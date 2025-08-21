ADVERTISEMENT

Today we’d like to introduce you to the work of Willie Koh, a photographer formally trained in both architecture and film – two disciplines that continue to shape the way he sees and frames the world. As he explained to Bored Panda, he is fascinated by “how the language of cinema, architecture and literature can intersect in the realms of the photographic image,” often uncovering beauty and mystery within those intersections.

Willie describes his process as deeply emotional and instinctive, leaning toward the cinematic and abstract. “It could be as simple as a human gesture, or an accidental glint of light, or just simply a different way to re-look at things around us,” he shares. What drives him most is not literal meaning, but the “emotional frequency” of a place or moment – something he hopes will resonate with viewers long after the photograph is taken.

Koh also reflected on how “Our images possess a wisdom beyond our immediate understanding,” believing that their truths often reveal themselves only later. In this way, the photographer becomes a medium through which reality quietly unfolds.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Willie’s poetic and thought-provoking photographs.

More info: williekoh.com | Instagram

#1

Photographer capturing poetic cinematic image of person walking near large glowing architectural columns at night.

willie.koh_ Report

    #2

    Silhouetted person walking at night with illuminated orbs, showcasing poetic cinematic photography and ordinary moments transformed.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #3

    Woman joyfully posing by the water with cityscape background, showcasing poetic and cinematic photography style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #4

    Shadowy silhouette of a person reflected on a tiled wall creating a poetic, cinematic moment by a skilled photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #5

    Silhouettes of children playing in a glowing ball pit, captured by a photographer turning ordinary moments into cinematic images.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #6

    Silhouetted figure surrounded by floating spheres in a dark, cinematic scene captured by a photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #7

    Cinematic photograph capturing reflections and red lights, turning an ordinary night scene into a poetic visual moment.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #8

    Shadow of a hand against a foggy cityscape at night, showcasing poetic, cinematic photography capturing ordinary moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #9

    Black and white cinematic image of a photographer capturing an ordinary moment with artistic framing on a city street.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #10

    Cityscape at sunset with trees and buildings, showcasing poetic cinematic images by a creative photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #11

    Man in green shirt captured in a poetic, cinematic image with tourists and waterfront cityscape in the background.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #12

    Double exposure image blending a woman's face with a building under construction, showcasing poetic, cinematic photography style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #13

    Child reaching up inside a train captured by a photographer turning ordinary moments into poetic cinematic images.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #14

    Man bending inside a refrigerator on a dimly lit street, capturing poetic cinematic images of ordinary moments at night.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #15

    Two men resting on red benches in an urban setting, capturing ordinary moments with poetic, cinematic photography style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #16

    Woman with blonde hair standing near Merlion fountain, captured in a poetic, cinematic image of ordinary moments in a crowded place.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #17

    Shadow of a person cast on a wall in a dimly lit room, capturing poetic, cinematic photography of ordinary moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #18

    Person in a hoodie seen through a train window, capturing an ordinary moment turned poetic and cinematic by a photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #19

    Silhouette reflected on car window blending with autumn trees and a city street, creating poetic cinematic images.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #20

    Man wearing a red shirt leaning against a wall next to a bicycle in a poetic, cinematic image by a photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #21

    Child in yellow shirt near rusted gate and person on motorcycle in shadowy street, cinematic photographic moment capturing everyday life.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #22

    Black and white photo capturing ordinary moments transformed into poetic, cinematic images by a creative photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #23

    Reflection of colorful old buildings on a glass surface, showcasing poetic and cinematic photography of ordinary moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #24

    Street scene with blurred pedestrians and market stalls, showcasing poetic cinematic photography of ordinary moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #25

    Night cityscape viewed through a window, showcasing a poetic, cinematic image that captures ordinary moments beautifully.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #26

    Night cityscape with illuminated windows reflecting a cinematic image, showcasing a photographer’s poetic, cinematic style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #27

    Photographer captures ordinary moments through poetic, cinematic images with dramatic lighting and reflective surfaces.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #28

    Two men with backpacks near waterfront and cityscape, capturing ordinary moments in poetic, cinematic photography style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #29

    Photographer captures everyday street scene with a person standing barefoot, holding a bag near a parked truck creating cinematic imagery.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #30

    Photographer capturing ordinary moments in a barber shop, creating poetic and cinematic images with natural light and emotion.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #31

    Group of men interacting at a market stall captured in a poetic, cinematic style by a creative photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #32

    Black and white cinematic image showing a woman handling bags and a reflective surface capturing an urban scene and a pedestrian.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #33

    Photographer capturing poetic, cinematic moments of a flower market scene with dramatic light and shadow contrasts.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #34

    Man sitting in dim light beside an ice cream freezer, captured in a poetic, cinematic style by the photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #35

    Cinematic image capturing an everyday street moment with contrasting light and shadow by a talented photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #36

    Reflection of pedestrians walking past a bakery, capturing ordinary moments in a poetic, cinematic style by the photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #37

    Abstract cinematic image capturing ordinary moments with shadowy reflections and soft warm lighting in an urban setting by a photographer.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #38

    Shadowy photographer reflection over a cityscape at dusk capturing poetic cinematic moments through a window pane.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #39

    City street scene reflected in glass, showcasing poetic and cinematic photography capturing ordinary moments in an urban setting.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #40

    Cinematic image showing a market scene with colorful umbrellas and a person wearing a helmet on a motorcycle.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #41

    Cinematic image of a narrow street with people, food stalls, and a white van in warm, poetic light.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #42

    Photographer captures ordinary night moments in a poetic, cinematic style with vibrant colored lights and street scenes.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #43

    A photographer capturing poetic, cinematic images of a busy flower market with vibrant colors and everyday moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #44

    Reflection of people inside a bus creating a poetic, cinematic scene that captures ordinary moments through photography.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #45

    Street food vendor wearing a mask preparing food, captured in a poetic cinematic image of ordinary daily moments.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #46

    Cinematic image capturing an ordinary street scene with people and market stalls in a poetic, artistic style.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #47

    Abstract image with soft purple and pink hues creating a poetic, cinematic atmosphere in photography.

    willie.koh_ Report

    #48

    Reflection of busy urban street scene captured by a photographer turning ordinary moments into poetic cinematic images.

    willie.koh_ Report

