documentation of the African American community.

In 1980, as a concerned photographer with a clear vision, he embarked on a mission to extensively document various aspects of life in New York City, from youth culture to a wide range of social conditions. Due to its spontaneity and uniqueness, the streets and subway system became backdrops for many of his photographs.

The Street Photography Competition aims to celebrate and reward photographers for being the best at observing and recording life on the streets.

It is our great pleasure to present the work of these 10 incredibly talented artists!

More info: independent-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

David Keith Brown — 1st place. Prize — $1000

“Balloon dance” — Tegal, Central Java

“Women are dancing with balloons in a back-lane celebration in Tegal, Central Java.⁠”

“My eye was immediately drawn toward the juxtaposition of the two sets of couples fixated on their balloons. This is occurring while a young child in his own private world, is perfectly framed in the center of the image and seems to be enthralled with his balloon; isolated but equally engaging. What I found interesting was the age difference between the couples on the left side of the frame who appear to be teenagers, while on the other side are women, one slightly visible and the other not so much, only identifiable by the jewelry recognizable on her left hand. The drawing of the quarter moon face on one balloon, adds extra suspense. Both women are carrying distinguishable, designer handbags. Perhaps they are good friends or relatives, enjoying a day out with their children. There is so much left to the imagination while looking at this photograph; A well-composed, decisive moment, capturing intimacy and friendship. It is now a strong visual narrative, frozen in time.” — Jamel Shabazz

Erich Wohlenberg — 2nd place. Prize — $600

“Candid Street Scene”

⁠”A perfectly timed high-contrast street scene featuring a colorful street facade’s reflection on the back window of a parked car and walker framed in the building entrance.⁠”

“There are so many amazing elements captured in this intriguing image. From the cinematic feel and mood produced by the lighting and layers of tones and shapes to the overall composition and cunning perspective, along with the technical process, all are important ingredients needed to make such a unique and surreal image. I was most impressed with how the photographer framed the silhouetted subject perfectly timed, against the lighted backdrop, while capturing the various textures and nuances within this single frame. The making of this particular photograph was executed with great skill and creativity.” — Jamel Shabazz

Julien Schoener — 3rd place. Prize — $400

“Shadows of New York’s early steel years” — New York, USA

“The sun came out and these beautiful shadows appeared telling their different story of space, time, and dimension. An illusion to the first black and white photographs of New York during the steel building of skyscrapers.”

“A wonderful image that showcases the potential of more elevated perspectives in street photography. Captured from above, the dark figures and their umbras form an arresting composition that almost verges on abstract, and immediately brings to mind the work of 20th-century greats, René Burri and Andre Kertesz.” – The Independent Photographer editors

Branden May – finalist

“You’re late” – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

“Shot on Peachtree Center Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Gokhan Arer – finalist

“A cup of juxtaposition” – Galata Bridge, Istanbul, Turkey

John Yuhas – finalist

“Subway Light Play” – Chicago, USA

“An image of a commuter taking the stairs to catch the subway in Chicago, Illinois, USA.”

Jonathan Jasberg – finalist

“Mount Lavinia” – Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka

“Children gather at a shrine in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka.”

Maude Bardet – finalist

“Vivid Conversation” – Cairo, Egypt

Mehmet Esen – finalist

“Stranger”

Suresh Naganathan – finalist

“Morning Exercise” – Mumbai, India

“This picture was taken at one of the forts of Mumbai. It was interesting to see how people are coopting ancient structures for their daily activities.”