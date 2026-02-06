“He Was Met With The Police”: Guy Blows Up After Coworker Stops Picking Up Lunches Because Of His Entitlement

ADVERTISEMENT

As children, we were all taught to be kind to one another. What our elders don’t teach us, however, is that kindness has its pitfalls.

Some people may take advantage of the goodwill you show them, as this employee experienced with their coworkers. All of this happened because the person chose to stand up for their moral and religious beliefs.

After enduring harsh bullying, the author had a satisfying ending to their story. Scroll through to find out what happened.

An employee got a raw deal after showing kindness to coworkers

Young woman holding a paper lunch bag and looking at her phone, illustrating workplace entitlement and lunch conflict.

It began after the person offered to pick up everyone’s lunches from a specific restaurant

Text excerpt about coworker stopping picking up lunches due to entitlement, leading to confrontation with police.

Text excerpt about coworker pickup lunch entitlement issue involving coworkers and office orders.

Text slide showing a numbered rule about ordering from only one restaurant per day at work related to lunch pickups.

Text excerpt discussing refusal to order from certain forbidden restaurants due to moral principles, causing conflict with coworker.

Text explaining lunch order rounding and payment options, addressing coworker entitlement and police involvement.

Text excerpt explaining a coworker's continued attempts to influence lunch restaurant choices despite objections.

Woman with glasses looking stressed while talking on the phone, relating to coworker entitlement and police involvement.

Things got heated after one coworker and the vice president escalated the situation

Office drama unfolds after coworker stops picking up lunches due to perceived entitlement, leading to a confrontation with police.

Email text about canceling lunch club after dropping off orders related to coworker entitlement and lunch pickups.

Text on a white background about a workplace lunch club disbanding due to moral objections and entitlement issues.

Text message explaining refund for prepaid lunch orders and stating no lunch pickups on most Sundays.

Office text conversation about a coworker stopping lunch pickups due to entitlement causing conflict.

Text excerpt about making money to cover daily lunch costing around fifteen to sixteen dollars on good days.

Text excerpt about coworker entitlement causing conflict at work after lunch deliveries stop.

Paper lunch bags with bottled drinks arranged on a black surface representing coworker lunches and entitlement conflict.

Practicing reciprocity can actually create tension, especially with unclear communication

In theory, showing an act of kindness gets you in the good graces of everyone around you. But as we mentioned in our intro, it has its pitfalls, particularly in the concept of reciprocity.

As workplace and career expert Will Steward tells Bored Panda, “reciprocity creep” can create tension, especially when there is no clear communication.

“It turns a one‑off favor into an unwritten rule, and no one clarifies who actually owns the task,” he explained.

“Role ambiguity means the most agreeable person defaults into organizing, while power dynamics make juniors and underrepresented employees more likely to keep saying yes to seem cooperative.”

The employee eventually found themselves in a sticky situation when the “lunch club” grew in size and upper management became involved. Their boundaries were stepped over in the process.

Steward says a mindset shift from “I’m letting the team down” to “I’m protecting a proper break so I can do my job well and share chores fairly” is one way to uphold these boundaries without damaging workplace morale.

But of course, upholding harmony is a collective effort. Steward suggested practical approaches, such as shifting such favors from “nice-to-do” to “fair-to-share,” with a few defaults everyone can see.

“Make logistics opt‑in and time‑boxed, set a rotating organizer so no one does it more than about once a month, use a clear cut‑off time, and default to group payment links so nobody fronts money or chases tips,” he said.

The author provided more information in their story

Text excerpt about being bilingual and indispensable at work related to coworker entitlement and lunch disputes.

Text excerpt discussing a forbidden restaurant and a workplace issue with a franchise owner linked to entitlement conflicts.

Text explaining coworker’s entitlement causing conflict when lunch pickups were stopped at the workplace.

Text on a white background reads I emailed and spoke with the owner of the company I am basically in the clear.

Text excerpt discussing workplace conflicts over lunches and entitlement leading to a heated reaction met with the police.

Some people sided with the employee

Workplace conflict as coworker stops picking up lunches, leading to entitlement issues and a police encounter.

Reddit comment about entitlement and coworkers reacting after lunch pickup stops, sparking conflict with the police involved.

Reddit comment discussing coworker entitlement and conflict after stops picking up lunches in the office.

Comment discussing entitlement and coworkers, mentioning someone being met with the police after stopping lunch pickups.

Comment discussing coworker entitlement and refusal to pick up lunches leading to conflict at work with police involvement.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the user DameofDames responding NTA about coworker entitlement and lunch pickups.

Reddit comment discussing workplace entitlement and favors related to coworkers picking up lunches.

Text message conversation discussing stopping favors due to coworker entitlement and the resulting conflict with the police involved.

However, others called them out for “imposing their restrictions” on others

Text comment on a forum discussing entitlement and conflict at work after a coworker stops picking up lunches.

Comment discussing coworker entitlement and conflict over stopping lunch pickups, causing workplace tension and frustration.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing entitlement after a coworker stops picking up lunches due to unreasonable demands.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a coworker stopping lunch pickups due to entitlement issues.

Commenter calls out coworker's entitlement and conflict after stops picking up lunches, leading to police involvement.

The author provided an update

Text excerpt about a workplace meeting involving lunch, refunds, and consequences due to entitlement issues.

Young woman in black shirt sitting at a table with two blurred coworkers, showing signs of frustration and entitlement.

After things got physical with a coworker at one point, the story ended satisfyingly for them

Text excerpt discussing a workplace lunch club conflict and entitlement leading to tension with the police.

Text showing a person describing their lunch of a grilled chicken sandwich and fries from Zaxby on a typical Wednesday.

Text excerpt from a coworker upset after stopping lunch pickups due to entitlement and conflicts at work.

Text excerpt describing a coworker conflict involving entitlement, police involvement, and work-from-home arrangements.

Text excerpt from a story about a coworker refusing to pick up lunches due to entitlement causing conflict with the police.

Man frustrated after coworker refuses to pick up lunches due to entitlement, police involved in workplace conflict.

People didn’t hold back with their reactions after learning how things played out

Comment highlighting entitlement over coworkers not picking up lunches, sparking a heated reaction and police involvement.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a guy blowing up after coworker stops picking up lunches due to entitlement.

Text conversation on screen showing a user blowing up after coworker stops picking up lunches due to entitlement.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing coworker entitlement and conflict over lunch pickups at work.

Screenshot of a comment expressing surprise that coworkers have fast food every day for lunch, relating to entitlement and workplace conflict.

Comment on coworker stopping lunch pickups due to entitlement, expressing surprise about daily lunch purchases and health concerns.

Comment expressing frustration about someone ruining a lunch routine due to entitlement at work.