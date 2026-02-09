Stepmom Endures Years Of Cold Shoulders And Side-Eyes, Says No As Adult Stepkids Want To Bond

ADVERTISEMENT

Every blended family has its ups and downs, especially at the start, but usually once the kids have warmed up to their stepparent, a wonderful new connection can blossom. Unfortunately, things can go wrong, especially if either one of the biological parents acts as an obstacle to the relationship.

This is what a woman faced because her husband’s ex kept feeding lies to her stepkids about her. That’s why they spent years hating her, until they found out the truth and apologized, but by then, she didn’t want to reconnect.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When children in blended families take sides in a feud meant for adults, it can end up eroding their close family connections over time

Two teenage girls sitting by a brick wall with a black dog, showing a close stepdaughters relationship despite cheating and lies.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had met her husband six months after he had gotten divorced, and that he had split custody of his young daughters at the time

Text excerpt from a story about stepdaughters, cheating, lies, and a broken relationship in a blended family context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about meeting stepdaughters aged 5 and 7, amid broken relationship involving cheating and lies.

Text excerpt about marriage and divorce involving jealousy, cheating accusations, and drama related to stepdaughters cheating.

Text on a white background stating a person clarifying they had nothing to do with the marriage ending, meeting him after it was over, related to stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a step-parent relationship before issues of cheating, lies, and a broken relationship arise.

Text slide with the phrase about changes when the oldest child started asking questions, illustrating stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship.

Young stepdaughter looking upset while being confronted about cheating and lies, reflecting a broken relationship moment.

Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, the woman had a great relationship with her stepdaughters, but later on, her husband’s ex fed lies to the girls about her being the woman their dad had cheated with

Text about stepdaughters dealing with cheating and lies leading to a broken relationship between parents and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt illustrating the impact of stepdaughters' cheating, lies, and broken relationship growing distant and disrespectful.

Text about stepdaughters causing a broken relationship through cheating and lies, leading to family conflicts and disconnection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about feeling excluded from family events related to stepdaughters cheating, lies, and broken relationship issues.

ALT text: Text about stepdaughters, cheating, lies, and a broken relationship involving trust and marriage issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen about mom starting therapy and reevaluating past views on cheating in a stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Older woman and younger woman having a heartfelt conversation on a yellow couch, reflecting on lying and broken relationship issues.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For years, the poster had to face being cut off from her stepdaughters’ lives, until their biological mom revealed that she had lied and manipulated them

Text excerpt discussing stepdaughters apologizing and admitting cheating and broken relationship issues at a family event.

Text on white background showing a message about stepdaughters apologizing after cheating, lies, and broken relationship issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about broken relationships with stepdaughters involving cheating and lies, expressing acceptance but distancing.

Text on a white background stating being civil, kind, and having a respectful relationship despite stepdaughters cheating and lies.

Text excerpt showing feelings about a broken relationship with stepdaughters amid cheating and lies affecting closeness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about seeking peace and healing emotions in a broken relationship involving stepdaughters, cheating, and lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text asking if it is wrong to accept an apology but avoid closeness, reflecting stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship themes.

Image credits: MeetingScary165

When the stepdaughters found out the truth, they apologized and tried to fix the relationship, but even though the poster forgave them, she felt it was too late to rebuild things

In the beginning, as the woman mentioned, she seemed to have a wonderful connection with her stepdaughters, and they were even close. This healthy relationship went on for many years, and the woman felt glad that she had the kind of bond with the girls that she had always hoped to have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many stepparents dream of being close to their partner’s children, but as experts point out, it might take a long time to actually cultivate this kind of connection. It can only happen if the adult does their best to spend time with their stepkids and truly understand them, without jumping into being a disciplinarian right away.

Unfortunately for the OP, the bond that she had with the girls slowly began changing as they became older and their biological mom fed them lies. She made it seem like the poster was the reason for her marriage ending and that she had been a mistress, which made the stepdaughters begin to hate her.

In situations like this, where one of the biological parents hates their ex’s new partner, it can end up causing a lot of tension. That’s why family experts advise stepparents to take a step back from the drama, even if it’s hard, and to try to be the bigger person, because in the end, their stepkids will naturally side with their biological parents.

Pensive mature woman sitting indoors, reflecting on stepdaughters cheating, lies, and a broken relationship.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Things became incredibly tense between the OP and her stepdaughters as they got older and began cutting her out of their lives. She felt very hurt when they disinvited her to family events, tried to convince her husband to leave her, and even refused to have a relationship with their half-siblings.

Even though the poster and her husband tried to do damage control by letting the women know that she had not been the reason for their parents’ splitting, they still didn’t believe any of it. Eventually, the OP had to make peace with the fact that her relationship with her stepdaughters would never be the same.

In blended family conflicts like this, professionals explain that it’s important for the biological parent to do their best to build a connection between their kids and their partner. When things get tough and there are misunderstandings or disagreements, the biological parent needs to be the first to clear the air.

Although the man wasn’t able to convince his daughters about the truth, they finally realized it after their mom revealed that she had lied. That’s when they apologized to their stepmom and expected her to welcome them with open arms, but due to years of disrespect, she knew she wouldn’t be able to be close with them again.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think about this situation, and do you feel the poster made the right decision not to rebuild her relationship with her stepdaughters? Do share your honest thoughts down below.

Most people sided with the woman and agreed that she couldn’t easily just get over a decade of hurt and pain

Comment discussing stepdaughters cheating, lies, and broken relationship with advice on protecting personal peace and setting boundaries.

Comment on relationship struggles mentioning cheating, lies, and the impact on broken relationships and trust recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on a forum discussing forgiveness amid stepdaughters cheating, lies, and a broken relationship dilemma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing broken relationship and lies involving stepdaughters and cheating within a family context.

Comment about feelings and mistreatment related to broken relationship and stepdaughters cheating and lies issues

Commenter sharing experience with stepdaughters, lies, and broken relationship caused by cheating and family conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Advice on healing broken relationships with stepdaughters after cheating and lies, emphasizing therapy and setting clear boundaries.

Text post sharing feelings about stepdaughters cheating, lies, and a broken relationship, seeking peace and cautious healing.

Comment on a forum discussing stepdaughters cheating and lies, highlighting broken relationship consequences and trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on a dark background stating Their mom gifted them a childhood of hate, reflecting stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing stepdaughters, cheating, lies, and a broken relationship over a strained family issue.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing stepdaughters' cheating, lies, and impacts on a broken relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter shares opinion on stepdaughters cheating and lies impacting a broken relationship and family dynamics.

Reddit comment discussing adult stepdaughters, strained broken relationships, and the impact of cheating lies on family ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about broken relationship and cheating lies expressing doubt about fully recovering trust after betrayal.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing challenges in stepdaughters cheating, lies, and broken relationship situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing broken relationship dynamics involving stepdaughters, cheating, and lies.

Screenshot of an online comment reading The mom won, related to stepdaughters cheating lies broken relationship discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing stepdaughters, cheating, lies, and efforts to repair a broken relationship with family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing stepdaughters cheating and lies affecting a broken relationship.

Screenshot of an online discussion about stepdaughters, cheating, lies, and broken relationship challenges in a family context.

Comment on a forum stating it’s important to stay kind and drama free despite stepdaughters cheating and lies in a broken relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT