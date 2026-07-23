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A wrong coffee order or a flat tire can easily ruin a morning. But sometimes, bad luck hits much harder.

Imagine your house flooding on Christmas Eve. Or coming home to find that your child melted your Nintendo Switch.

Some days are so spectacularly ruined that people just have to post the evidence online. We searched Reddit to collect the absolute worst moments people had, so that you can feel a little bit better about your own day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I'm Puzzled. Bought This At A Yard Sale And The Person Who Put It Together Before Me Kept All Of The Edge Pieces

A completed puzzle featuring a quaint cottage with a lit window and colorful garden, depicting a relaxing day.

wmyspr Report

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    #2

    Ordering Michael Myers Mask From Wish.com Be Like What You Expected vs. What You Got

    A side-by-side comparison of Michael Myers mask and a poorly made knitted version, making for a way worse day.

    TheSoggySloth Report

    6points
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    andrewbrininstool avatar
    A. Br.
    A. Br.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely not a Kirk mask

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    #3

    Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

    A minivan fully engulfed in flames next to a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful sign, depicting a person having a worse day.

    Ennard-is-A-NERD Report

    5points
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    They say when it rains, it pours. Some days prove it. A small stressor can turn into total chaos in the blink of an eye — like catching COVID on your very first day at a new job.

    Experts often point to Murphy’s Law to explain these moments: the idea that if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.

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    Despite how it feels, Murphy’s Law does not mean the universe is out to get you. It is simply a reminder that mistakes and failures are always possible.
    #4

    My House Flooded On Christmas Eve

    A christmas tree amidst a damaged room with a collapsed ceiling and debris, showing a worse day.

    [deleted] Report

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sleigh landed on the roof too hard.

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    #5

    There Goes My Jeep

    A car tire detached from the axle on a wet road. Someone is having a worse day.

    Was pulling out of my driveway today to take my son to school..... CRUNNNCH. And this happened. I'm kind of devastated, and right before Christmas.
    But the miracle is that we were going like 2 MPH. In another 3 minutes we would've been on the main road going 55+.

    33Bees Report

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JEEP: Junk Each & Every Part

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    #6

    Got A Call From Apartment Office Saying My Neighbor Flooded The Apartment And My Roof Came In. "Pretty Bad" Was A Fair Statement

    A ceiling has collapsed over a doorway. Someone is having a worse day.

    Newjoysey Report

    5points
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    Even though it is not a scientific principle, why does Murphy’s Law feel so real in our daily lives?

    It mostly comes down to how our minds process bad news. Studies show that we naturally remember negative events much more vividly than routine ones. If 10 things go right today and one thing goes completely wrong, that single disaster is what sticks in our heads.

    “Negative events often carry a heavier emotional weight than positive ones due to a negativity bias, a tendency to focus more on negative stimuli,” says Berit Brogaard, a professor and the director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research at the University of Miami.

    “When bad events occur in close succession, this bias amplifies their emotional impact, making them seem disproportionately significant.”

    #7

    I Tried To Make Pasta

    A kitchen sink full of uncooked noodles. Someone is having a worse day.

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    #8

    Really Threw A Wrench Into My Day

    A large, rusty nail puncturing a car tire, illustrating a way worse day.

    kyniclars3 Report

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time I bought a new set of tires for my car. I went about three miles down the road and got a huge screwdriver stuck through one of the tires. I did get the tire replaced for free, but dealing with it was a bit of a hassle.

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    #9

    One Of My Breakfast Burritos Was Completely Empty

    A person holding a poorly wrapped burrito, revealing only tortilla, illustrating a worse day.

    L00SESEALT00 Report

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You ordered the light breakfast.

    1
    1point
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    Basic math also explains why mistakes are practically inevitable. The more moving parts a situation has, the higher the chance that at least one detail will slip through the cracks.

    If you send 100 emails, even the most careful person will likely make a small typo in at least one of them. When you multiply those odds across a busy workday, a mistake becomes almost guaranteed.
    #10

    Woke Up To This🤣

    A dog sits on a couch in a messy room with stuffing all over the floor, having a worse day than you.

    yohaveagoodday Report

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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks accomplished

    0
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    #11

    Caramalized Apple

    A burned laptop with a candle next to it, illustrating a person having a worse day.

    thundercrabs Report

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    #12

    When This Lunch Lady Got A Promotion Six Years Ago She Got Too Much Of A Raise. Now The School System Wants Her To Repay It This Week

    An official letter from Chilton County Schools informing an employee of an overpayment, illustrating a person having a worse day.

