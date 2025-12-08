ADVERTISEMENT

I travel the world capturing everyday life through my lens, seeking moments that tell stories, reveal emotions, and transform ordinary streets into something extraordinary. From bustling city markets to quiet corners of forgotten alleys, these photographs are a glimpse into the lives, colors, and moods that inspire me as a street photographer.

Each shot is a story waiting to be discovered—moments of light, shadow, movement, and humanity frozen in time.

More info: Instagram | ashrafularefin.com | Facebook | x.com