Some days are so spectacularly ruined that people just have to post the evidence online. We searched Reddit to collect the absolute worst moments people had, so that you can feel a little bit better about your own day.

Imagine your house flooding on Christmas Eve. Or coming home to find that your child melted your Nintendo Switch.

A wrong coffee order or a flat tire can easily ruin a morning. But sometimes, bad luck hits much harder.

#1 I'm Puzzled. Bought This At A Yard Sale And The Person Who Put It Together Before Me Kept All Of The Edge Pieces

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#2 Ordering Michael Myers Mask From Wish.com Be Like What You Expected vs. What You Got

#3 Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

They say when it rains, it pours. Some days prove it. A small stressor can turn into total chaos in the blink of an eye — like catching COVID on your very first day at a new job. Experts often point to Murphy’s Law to explain these moments: the idea that if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong. ADVERTISEMENT Despite how it feels, Murphy’s Law does not mean the universe is out to get you. It is simply a reminder that mistakes and failures are always possible.

#4 My House Flooded On Christmas Eve

#5 There Goes My Jeep Was pulling out of my driveway today to take my son to school..... CRUNNNCH. And this happened. I'm kind of devastated, and right before Christmas.

But the miracle is that we were going like 2 MPH. In another 3 minutes we would've been on the main road going 55+.

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#6 Got A Call From Apartment Office Saying My Neighbor Flooded The Apartment And My Roof Came In. "Pretty Bad" Was A Fair Statement

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Even though it is not a scientific principle, why does Murphy’s Law feel so real in our daily lives? It mostly comes down to how our minds process bad news. Studies show that we naturally remember negative events much more vividly than routine ones. If 10 things go right today and one thing goes completely wrong, that single disaster is what sticks in our heads. “Negative events often carry a heavier emotional weight than positive ones due to a negativity bias, a tendency to focus more on negative stimuli,” says Berit Brogaard, a professor and the director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research at the University of Miami. “When bad events occur in close succession, this bias amplifies their emotional impact, making them seem disproportionately significant.”

#7 I Tried To Make Pasta

#8 Really Threw A Wrench Into My Day

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#9 One Of My Breakfast Burritos Was Completely Empty

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Basic math also explains why mistakes are practically inevitable. The more moving parts a situation has, the higher the chance that at least one detail will slip through the cracks. If you send 100 emails, even the most careful person will likely make a small typo in at least one of them. When you multiply those odds across a busy workday, a mistake becomes almost guaranteed.

#10 Woke Up To This🤣

#11 Caramalized Apple

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#12 When This Lunch Lady Got A Promotion Six Years Ago She Got Too Much Of A Raise. Now The School System Wants Her To Repay It This Week

Many disasters also happen simply because we fail to plan for the unexpected. Murphy’s Law then becomes a reality check. It proves that without proper preparation, small oversights will naturally turn into major headaches. Experts note that initial bad luck also triggers a spike in stress. This stress impairs our focus and decision-making, which naturally leads to more accidental mistakes.

#13 Thought I’d Take Advantage Of The Nice Weather And Do A Little Painting

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#14 I Ate An Energy Bar With Some Peanuts First Thing In The Morning And Sent Myself To The Urgent Care

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#15 Burned My Fingers On A Hot Pan. The Next Day I Slipped On Ice And Cut Up My Palm

If stress is one of the factors responsible for turning one slip-up into a full chain reaction, it’s worth asking just how often people are dealing with that chain reaction in the first place. The average American experiences 60 bad days per year, according to a survey by the fitness app Freeletics. It found that work was the biggest culprit, with people blaming their job for four of the five bad days they have every month. When looking at specific triggers, poor sleep took the top spot. About 67% of respondents said not getting enough sleep made their day terrible.

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#16 I Spilled An Entire Carton Of Almond Milk On A Wood Plank Floor And My Pet Rabbit It dripped straight through the floor to a downstairs carpet over beams and she took 2 hours to clean herself after I dried her off and she looks so grumpy



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#17 The Wife Aimed This Thing At The Wall And No One Noticed Before It Was Too Late!

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#18 I Should No Longer Trust My Little Brother With The Oculus…

While we can’t always control a sudden wave of bad luck, we can certainly control how we react to the situation. Exercise turns out to be one of the best ways to turn a terrible day around. A survey found that among people who exercise two to three times a week, 46% say it relieves stress. For those working out four to five times a week, that number jumps to 64% Overall, 95% of respondents said exercising after a bad day instantly makes them feel better. “Any form of exercise can help to relieve stress and frustration: it leads to an increased level of some hormones, dopamine, serotonin and endorphins in the body. These, in turn, contribute to the feeling of happiness and a reduced level of the stress hormone cortisol," says John-Francis Kennedy, a training specialist at Freeletics. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Work Truck Got Cleared Out Last Night. This Is Just Any Incredible End/Start To A Week

#20 Was About To Go Out On My Bike

#21 Bruh

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Exercise isn’t the only shortcut to feeling better. Sometimes, all it takes is looking at someone else’s terrible day. Science fully supports why lists like these are so satisfying. In the 1950s, psychologist Leon Festinger introduced the social comparison theory, which explains that we naturally evaluate our lives by comparing ourselves to others. ADVERTISEMENT When we see someone who is clearly worse off, our self-esteem gets an instant boost. This kind of comparison sometimes helps people process and cope with their own personal failures. There is also the phenomenon of schadenfreude. It means finding harmless amusement in someone else’s minor misfortune. Studies show that watching everyday mishaps releases mental tension without any real malice.