    09001900 Report

    4points
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    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not her mistake, why should she repay ??

    3
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    Many disasters also happen simply because we fail to plan for the unexpected. Murphy’s Law then becomes a reality check. It proves that without proper preparation, small oversights will naturally turn into major headaches.

    Experts note that initial bad luck also triggers a spike in stress.

    This stress impairs our focus and decision-making, which naturally leads to more accidental mistakes.
    #13

    Thought I’d Take Advantage Of The Nice Weather And Do A Little Painting

    A painting on an easel with scattered pastels on the ground below, signifying a challenging day.

    Artimesia Report

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    #14

    I Ate An Energy Bar With Some Peanuts First Thing In The Morning And Sent Myself To The Urgent Care

    A man in a hospital bed with an IV and nasal cannula, illustrating someone having a worse day.

    eternaloctober Report

    4points
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a retired nurse, I admire the way your IV was secured.

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    #15

    Burned My Fingers On A Hot Pan. The Next Day I Slipped On Ice And Cut Up My Palm

    A hand with blisters and scratches on the palm and fingers, having a worse day than you.

    K0M0A Report

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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hand: "I want a divorce"

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    If stress is one of the factors responsible for turning one slip-up into a full chain reaction, it’s worth asking just how often people are dealing with that chain reaction in the first place.

    The average American experiences 60 bad days per year, according to a survey by the fitness app Freeletics.

    It found that work was the biggest culprit, with people blaming their job for four of the five bad days they have every month. When looking at specific triggers, poor sleep took the top spot. About 67% of respondents said not getting enough sleep made their day terrible.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Spilled An Entire Carton Of Almond Milk On A Wood Plank Floor And My Pet Rabbit

    A lop-eared rabbit, having a way worse day, laying on a wooden floor.

    It dripped straight through the floor to a downstairs carpet over beams and she took 2 hours to clean herself after I dried her off and she looks so grumpy

    Redschallenge Report

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    #17

    The Wife Aimed This Thing At The Wall And No One Noticed Before It Was Too Late!

    An automatic air freshener creating a streaky mess on a wall, depicting a way worse day.

    Rohodyer Report

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    #18

    I Should No Longer Trust My Little Brother With The Oculus…

    A pair of dirty white VR controllers, showing someone having a worse day than you.

    Mr_Minecraft_2010 Report

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    While we can’t always control a sudden wave of bad luck, we can certainly control how we react to the situation.

    Exercise turns out to be one of the best ways to turn a terrible day around.

    A survey found that among people who exercise two to three times a week, 46% say it relieves stress. For those working out four to five times a week, that number jumps to 64%

    Overall, 95% of respondents said exercising after a bad day instantly makes them feel better.

    “Any form of exercise can help to relieve stress and frustration: it leads to an increased level of some hormones, dopamine, serotonin and endorphins in the body. These, in turn, contribute to the feeling of happiness and a reduced level of the stress hormone cortisol," says John-Francis Kennedy, a training specialist at Freeletics.

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    #19

    Work Truck Got Cleared Out Last Night. This Is Just Any Incredible End/Start To A Week

    A broken car window and a ransacked interior, representing a way worse day.

    Moise1903 Report

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    #20

    Was About To Go Out On My Bike

    Two damaged bicycles under an outdoor staircase. Someone is having a worse day.

    Flint_the_husky Report

    4points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's sad and such a s****y thing for someone to do 😔

    1
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    #21

    Bruh

    A partially opened chocolate pudding cup, a small disappointment on a worse day.

    Tenkazu_Akera Report

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    Exercise isn’t the only shortcut to feeling better. Sometimes, all it takes is looking at someone else’s terrible day.

    Science fully supports why lists like these are so satisfying.

    In the 1950s, psychologist Leon Festinger introduced the social comparison theory, which explains that we naturally evaluate our lives by comparing ourselves to others.

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    When we see someone who is clearly worse off, our self-esteem gets an instant boost. This kind of comparison sometimes helps people process and cope with their own personal failures.

    There is also the phenomenon of schadenfreude. It means finding harmless amusement in someone else’s minor misfortune. Studies show that watching everyday mishaps releases mental tension without any real malice.
    #22

    Well This Sucks.... Cool Looking But Damn It. That Black Thing Next To The Broken Window Is What We Use To Hang The Hose On

    A massive block of ice has formed from a burst outdoor water pipe, making for a way worse day.

