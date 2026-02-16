ADVERTISEMENT

When someone threatens parents with calling CPS, it can definitely send them into a panic. However, data shows that in the U.S., up to 64.3% of maltreatment reports turn out to be unsubstantiated. Still, that doesn’t stop family members from causing parents unnecessary stress and stirring up drama.

The kind of drama this “Hamburgler” stepmother unleashed on this young family is one for the ages. The wife shared their story online in a seven-part saga, and what started off as stolen food from the pantry and a call to CPS turned into a Hollywood-worthy thriller involving a golf club to the window, police, and a heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy.

A mother of two had to deal with her unhinged step mom’s threats to involve CPS

It all started when she saw the parents “unfit” because they had trouble getting groceries

Person sorting fresh groceries into boxes, illustrating couple suspects wife's step-mom stealing food concerns.

Text excerpt discussing emotional distress after pregnancy loss, related to couple suspects wife's step-mom stealing food.

Woman checking mostly empty fridge shelves, illustrating food theft by step-mom suspected in couple's dispute.

Woman in white blazer with arms crossed, looking concerned, relating to step-mom food stealing and CPS visit issues.

Image credits: petrichorluna

Commenters urged the mom to hold her father accountable and rein in the evil stepmother

Reddit comments discussing a couple suspecting step-mom of stealing food, risking a CPS visit.

Advice discussion about couple suspects wife's step-mom stealing food leading to potential CPS involvement.

Reddit discussion about a couple suspecting step-mom of stealing food leading to a CPS visit and advice on changing locks.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing suspicion of food theft by a step-mom leading to potential CPS involvement.

Text conversation discussing concerns about a CPS visit related to suspected food theft by a step-mom.

Reddit user advises a couple dealing with a step-mom stealing food to install security cameras and change locks.

Text post discussing a couple suspecting step-mom stole their food and involved CPS to take their children.

Comment urging to file reports and expose a suspected food-stealing step-mom to warrant a CPS visit involving a couple.

Comment discussing suspicions around wife's step-mom stealing food and possible CPS involvement in family disputes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing concerns about a CPS visit and food theft by a step-mom suspect.

Text discussing a couple suspecting step-mom of stealing food, causing concerns about a CPS visit.

Text discussing advice on handling a suspected food theft by step-mom to prepare for a CPS visit.

ALT text: Detailed family advice discussing a couple suspecting wife's step-mom of stealing food to prompt a CPS visit.

Comment saying a person hurt children to steal them, expressing anger and calling the person awful.

Comment suggesting security cameras aimed at the pantry to catch a food-stealing step-mom in a couple's kitchen.

Comment discussing police involvement and reporting a CPS visit related to suspected food theft by wife’s step-mom.

Comment discussing a stepmom stealing food and causing a potential CPS visit involving a couple’s family issues.

Text comment discussing how the author's kids never understood past fights or losses involving a couple or friends.

Comment discussing lack of security cameras and advice on asking neighbors for footage in a food stealing dispute.

Comment suggesting reporting stolen food to police and using home insurance to reclaim food value after a suspected food theft.

Comments discussing suspicion of stepmom stealing food, referencing CPS visit and nickname Hamburglar for theft.

Comment discussing suspected food theft by step-mom and the resulting CPS involvement in a family dispute.

User comment discussing suspicions about step-mom stealing food and mentioning CPS involvement, related to couple suspects.

Text excerpt from a former CPS worker explaining family food theft suspicions and CPS procedures for neglect cases.

Comment discussing the importance of filing a police report in a CPS visit involving food theft by a step-mom.

However, the father refused to believe his wife was capable of any of this, driving a wedge between him and his daughter

Stressed woman on phone near window, reacting to food theft by wife's step-mom causing couple's CPS visit concerns.

Text excerpt discussing a couple's CPS visit after suspecting wife's step-mom of stealing all their food.

Alt text: Text describing a situation where a couple suspects step-mom steals food leading to a CPS visit inquiry.

Text excerpt about a couple suspecting wife's step-mom of stealing their food, raising concerns about a CPS visit.

