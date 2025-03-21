Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man’s New Church “Helps” Him Realize That His Gay Marriage Is Sinful, So He Ends It
Couples, Relationships

Man’s New Church “Helps” Him Realize That His Gay Marriage Is Sinful, So He Ends It

Reddit user ThrowRA_drag thought he knew his husband. But lately, something had been off. What started as a shared journey of faith soon took an unexpected turn, with his partner becoming increasingly devoted to a new church and adopting beliefs that seemed unfamiliar—alarming, even. As their once-happy marriage shifted to a more confrontational state (which the Redditor never anticipated), he found himself questioning everything and ultimately discovered that his husband no longer considered himself gay.

RELATED:

    As his story went viral, the man joined the discussion in the comments

    Ultimately, the man issued an update on the situation, and it sounded like he was starting to heal

    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ok, but I really want to know what the EX's new friends said about his divorce, because that has to have come crashing down, right?

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously, humanity should have entered the next stage of development by freeing itself from religion by now

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