    Chinnamasta_90 Report

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    #23

    Was Eating Nerds On My Bed And The Bottom Broke…

    Hundreds of colorful sprinkles scattered across a blue bed sheet, creating a way worse day clean-up.

    Rand0m-gamer Report

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    At the end of the day, no one is immune to bad luck. But sharing our misfortune with the world reminds us that we are never alone in the chaos.

    Every time someone shares a flooded kitchen, a ruined couch, or a melted gadget, others can relate, offer a little sympathy, or just help find the humor in it. This shared solidarity is what turns a private disaster into a communal one.

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    So the next time your day spirals out of control, snap a photo and remember that today’s disaster might just be tomorrow’s favorite story. After all, if you can’t stop the chaos, you might as well give the internet something to laugh about with you.
    #24

    My Pregnant Wife Found This In Her Lou Malnati's Pizza

    A large moth rests on a white plate next to uneaten food, indicating a way worse day meal.

    michaelacramer Report

    4points
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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not having its best day either

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    #25

    Not Going Good Today

    A tree limb falling on a boat, making for a way worse day.

    Chefboyaroh Report

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, but why is your boat attached to your neighbor’s tree?

    1
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    #26

    A Passing Car Threw Some Chocolate To My Dogs

    A discarded food wrapper on a gravel path, a scene of a worse day.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😡😡😡

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    #27

    Forbidden Cotton Candy

    A collapsed ceiling with insulation scattered on the floor and a blue bucket, indicating a worse day.

    [deleted] Report

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    #28

    Not What I Expected Or Wanted To Find This Morning While Rinsing A Glass

    A small mouse caught in a sink drain, having a worse day than you.

    michaelacramer Report

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    #29

    This Poor Dude Car

    A car submerged in floodwaters, clearly having a worse day.

    Madanax Report

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    #30

    Easy To Open

    A hand holding a piece of ripped packaging, part of the 87 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You.

    ArmadilloWithRPG Report

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    #31

    Couch Ramen

    Spilled ramen noodles all over a couch, a moment from 87 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You.

    cryptikspartan Report

    4points
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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noooooooooooo!!!

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    #32

    Set The Coffee Pot Down Too Fast

    A broken glass coffee pot on a counter, with a sink and dishes in the background, showing someone having a bad day.

    saliscool Report

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    #33

    This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of The Freezer That Makes Ice Automatically

    An overflowing ice maker with ice cubes filling the entire freezer, a person having a worse day.

    [deleted] Report

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    #34

    My Beanbag Popped, Any Tips On How To Clean The White Balls??

    A person having a worse day, looking at a floor covered in white foam pellets near a bed and a vacuum.

    JustBR4ND0N Report

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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1 lucifer/match ...100% efficient

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    #35

    Blowout - Rolling My Toolbox Out Of The Shop After 30 Years

    A broken red wheel from a rolling cart, with pieces scattered on the ground, representing a bad day.

    harrumphztpah Report

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    #36

    Started A New Job Then This

    A positive COVID-19 test result on a dark surface, indicating a way worse day.

    HisCricket Report

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    #37

    Just Finished The Puzzle I Got For My Birthday

    A completed waterfall jigsaw puzzle with one missing piece, showing a way worse day.

    I_need_help7485 Report

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    #38

    It Got In My Shoes

    Spilled paint covers the floor and seat of a car. Someone is having a worse day.

    squeakybeepers Report

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    #39

    Eating Ice Cream And This Happens, And I Don’t Even Have A Dentist

    A person's hand holding a broken tooth, signifying a bad day.

    undeniableselfdoubt Report

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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ermm you mean that's not yours? Or..you diy'd an implant?

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    #40

    Drove 1800 Miles So My Child Could See Her Dad For A Couple Of Weeks. Parked In His Gated Lot. Thieves Got In Anyway

    A car with a shattered rear window, broken glass scattered inside, a truly bad day.

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    #41

    Carrot The Deer Found In Ontario With Arrow Sticking Out Of His Head

    A deer with an arrow sticking through its head, having a worse day than you.

    tugboattomp Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (He's a big fan of Steve Martin.) All kidding aside, I hope Animal Control was called and that they could do something to help.

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    #42

    Yul

    A severely damaged suitcase on a baggage claim conveyor belt, having a worse day than you.

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    giga avatar
    gi ga
    gi ga
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Airport will ask you "what exactly is damaged?"

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    #43

    There Goes My Lunch Break

    A large pile of fallen boxes in a warehouse, having a worse day than you.

    Dabstronaut Report

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    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But its a friendliest food on the plate

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    #44

    I Go Hike Up A Mountain In This Is The View I Get Thanks A Lot Nature

    A mountain road engulfed in dense fog, creating a way worse day for travelers.

    Chemical_Gap5545 Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. Annoying, but it *is* part of nature. If you weren't pressed for time, I hope you waited and contemplated things and watched the fog slowly dissipate.

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    #45

    Got A 12 Month Switch Online Membership And Scratched To Hard And Now Most Of The Code Is Gone

    A scratched-off Nintendo Switch eShop code, resulting in a way worse day for the gamer.

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    #46

    My Cat Just Broke My €100 Beats Headphone

    A bent headphone jack from Beats, symbolizing a way worse day.

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Side cutters, a replacement plug, wire strippers, soldering iron and solder, heat-shrink tubing, and a little time and skill. This is repairable. Might not look as pretty, but you'd have a well earned feeling of accomplishment.

    1
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    #47

    And I Thought I Was Having A Rough Week…

    A blue Ford F-150 truck with two wheels missing, a challenging day for the owner.

    DontStartUnbelieving Report

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    #48

    Neighbors Got Evicted So They Busted Out The Garage Door :/

    A garage door hanging crookedly off its tracks, signaling a really worse day.

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    #49

    I Set My Drone To Home Mode And It Decided To Touch A Power Line And Exploded Into A Bunch Of Pieces When It Hit The Road

    A disassembled drone in its carrying case, showing a worse day for electronics.

    [deleted] Report

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    #50

    Building I Work In Is On Fire

    People watching a building on fire, having a worse day.

    IntestinalJoeShmoe Report

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    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The left side guys talking to eachother,- thier shadow looks funny

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    #51

    Mmmmm. Breakfast

    A bowl of cereal with soggy flakes and milk, clearly having a worse day.

    Scottlwoods Report

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    #52

    Accidently Left An AC Charger On My Dash

    A shattered car windshield and damaged interior from a bad day.

    NR808 Report

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    #53

    Now I Need A New Mic And Controller

    A dirty, well-used PlayStation controller with a broken audio jack, showing a worse day.

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    #54

    My Child Melted My Switch

    A damaged Nintendo Switch, indicating a worse day for the owner.

    thenarcostate Report

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    #55

    A Drink Juat Exploded On My Setup

    An overturned drink can spilled on a desk, a scene from 87 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You.

    classicboi_epo Report

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    #56

    I Guess I Can’t Park In My Driveway Today

    Two kids playing on a large fallen tree blocking a street, one of the 87 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You.

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    #57

    If You Hate Clowns

    A large clown-faced hot air balloon peeking over a building, having a worse day than you.

    Red_Heeler Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (Clown slowly rises, to a soundtrack of 'Also Sprach Zarathustra'...)

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    #58

    Whyyyyyyyy World

    A hand holds a soda can with a broken tab, having a worse day than you.

    [deleted] Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold the can *very* firmly / tightly with one hand. With the other hand, take a big flat-blade screwdriver and lay the blade flat on the top of the can, right at where the metal is scored to pop open. Press the screwdriver blade down, slowly but forcefully. You should be able to pop the can open like the tab would.

    1
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    #59

    I Tripped On A Wire And You Guys Can Figure Out The Rest

    A cracked TV screen with colorful vertical lines and video games below, depicting people having a worse day.

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    #60

    This Poor Soul

    A split image showing a spider and a spider bite on an arm, representing people having a worse day due to arachnophobia.

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you get your Spidey-Sense right *after* you really needed it.

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    #61

    Guess Which Dog Chewed Up My Game With At Least A Year Of Progress On It

    A hand holding a shattered Dying Light PS4 game disc in front of a colorful gaming keyboard, illustrating a truly bad day.

    [deleted] Report

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    #62

    Someone Had Their Car Buried In Garbage

    A massive pile of black trash bags filling a street, almost completely covering a car, with apartment buildings in the background.

    j-rex360 Report

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    #63

    Half Way Through Cooking On The Grill And This Happened

    A damaged grill with a collapsed interior, showing a person having a worse day.

    Stayupbraj Report

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    #64

    Cooking Dinner In A Glass Casserole Dish

    A person having a worse day, a broken glass dish shattered inside an oven on a rack.

    michaelofgallifrey Report

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    #65

    My Little Puppy's Stash Of Trash Under My Bed. She Didn't Seem Too Happy I Was Cleaning Up

    A dog sleeps on a messy brown carpet with scattered paper and a soccer ball, showing someone having a way worse day.

