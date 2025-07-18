ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese artist Akie Nakata sees more than just rocks - she sees tiny animals waiting to come out. Using only paint and a brush, she turns small stones into incredibly realistic owls, dogs, turtles, and more.

Each piece starts with a walk in nature, where she picks up stones that “speak” to her. Then, with amazing detail and care, she brings the animals to life - right there on the surface of the stone.

Scroll down to see her charming creations. They’re so realistic, you’ll want to pet them!

