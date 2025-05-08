ADVERTISEMENT

At a certain point in life, some things tend to lose their charm. Whether it’s following fashion trends, partying hard, or even hanging out with certain people, just to name a few examples, there comes a time when you realize that you have free will and you don’t have to do these things if you don’t enjoy them.

Members of the ‘Ask Women’ community have recently shared what things they starting noping out of after reaching 30. One user asked them what they stopped pretending to like, and the women compiled quite an extensive list, which you can browse by scrolling down just a little bit.

#1

Woman over 30 reading a book by the window, reflecting on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Books that I'm not enjoying. I used to force myself to read at least half of a book before deciding it's not for me, but who has time to waste on something they're actively disliking?!

msstark , Sandra Seitamaa / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

RELATED:
    #2

    54 Things Women Stopped Pretending They Like After 30 Staying out late. I love being home at a reasonable hour.

    zzzoom1 , A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Group of young adults outdoors enjoying time together, highlighting things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Probably realised this more around 35, but I stopped pretending to enjoy spending time with people I don’t click with 🥲 a lot of my husband’s friends are nice people but they’re not MY people, I feel drained hanging out with them. So I’ll still go every now and then, but I stopped feeling obligated to go for every single event.

    tufflepuff , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Woman eating a fresh salad with mixed greens and roasted vegetables, illustrating things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Being “chill” about things that truly bothers me. I speak up for myself now more than I did when I was younger. Also, SALADS. 🥗 I’m so done with them. I hate them. 😂.

    CerridwenVenus , Jingxi Lau / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Hands holding colorful drinks in a toast, reflecting lifestyle changes women stopped pretending they like after 30. Alcohol! I never enjoyed it nor the effects of it. After 30 I just stopped drinking unless I really wanted one, not because it was the “social” thing.

    Bananagirl2689 , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Young girl with curly hair making binocular shapes with her hands, symbolizing things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Other peoples kids.

    MissAngelicDemise , Edi Libedinsky / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Young couple embracing in a cozy home setting, reflecting on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Male attention.

    ms-meow- , Alexander Mass / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Three women in casual outfits sitting outdoors by the water, reflecting changes women stopped pretending they like after 30. Investing in people who don’t reciprocate your energy.

    QHS_1111 , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Group of young adults enjoying a casual outdoor dinner party, reflecting things women stopped pretending they like after 30. After work functions. I'm a homebody, and I like being with my family more than my colleagues. Having kids means I can get away with saying I've got something on with them and no one thinks I'm being rude.

    ParticularBrush8162 , laura adai / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Two women having a serious discussion in an office setting, illustrating things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Talking s**t about people. i used to nod along but now i shut it down. it’s not that there isn’t s**t to be talked, i’m just not interested in doing it. we all generally pick up on the vibes of a person or couple - we don’t really need to discuss in hushed tones.

    Traditional_Bank_434 , Mimi Thian / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Group of women enjoying an evening outdoors, holding sparklers and celebrating with drinks after 30. Staying for the full duration for social functions. I used to never leave things early unless I had somewhere else to be, and even if I was tired or not feeling it I would still hang around to appear polite.

    Now? When I'm not having fun anymore, I peace out. I can get tired and overstimulated pretty easily even among people I enjoy, so now I have no problem calling it a night when I reach that point.

    gingergirl181 , Lia Bekyan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Close-up of a woman wearing glasses with a serious expression, reflecting women stopped pretending they like after 30. Passivity, being a 'go with the flow' type of woman. I speak up for myself A LOT more now. I didn't let s**t slide, if stuff bothered me I brought it up, communicated. Just didn't care anymore. Let them think you're difficult, too modern, aggressive, too this, too that. They don't like accountability.

    StrongFreeBrave , MD Duran / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    A group of women enjoying a lively social gathering, celebrating changes women stopped pretending to like after 30. Socializing. It was always difficult for me, my “social battery” is extremely short lived. People just drain me, regardless of the setting and situation. I still tried to keep a network of friends and see them on a regular basis, but it was exhausting. After we all naturally drifted apart, I never sought out new friends.

    I’m a homebody, with lots of animals, books, and video games. I don’t need anything else, so I’m finally embracing that and thriving.

    KonnichiJawa , Jack / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Woman relaxing with a sheet face mask and towel wrapped around her head, enjoying skincare after 30. Sleepovers. I want my own bed and my full skincare routine at my disposal.

    HersheysWellmade , Faruk Tokluoğlu / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Two women walking outdoors in casual clothes, embracing each other, reflecting things women stopped pretending to like after 30. I no longer stay friends with people because of history, or because we have mutual friends. If my friends have a problem with it, I tell them it's okay for their friends to not be friends with each other. I am pretty well done with putting myself last all the time so other people can be happy while I feel absolutely miserable. .

