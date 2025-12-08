ADVERTISEMENT

I travel the world capturing everyday life through my lens, seeking moments that tell stories, reveal emotions, and transform ordinary streets into something extraordinary. From bustling city markets to quiet corners of forgotten alleys, these photographs are a glimpse into the lives, colors, and moods that inspire me as a street photographer.

Each shot is a story waiting to be discovered—moments of light, shadow, movement, and humanity frozen in time.

More info: Instagram | ashrafularefin.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elderly man paddling a small boat on calm water with seagulls flying overhead in a street photography shot.

Report

11points
User avatar AshrafulArefin
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Vibrant street photography capturing a cultural festival with colorful costumes and dramatic light and smoke effects.

    Report

    8points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #3

    Person standing by the water feeding birds with outstretched arm in a serene street photography scene around the world.

    Report

    8points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #4

    Silhouette of a child holding colorful balloons walking on the beach at sunset in street photography style.

    Report

    7points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Young woman and child on a motorbike at night captured in street photography with vibrant urban lighting and bokeh effects.

    Report

    7points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #6

    Woman wrapped in a blanket sitting on a street edge in warm sunlight, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #7

    Woman in traditional clothing filling water pots from a street water pump, captured in vibrant street photography shot.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #8

    Man carrying large bundles on his back in a narrow street, captured in street photography with warm sunlight and shadows.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man pouring water from large container on busy street in warm light, showcasing street photography around the world.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #10

    Woman carrying a box and bottle walking through a narrow alley, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #11

    Street photography showing a man pouring steaming hot tea at a busy outdoor market in warm sunlight.

    Report

    6points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #12

    Street photography showing joyful women in vibrant dresses walking through a bustling sunlit urban street scene.

    Report

    5points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Street photography of a vendor sitting in a dimly lit market surrounded by hanging bunches of bananas.

    Report

    5points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #14

    Man riding a cycle rickshaw on a sunlit street with another pedestrian walking in the background in street photography.

    Report

    5points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #15

    Man riding a red bicycle on an empty street near a modern building with greenery, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    5points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #16

    Man riding a bicycle rickshaw in a sunlit narrow street, captured in vibrant street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Stray dog standing in a narrow alleyway during golden hour, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #18

    Woman sweeping leaves on a sunlit village path surrounded by lush trees, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #19

    Street photography of a man sitting on a rickshaw near ornate temple carvings at sunset in an Asian city.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #20

    Street photography capturing a man eating at a vibrant night market with colorful lanterns and traditional decorations.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #21

    Two men sitting on chairs in a narrow alley with a green car, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #22

    Man smoking hookah while sitting on wooden chairs in a narrow alley, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #23

    Woman in traditional clothing standing in water holding water with birds flying above in street photography around the world.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #24

    Woman in traditional attire holding bread on a street with a dog nearby, a candid street photography moment.

    Report

    4points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #25

    Street photography capturing a nighttime street food scene with people and colorful lights in an urban setting.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #26

    Young girl with traditional face paint sitting on a cart during a vibrant street photography scene in a cultural procession.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Young man carrying plants walking barefoot on railroad tracks in a forest, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #28

    Elderly woman wearing a mask leaning forward inside a dimly lit room, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #29

    Child walking in a sunlit street holding a colorful kite, captured in a candid street photography shot.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #30

    Man ironing clothes in a small traditional shop, captured in vibrant street photography around the world.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #31

    Woman in colorful dress and headscarf leaning on balcony railing overlooking busy street in street photography shot

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #32

    Couple walking in a narrow alleyway at sunset, captured in warm light with street photography around the world.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #33

    Silhouette of a man riding a bicycle in a narrow street with warm sunlight and a dog nearby in street photography.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #34

    Man walking past colorful mural with Chinese calligraphy and street photography elements captured in urban setting.

    Report

    3points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #35

    Elderly woman resting in a dimly lit alley, captured in street photography around the world with a moody urban atmosphere.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #36

    Busy floating market with vendors on boats selling goods in a vibrant street photography scene around the world.

    Report

    2points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Elderly woman sitting in narrow alley wrapped in red shawl, captured in street photography around the world.

    Report

    1point
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #38

    Street photography capturing a young man balancing bread trays on his head while riding a bicycle in a sunlit alley.

    Report

    1point
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #39

    Man reading newspaper in warm street light, captured in vibrant street photography around the world.

    Report

    0points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST
    #40

    Man carrying bundles of yarn on a scooter in an old street during street photography around the world.

    Report

    0points
    User avatar AshrafulArefin
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!