#22 Well This Sucks.... Cool Looking But Damn It. That Black Thing Next To The Broken Window Is What We Use To Hang The Hose On

#23 Was Eating Nerds On My Bed And The Bottom Broke…

At the end of the day, no one is immune to bad luck. But sharing our misfortune with the world reminds us that we are never alone in the chaos. Every time someone shares a flooded kitchen, a ruined couch, or a melted gadget, others can relate, offer a little sympathy, or just help find the humor in it. This shared solidarity is what turns a private disaster into a communal one. ADVERTISEMENT So the next time your day spirals out of control, snap a photo and remember that today’s disaster might just be tomorrow’s favorite story. After all, if you can’t stop the chaos, you might as well give the internet something to laugh about with you.

#24 My Pregnant Wife Found This In Her Lou Malnati's Pizza

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#25 Not Going Good Today

#26 A Passing Car Threw Some Chocolate To My Dogs

#27 Forbidden Cotton Candy

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#28 Not What I Expected Or Wanted To Find This Morning While Rinsing A Glass

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#29 This Poor Dude Car

#30 Easy To Open

#31 Couch Ramen

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#32 Set The Coffee Pot Down Too Fast

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#33 This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of The Freezer That Makes Ice Automatically

#34 My Beanbag Popped, Any Tips On How To Clean The White Balls??

#35 Blowout - Rolling My Toolbox Out Of The Shop After 30 Years

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#36 Started A New Job Then This

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#37 Just Finished The Puzzle I Got For My Birthday

#38 It Got In My Shoes

#39 Eating Ice Cream And This Happens, And I Don’t Even Have A Dentist

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#40 Drove 1800 Miles So My Child Could See Her Dad For A Couple Of Weeks. Parked In His Gated Lot. Thieves Got In Anyway

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#41 Carrot The Deer Found In Ontario With Arrow Sticking Out Of His Head

#42 Yul

#43 There Goes My Lunch Break

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#44 I Go Hike Up A Mountain In This Is The View I Get Thanks A Lot Nature

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#45 Got A 12 Month Switch Online Membership And Scratched To Hard And Now Most Of The Code Is Gone

#46 My Cat Just Broke My €100 Beats Headphone

#47 And I Thought I Was Having A Rough Week…

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#48 Neighbors Got Evicted So They Busted Out The Garage Door :/

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#49 I Set My Drone To Home Mode And It Decided To Touch A Power Line And Exploded Into A Bunch Of Pieces When It Hit The Road

#50 Building I Work In Is On Fire

#51 Mmmmm. Breakfast

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#52 Accidently Left An AC Charger On My Dash

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#53 Now I Need A New Mic And Controller

#54 My Child Melted My Switch

#55 A Drink Juat Exploded On My Setup

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#56 I Guess I Can’t Park In My Driveway Today

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#57 If You Hate Clowns

#58 Whyyyyyyyy World

#59 I Tripped On A Wire And You Guys Can Figure Out The Rest

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#60 This Poor Soul

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#61 Guess Which Dog Chewed Up My Game With At Least A Year Of Progress On It

#62 Someone Had Their Car Buried In Garbage

#63 Half Way Through Cooking On The Grill And This Happened

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#64 Cooking Dinner In A Glass Casserole Dish

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#65 My Little Puppy's Stash Of Trash Under My Bed. She Didn't Seem Too Happy I Was Cleaning Up

#66 This Dude Chilling By The Entrence To Store. No Grocerys For Me, I Guess

#67 Gotta Love The USPS

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#68 I Left Butter On My Parents Aquarium And It Melted Into It. Help

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#69 This Garbage Truck Bursted Into Flames

#70 Just Got Into Work, Only Me An A Team Lead Are Here

#71 Best Friend Of 50+ Years Garage Burnt Down With His 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Fastback Inside

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#72 I Just Wanted Mashed Potatoes

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#73 Thought We Bought A Chocolate Cake For My Wife For Mothers Day...whoever Was Running The Label Maker That Day Has Failed

#74 Some Dude Randomly Walked Up To Me And Thrower His Bottle With Syrup At Me And My Stuff

#75 Entering To My Home

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#76 Had A Really Bad Day

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#77 Someone Hit And Ran Me This Morning And This Was The Nicest Work Truck I’ve Ever Had

#78 The Tables Leg Gave Out

#79 Oof

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#80 My Bathroom Ceiling Fell Right After I Used It

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#81 My Computer Doesn’t Work. I Wonder Why

#82 Those Are Bikes On Fire (Illegal Fireworks In The Netherlands

#83 A Dollar Got Caught In The ATM

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#84 Someone Left Their Bike Chained In Front Of A Metro Station And Someone Stole The Frame

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#85 What A Nice Christmas Present From The Neighbors. No Note Or Anything, Love It

#86 The Glass Shelf In My TV Stand Seems To Have Exploded While I Was Out Of Town

#87 My Buddy Forgot His Parking Brake And Lives Next To A Car Dealership