Teen’s Evil Stepmom Wrecks Her Life With Endless Rules, Oblivious Dad Just Allows It To Happen
Family, Relationships

Teen’s Evil Stepmom Wrecks Her Life With Endless Rules, Oblivious Dad Just Allows It To Happen

Interview With Expert
When two families come together, there might be friction at first, but eventually, people start to adjust to one another and get along well. Sometimes, though, authoritarian stepparents may want to exert dominance over their stepkids, which can actually end up tearing the family apart.

This is what a teenager experienced because her stepmother had come up with a whole list of rules to govern her life. She felt helpless and was forced to follow every single one of them because her father wasn’t willing to do anything.

More info: Reddit

    Controlling parents may end up making their kids’ lives miserable with all of their strict rules and regulations

    Teenage girl sitting alone on a bench outdoors, appearing thoughtful and stressed about stepmother control in family relationship.

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster had liked her stepmom until she moved in, because after that, she set many restrictions on her clothing, friendships, and Internet access

    Text post titled entitled stepmother controlling my life, describing a teenager’s experience with stepmother control in family relationship.

    Text discussing a stepmother's control over family relationship rules, including internet access limited to one hour per day.

    Text describing strict stepmother control over family relationship, limiting invitations and outside activities.

    Text with stepmother control over family relationship, highlighting communication and approval restrictions.

    Text excerpt discussing stepmother control within family relationships, highlighting rules and controlling behavior.

    Stepmother raising hands in frustration while controlling family relationship with upset teenage girl on couch

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The stepmom pitted her husband against his other daughter, destroyed precious items related to the kids’ mom, and disregarded their need for privacy

    Text describing a stepmother exerting control in the family relationship by forcing a father to choose sides and removing reminders of the mom.

    Text describing a stepmother controlling family relationship by invading privacy and enforcing clothing choices.

    Text excerpt showing conflict and control issues in a stepmother family relationship involving dating pressure.

    Image credits:

    Woman and man standing apart in living room, showing tension and conflict in stepmother control family relationship.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an update post, the teen said that she couldn’t deal with her stepmom’s behavior anymore and wanted to move in with her aunt instead

    Text post about a stepmother control affecting family relationship with a message of gratitude for support.

    Text discussing stepmother's role and control within family relationship, mentioning her church attendance every Sunday.

    Text discussing family relationships and the need to consult dad before moving in, highlighting stepmother control issues.

    Text passage about a stepmother addressing concerns and the dynamics of stepmother control in family relationships.

    Person controlling family relationship using a phone app while lying on a couch, focusing on stepmother control concept.

    Image credits: Elena Helade / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When the poster’s dad realized she might move out, he spoke to his wife, who didn’t apologize but loosened some of her control on the teen

    Text excerpt discussing boundaries set by a stepmother in controlling family relationship dynamics.

    Text about stepmother control over internet access, clothing, and dating choices in a family relationship context.

    Text excerpt showing a personal conflict related to stepmother control in a family relationship.

    Text message discussing a stepmother’s control in a family relationship by choosing dating app matches.

    Image credits:

    Apart from the controlling nature of the stepmom, she also wanted to set the 16-year-old up with someone, and said she’d enroll her on a dating app

    It seems like the poster’s stepmom had been pretending to be nice and understanding right up until she moved in with them. After that, she set a crazy list of rules for the teen to follow, all of which pertained to her safety, including what she could wear, who she could speak to, and how much time she could spend online.

    The problem is that the poster’s own dad agreed with all of these commands and didn’t see anything wrong with his daughter being controlled to such an extent. That’s why the teen found herself in a helpless situation, where she couldn’t do anything she wanted to, and had to follow her stepmom’s directives.

    It’s difficult to know how to navigate tricky blended family relationships like this, which is why Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Becky Whetstone, a licensed marriage and family therapist, for her opinion. She said that “no human thrives under strict controls, and rigidity is one of the most traumatizing things that a child can encounter in the home.”

    Dr. Becky explained that children only thrive when they are able to be themselves, with age-appropriate freedoms given along the way. Those privileges should only be withdrawn if misused by the child. In this particular situation, it seems like the stepmom was restricting her daughter’s freedom even before she had the chance to do anything.

    Most parents want to prepare their children for adulthood by gradually giving them independence, but if they strip that away early on, it might result in stunted growth. Dr. Becky also said, “The teen knows that what is happening in the home is unreasonable; therefore, she will resent it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she leaves home at the earliest age possible, and never comes back.”

    Teen girl looking upset and withdrawn while sitting alone inside, reflecting stepmother control in family relationship tension.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Apart from all of the stepmom’s strict rules, she also seemed to resent her husband’s deceased wife, which is why she threw all of the other woman’s possessions away. All of these actions show that the stepmother was trying to assert her dominance over the family and control as much as she could.

    That’s why, when the teen vented about her dad’s new wife online, people poured in with support and told her to move out as soon as she could. She wondered about moving in with her aunt, but when her dad found out about her idea, he tried to right the situation to some extent. This didn’t go as well as expected, but it forced the stepmom to loosen her rules a bit.

    Unfortunately, the OP might not be able to change this dysfunctional dynamic on her own, but Dr. Becky said that family therapy might be the solution. “A therapist will be able to spot the dysfunction and educate the parents. They would also likely encourage the family to educate themselves about healthy stepfamily dynamics,” she added.

    In an ideal situation, Dr. Becky explained that “the father should be the one who parents his daughter. The stepmother should be a friend, someone kind, that the child can come to if needed for emotional support, but the relationship should go at the child’s pace, and not be forced.” 

    Hopefully, the dynamic of this family changes over time, and the teen is able to live a life of independence without worrying about her stepmom’s iron fist. Do you have any suggestions for what she could do in the meantime? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

    Folks were shocked by how evil the teen’s stepmom was and urged her to get out if she could

    Screenshot of a comment discussing age and relationships, highlighting challenges in stepmother control family relationship dynamics.

    Comment discussing dangers of stepmother control in family relationship and advising to seek authority intervention.

    Screenshot of an online forum comment asking about CPS, related to stepmother control family relationship concerns.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing shock and advising a child to run to their aunt's house, related to stepmother control family relationship.

    Comment criticizing stepmother's control over family relationships and isolating the father from relatives online.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing stepmother control affecting family relationship and child protection concerns.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing family advice relating to stepmother control in family relationships.

    Comment expressing disbelief and personal experience with stepmother control impacting family relationships.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

