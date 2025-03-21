Man’s New Church “Helps” Him Realize That His Gay Marriage Is Sinful, So He Ends It
Reddit user ThrowRA_drag thought he knew his husband. But lately, something had been off. What started as a shared journey of faith soon took an unexpected turn, with his partner becoming increasingly devoted to a new church and adopting beliefs that seemed unfamiliar—alarming, even. As their once-happy marriage shifted to a more confrontational state (which the Redditor never anticipated), he found himself questioning everything and ultimately discovered that his husband no longer considered himself gay.
Image credits: In Lieu & In View Photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nina Zeynep Güler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Burst / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Vincent Wachowiak / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRA_drag
As his story went viral, the man joined the discussion in the comments
Ultimately, the man issued an update on the situation, and it sounded like he was starting to heal
Image credits: ThrowRA_drag
Image credits: ThrowRA_drag
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
ok, but I really want to know what the EX's new friends said about his divorce, because that has to have come crashing down, right?
Seriously, humanity should have entered the next stage of development by freeing itself from religion by now
ok, but I really want to know what the EX's new friends said about his divorce, because that has to have come crashing down, right?
Seriously, humanity should have entered the next stage of development by freeing itself from religion by now
29
2