    [deleted] Report

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    #66

    This Dude Chilling By The Entrence To Store. No Grocerys For Me, I Guess

    A large brown spider on a white wall next to a dark door frame, suggesting someone having a way worse day.

    Madanax Report

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    #67

    Gotta Love The USPS

    A damaged, ripped open mail package lying on a yellow envelope, illustrating someone having a way worse day.

    amarisunshine Report

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    #68

    I Left Butter On My Parents Aquarium And It Melted Into It. Help

    An aquarium with numerous white bubbles floating on the surface of the water, indicating someone having a way worse day.

    Madanax Report

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the h3ll would you even leave butter there?!!!

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    #69

    This Garbage Truck Bursted Into Flames

    A person having a worse day, a garbage truck engulfed in flames on a street.

    Cute-Foundation6461 Report

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    #70

    Just Got Into Work, Only Me An A Team Lead Are Here

    A kitchen floor covered in spilled yellow liquid from a box, a messy day to clean up.

    ThisWorldSans_ Report

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    #71

    Best Friend Of 50+ Years Garage Burnt Down With His 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Fastback Inside

    The charred remains of a car interior after a fire, showing a way worse day for the owner.

    glhann17 Report

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    #72

    I Just Wanted Mashed Potatoes

    A broken glass measuring cup with spilled potato salad on a wooden floor, creating a worse day mess.

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    #73

    Thought We Bought A Chocolate Cake For My Wife For Mothers Day...whoever Was Running The Label Maker That Day Has Failed

    A partially cut small celebration cake with pink and blue icing, illustrating a worse day.

    Toast1983 Report

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    #74

    Some Dude Randomly Walked Up To Me And Thrower His Bottle With Syrup At Me And My Stuff

    Spilled water and crumpled tissues on the floor, suggesting someone had a worse day.

    teenkaasschimmel579 Report

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    * THREW his bottle OF syrup. Farking nation of illiterates...

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    #75

    Entering To My Home

    A broken key on a keychain lying on a stone surface, having a worse day than you.

    CamiNico01 Report

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    #76

    Had A Really Bad Day

    A black car with significant front-end damage on the side of a road, part of 87 People Who Are Having A Way Worse Day Than You.

    DarthReeder Report

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    #77

    Someone Hit And Ran Me This Morning And This Was The Nicest Work Truck I’ve Ever Had

    A white truck with a heavily damaged front bumper and headlight, having a worse day than you.

    ThAtThugStEphCurry Report

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    #78

    The Tables Leg Gave Out

    A messy room floor covered with various LEGO pieces, shoes, and a green backpack, creating a chaotic scene.

    Doge_Artist Report

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    #79

    Oof

    The front of a black BMW with the name Eddie scratched into the bumper and a small animal stuck in the grille.

    GamerCarrot237 Report

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    #80

    My Bathroom Ceiling Fell Right After I Used It

    A dilapidated bathroom with a large hole in the ceiling and debris on the floor, showing people having a worse day.

    DeEp-DeAd Report

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    #81

    My Computer Doesn’t Work. I Wonder Why

    A person holding a broken power plug with bent prongs, illustrating people having a worse day due to household mishaps.

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    #82

    Those Are Bikes On Fire (Illegal Fireworks In The Netherlands

    A blurry, nighttime image of a group of bicycles engulfed in flames, symbolizing people having a worse day.

    negromanserx Report

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    #83

    A Dollar Got Caught In The ATM

    A person holding a torn twenty-dollar bill, highlighting a person having a worse day.

    hey-Sardiny Report

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    #84

    Someone Left Their Bike Chained In Front Of A Metro Station And Someone Stole The Frame

    A bicycle with only its front wheel remaining, attached by a lock, indicating a person having a worse day.

    AwkwardBeanBagChair Report

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    #85

    What A Nice Christmas Present From The Neighbors. No Note Or Anything, Love It

    A person having a worse day, a silver car with a noticeable dent on its side door.

    1_800_home Report

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    #86

    The Glass Shelf In My TV Stand Seems To Have Exploded While I Was Out Of Town

    Shattered glass and gaming consoles like an Xbox and PlayStation on a shelf, signifying someone having a way worse day.

    SpinsFerDayz Report

    2points
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    #87

    My Buddy Forgot His Parking Brake And Lives Next To A Car Dealership

    A person having a worse day, multiple red Jeep Renegades parked with a broken wooden fence.

    PenguinPush Report

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