    TemporarySubject9654 , Joseph Pearson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Woman over 30 browsing clothing rack, reflecting changes in style preferences and things women stopped pretending to like. Small talk about the weather and other useless c**p with the inlaws.

    Also, shopping for clothing. Post children, it's more of a pain in the a*s than an enjoyable experience.

    Nearby-Road , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Young woman smiling at a restaurant showing a selfie on her phone, reflecting changes women stopped pretending they like after 30 Dating! I used to make an effort to go on the apps etc. Took a break because of the pandemic, and then one year I decided it was going to be "the year" where I committed to finding someone; my goal was to go on one date per month.

    I went on three dates and was so burnt out after each of them (like would come home and crash on the couch from having to be "on" so much), and finally I realized... why the f**k am I even doing this? I'm enjoying literally nothing about it. And if that means I'm going to be single for the rest of my like... then honestly that is completely fine with me.

    perdur , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Woman with blonde hair sitting on a bench indoors, reflecting on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Church and anything religious.

    DogMom814 , DNK.PHOTO / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Close-up of woman applying lip gloss, illustrating changes in preferences women stopped pretending they like after 30. Changing myself to be a certain way for each person.

    Finally got a therapist that made me dig into my past and helped me start doing the work.

    Im finally starting baby steps to growing into speaking up, not people pleasing and accepting who I am.

    Sneakerkeeper123 , Fatma Sarıgül / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Group of women enjoying food and drinks outdoors, illustrating things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Attending bigger group events, aside from rare occasions. I’ve learned to say no more often. If I’m not feeling it, I’m not feeling it.

    Appropriate_Tea9048 , Priscilla Du Preez / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Two confident women with natural skin, showcasing things women stopped pretending they like after 30 in a casual outdoor setting. People. I stopped trying to force being social with other people that i clearly didnt care about and knew that they didnt care about me.

    SeffyBaby , Federica Giacomazzi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Woman in casual clothes sitting on bed, covering face with hand, reflecting on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Putting up with friend’s who are their own victims. I can’t support the behavior of always needing to be saved when they will go right back to relapsing, not saving money, constantly couch surfing. Let alone how they will treat me after all I’ve done. Yeah. No.

    Prislv223 , Valeriia Miller / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Three women deep in conversation at a cafe, reflecting on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. Men and coworkers. I can’t care less and would rather be home with tv show or a book.

    rusnerd , Behzad Ghaffarian / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Young woman in a red shirt leaning on a stone surface, reflecting on things women stopped pretending to like after 30. Talking s**t about my body/ talking about losing weight. I used to participate, but now I just ignore the conversation until the topic changes. I got skinny a few years ago- due to depression and stress- and it took me ages to get back to feeling healthy again, which included gaining 10 pounds. I'm trying to like my body thankyouverymuch and I will not participate in this b******t diet culture anymore. I am officially too old for this s**t.

    ElleWittimer24 , Victoria Romulo / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Busy crowd inside a London train station with people moving near escalators and information signs, reflecting urban lifestyle. I don't want to be in noisy environments anymore because it gives me a headache. I don't want to communicate with people, I don't want to tell anyone something twice (I don't). My joint pains have increased, I don't feel as energetic as before.

    hazanbayar , Anna Dziubinska / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Woman removing black high heels while sitting on a bed, illustrating changes women stopped pretending they like after 30. High heels. I’m not f****n doin it.

    ahamburger34 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Woman in stylish blue coat and sunglasses with pigeons in front of a historic building, reflecting things women stopped liking after 30. Fashion over comfort. Give me an elasticized waist or give me death.

    kdefal , Alexi Romano / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Close-up of a woman's eye reflected in a compact mirror, symbolizing confidence and things women stopped pretending to like after 30 Makeup.

    sxlor , Peter Kalonji / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Woman wrapped in a blanket sitting on a couch near a window, reflecting quietly on things women stopped pretending they like after 30. My family dynamics.

    I think I was mainly pretending to myself? I dunno? But I just saw more and more how toxic and negative it is, and how it had a bad influence on me. Both in how I was raised and bad habits I picked up/skills I lack, and overall bringing my mood down.

    bluecheesebeauty , Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Woman browsing clothes on racks in a store, reflecting fashion and preferences women stopped pretending they like after 30. Women's clothes, for the most part. They're too tight or too short, too low cut, the pockets are infinitesimally small (assuming they even exist at all) and there's way too much pink. I'm far more picky about what I'll buy in the women's clothing department these days.

    TwilightReader100 , Jamaal Cooks / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Live music at restaurants esp when it’s too loud. If I’m getting it up to go be social I want to chit chat with the people I’m with, not try and shout over what’s going on. (I’m a huge music lover and support artists and love to hear music when it’s the point of going out, but if I’m trying to grab dinner with friends and all of a sudden a guy with an amp starts setting up in the corner I’m upset. this is just something I’m a grump about and totally understand I’m in the minority).

    smallsquid13 Report

    #32

    Fast food. The way it makes me feel is NOT WORTH the convienece or taste.

    Meowmixkittycatcat Report

    #33

    Tolerating people pleasers who cater to a******s. I get that they have their reasons but I am so much happier having removed myself from relationships with people who do that.

    Connie_Damico Report

    #34

    Small talk at family gatherings and being around noisy children.

    Ornery_Dot1397 Report

    #35

    Catch ups with friends who always want to only do what they want to do ie they'll take over and change the venue or time last minute- to purely suit themselves. Nope.

    249592-82 Report

    #36

    Eating raw almonds as a snack. Like they aren’t even good. I have been kidding myself my whole life.

    stephbythesea Report

    #37

    Movies with no/almost no women. And lettuce.

    bravovice Report

    #38

    Unpopular opinion-- Friendships with women. Everyone is too busy prioritizing their SO's or their extended families that it all just feels forced. I have come to a point where if I manage to make genuine female friendships then I am fine with it and if not, I can do without it also.

    Dr__Pheonx Report

    #39

    Being guilted into things. As soon as I realize someone is trying to guilt me into buying or doing something, I shut it down and walk away. It’s 100% manipulation.

    virtuoussimpleton Report

    #40

    People’s company. I used to force myself to hang out with people who weren’t exactly for me and now I won’t even consider spending time with said people. I want to enjoy the little time I get outside of work and other stuff I have to do.

    Spiritual-Weight8632 Report

    #41

    Designer clothes/items, i felt the need to impress other women and didn’t know any other way, when i got over the need for female companionship i found myself staying away from all the pretentious b******t.

    unwanted-22 Report

    #42

    Dressing for others. Or rather, trying to consider what others would think of my outfit. E.g. is it girl weekend friendly? Will this cause some people to think I'm seeking male attention? Is it conservative enough for my SO's family? Is this too tight / too loose, etc.

    Now I just wear whatever the f**k I want.

    themonsterbrat Report

    #43

    Friends/friendships that cause/start drama for absolutely no reason other than to be the center of attention, talk s**t about each other behind their backs but are all smiley smiley to their faces, are just fake as heck. 

    Also, stopped NOT doing things I want to do even if it means doing it alone. I've started going to shows/musicals, book events, city breaks, nights away and weeks away alone if my boyfriend or friends aren't interested. 

    I've also stopped caring about what people think about me or how I look (I think its more that I have realised that people aren't looking at me and judging me as much as I think they are). .

    SassyEireRose Report

    #44

    Friendships that I don’t actually want to be in anymore. I had a few bad friend breakups over the last few years and i realized it had been over long before the plug was pulled. I just didn’t have the courage to pull it myself in the end. It was a service that the other person did for the both of us. I wish them well, but I don’t want to be in their life anymore and I’m sure the feeling is reciprocated.

    cornhub9192 Report

    #45

    Being nice to people that didn't deserve me. Swallowing insults and disrespect. Being "ok" with things that hurt me to my core. Saying yes when I really don't want to. F**k. You would think I'd have slapped people. I don't deliver these things rudely. Always polite or appropriate. People are SHOCKED when you start saying no.

    ImNotHere1981 Report

    #46

    Mediocre s*x.

    Reasonable-Marzipan4 Report

    #47

    My ex husband.

    ajuicycontradiction Report

    #48

    S*x with men. I realized I was a lesbian and it wasn't that everyone was pretending to be attracted to men, but straight/bi/pan ladies are actually genuinely into men and not just pretending to be polite. I stopped pretending to be attracted to them and started living my best gay life.

    BaylisAscaris Report

    #49

    Watching men play video games.

    plantverdant Report

    #50

    Going to happy hour. I'm not a drinker and end up just spending money and being annoyed.

    MilkTrees Report

    #51

    Misogynistic jokes.

    wanderfae Report

    #52

    Bad food, I won’t make a big deal about it and try to respect feelings but if it makes me gag while eating it I’m not about to force it.

    basic-fatale Report

    #53

    Late nights out bar-hopping or dancing in clubs. I never liked it but I tolerated it in my early 20's. Once I met my husband who also hates it, I never felt like I had to go anymore just to please my friends. I can't wait until they (hopefully) grow out of it too so not every gathering has to be meeting at a bar at 8pm before migrating to another.

    Nick-Millers-Bestie Report

    #54

    Uncomfortable clothes. In my case it's jeans. I've always loved wearing dresses but I forced myself to wear jeans and t-shirt like everyone else to blend in. In school I used to have trouble paying attention because my jeans were digging into my skin and trigger sensory issues. Not to mention I hated how unflattering they look on me. A few years after I graduated from college I realized I never have to wear jeans ever again. I own a single pair of yoga pants and I only wear dresses now.

    cecikierk Report

