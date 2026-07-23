Experts Reveal The Exact Age They Recommend Giving Up Beer For The Sake Of Your Nervous System

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Picture this: you’re at the beach. It’s the height of summer. You go from your towel to the bar, grab a few snacks, and of course, you need an ice-cold pint to wash it all down. So you order your beer of choice, and finally, it feels like a real vacation.

But what if we told you that, once you reach a certain age, drinking beer and alcohol in general could actually be putting your cognitive health at risk? And it’s not just us saying that. Experts have recently warned that, for people in a certain age group, regularly enjoying your favorite ale can have serious consequences, and today, let’s explore what they’ve said on the subject.

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Having our first beer is almost a rite of passage for many cultures, but the normalization of drinking can bring more issues than we think

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In a study conducted by health experts, it was confirmed that drinking past the age of 65 can bring a plethora of issues

In the 1990s, a study claimed that light to moderate drinking, especially red wine, reduced the risk of heart disease and raised “good” cholesterol. Before that, back in the 1930s, smoking was advertised as being “throat soothing” and even good for you. Now, we know better — or at least we should, considering the efforts of health experts to warn us about the dangers of both.

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Despite this, alcohol and smoking continue to claim countless victims. Dr. Richard Restak, a renowned neurologist, has repeatedly reminded people that anyone can experience the harmful effects of alcohol, and it doesn’t take much. Our bodies depend on healthy brain function to survive, while alcohol does the exact opposite, and what he shared was eye-opening.

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According to the experts, this is because by the time our body reaches that age, we already have fewer neurons than we did before

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Due to this deterioration of neurons and nerve cells, professionals recommend protecting the ones we still have left

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According to Dr. Restak, everyone should consider cutting alcohol out of their diet by the time they reach 65 years old. And that means all alcohol, not just beer — although we all know beer is the drink of choice for many people. The reason he singles out this age is that, by the time you turn 65, many of your nerve cells have already been permanently lost.

This means you have far fewer neurons than you did when you were younger, and your cognitive functions become more limited. So, what does alcohol have to do with our neurons? Well, experts warn that alcohol is a weak neurotoxin. In other words, it directly damages neuronal structures, particularly dendrites (or branches), while also preventing new ones from growing.

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Alcohol is infamously known for being a neurotoxin, which damages the structure of neurons and blocks the growth of new ones

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If measures aren’t taken, people over the age of 65 may have an increased risk of developing cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s

It may sound goofy to some. After all, we’re all getting older and losing neurons anyway, but the rate at which we lose them is what matters, especially since most of us want to reach old age still feeling sharp and healthy. And if that’s your goal, then one of the ways alcohol affects cognitive function is by increasing the risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Contrary to what many people believe, though, neither Alzheimer’s nor dementia are conditions caused solely by heredity. In fact, alcohol is one of the most well-documented risk factors for both, as heavy drinking shrinks brain volume and damages memory centers. Granted, light drinking isn’t as risky, but alcohol consumption still affects brain aging, which then can contribute to cognitive decline over time. It’s a vicious cycle.

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This constant back and forth can also take a physical toll on your body. As you age, you naturally lose strength, muscle mass, and balance, and we all know that alcohol significantly increases the risk of unexpected falls — we were all roudy young adults at some point after all.

But these warnings have been around for years, so it raises the question: in what ways does alcohol really serve us? Is it a way to fit in socially? Is it a coping mechanism for stress?

Or has it become such a habit that you can’t imagine going a day without a drink? Whatever the reason, momentary pleasure doesn’t always outweigh the long-term consequences it can bring, despite what many netizens seemed to believe. So let us know in the comments: what do you think after reading Dr. Restak’s advice? Will you try to make a change, or will you carry on as usual?

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Telling people to change their daily habits, however, isn’t often well received, and netizens’ responses are proof of that

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