Text about CPS case update mentioning food availability and agent assignment in a family investigation context.

Text excerpt about obtaining boys’ pediatrician records, related to couple suspects wife’s Hamburglar step-mom stealing food.

Text excerpt discussing a stepmom accused of stealing food, causing family conflict and a potential CPS visit.

Alt text: Text message about arranging a meeting and mentioning a Hamburglar in relation to a CPS report.

Couple embracing in dim light, distressed over wife's step-mom suspected of stealing all their food causing CPS visit.

Text describing a wife’s account of tragic events involving a CPS visit and suspicions about a stepparent stealing food.

Text excerpt about struggles with CPS and a loved one buying bath supplies after food issues related to a suspected food theft.

Text excerpt describing a couple dealing with a step-mom who steals their food, prompting a CPS visit discussion.

Image credits: petrichorluna

“Hopefully changing the locks would be enough to prevent her from trying again,” immersed commenters wrote

Screenshot of an online comment advising to record conversations and watch out for the Hamburglar step-mom stealing food.

Text comment about CPS visit due to wife's step-mom stealing all their food like a Hamburglar.

Comment suggesting storing non-perishable food securely to prevent step-mom from stealing, related to food theft and CPS concerns.

Comment praising a mother’s firm plan amid couple suspects wife’s Hamburglar step-mom stealing food to warrant CPS visit.

Then, the stepmother returned for a visit with the alleged CPS worker, which resulted in an explosive confrontation

Text excerpt describing a mother with a full pantry inviting family for meals, highlighting homemade French toast.

Text excerpt about Hamburglar step-mom repeatedly contacting a couple after food theft confrontation.

Text discussing Hamburglar's influence on social services and CPS visits related to food theft allegations involving a step-mom.

Text message describing a couple confronting a "Hamburglar" step-mom suspected of stealing food and causing a CPS visit.

Text excerpt showing a dispute where the wife’s step-mom accused of stealing food, sparking a family conflict.

Text message describing a husband and wife's conflict leading to a social services intervention suspecting food theft.

Text excerpt about a dispute involving a couple suspecting the wife's step-mom of stealing food prompting a CPS visit.

Text describing a couple suspecting wife’s Hamburglar step-mom of stealing their food, prompting a CPS visit.

Text describing a couple suspecting the wife's Hamburglar step-mom steals their food and causes a CPS visit.

Text slide showing a message about condensing information in a long discussion for clarity.

Text reading "And where's my dad in all of this? Radio silence." related to couple suspects wife’s Hamburglar step-mom stealing food.

Image credits: petrichorluna

“What an awful woman!” people reacted, “If she continues this she will end up in jail”

Reddit user advises on handling rogue CPS worker and Hamburglar step-mom suspected of stealing family's food.

Reddit comment thread discussing a couple suspecting step-mom, nicknamed Hamburglar, of stealing their food.

Reddit comments discussing a couple suspecting step-mom stole their food leading to a potential CPS visit.

Comments discussing suspicions of food theft by a step-mom leading to police evidence gathering and potential legal action.

In her next mini update, the mom detailed how this wasn’t the first time the rogue CPS worker crossed professional boundaries

Alt text: Legal action against Hamburglar step-mom suspected of stealing food leading to a CPS investigation and possible job loss.

Image credits: petrichorluna

The situation became worse after the woman visited her OB

Text screenshot discussing how a couple suspects the step-mom of being the Hamburglar who steals food, prompting a CPS visit.

Couple suspects wife's step-mom, called Hamburglar, of stealing all their food prompting a CPS visit concern.

Text message expressing fear and loneliness after discovering no heartbeat in pregnancy, unrelated to Hamburglar step-mom food theft.

Image credits: petrichorluna

After the stepmother found out, she went berserk and broke into the family’s home again

Text excerpt discussing a restraining order against the Hamburglar and involvement of CPS over several months.

Image credits: petrichorluna

In her last update, the woman discovered her stepmom didn’t remain in jail

Image credits: petrichorluna

At least the dad finally had enough: “They’re officially separated now”

