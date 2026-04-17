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Family is supposed to be the one relationship that sits above all others. The people who show up, keep your secrets, and have your back when the rest of the world lets you down. Blood is thicker than water and all that. It is a beautiful idea, and for many lucky people it is genuinely true.

For others, family is just a word for the people who are positioned closest to you when everything goes wrong. One woman found that out the hard way, and when her sister came crawling back asking for forgiveness, karma had already done most of the talking for her.

More info: Reddit

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Family is supposed to be the people who show up for you when everything falls apart, not the ones doing the falling

Image credits: nataliaderiabina / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman’s sister sat her down, confessed to sleeping with her partner of eight years, and asked her not to hate her for it

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Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Instead of giving her space to grieve, the sister started dating the ex publicly and told everyone she needed something good to come from the situation

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Then karma showed up. Kon cheated on the sister too and left her with STDs, and she came knocking on the door expecting a very different reception

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Image credits: Disastrous-Chapter57

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The door closed without a word the first time, and when she finally got a response on the third attempt, it was not the comfort she was looking for

A woman’s sister sat her down and confessed that she had slept with Kon, the father of her three children and her partner of eight years. She framed it as a moment of weakness, a crush that got out of hand, something she desperately needed forgiveness for. Kon did not even bother with damage control. He confirmed it and went further, telling her they had been sleeping around for years.

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The sister denied the full extent of it. The relationship ended on the spot, and the narrator told her sister in no uncertain terms that she was a ghost to her. Then the audacity kicked in. The sister began dating Kon, explaining to their social circle that she felt guilty and needed something good to come from the situation since her sister had cut her off anyway.

The woman watched this happen, went to therapy, and came out the other side more certain than ever that there was nothing to repair. Kon, on the other hand, did to the sister exactly what he had always done, and this time he left her with STDs and a waiting period to find out if the damage went further than that.

The cheating sister appeared at the OP’s door looking for comfort, for the kind of support that only someone who loves you can give. The door closed without a word. She tried again at their brother’s house and got the same result. On the third attempt, she finally got a response, and it was not the one she was looking for.

The OP told her she felt nothing, that what was happening to her was a consequence of her own choices, and that she had no interest in being there for someone who had not been there for her when it mattered most. Her brother stood firmly beside her. She did not lose a moment of sleep over any of it and came to the internet to confirm what she already believed, that she owed her sister absolutely nothing.

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Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Let us start with the forgiveness conversation because a lot of people in the comments had opinions about it. Clinical psychologist Chanequa Walker-Barnes is very clear on one thing: forgiveness belongs to the person who was harmed, not to the family members around them. The wrongdoer’s job is to be accountable for their actions, and the family could help nudge them in that direction.

Experts call this betrayal trauma. And if Jerry Springer taught us anything, this is particularly devastating when it involves both a romantic partner and a close family member simultaneously. But you best believe that therapy is one of the most effective tools for processing betrayal trauma, and the fact that this narrator already did the work is a massive green flag on her part.

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As for Kon, a word of caution. Research found that having ten or more lifetime intimate partners was associated with significantly higher odds of a cancer diagnosis in men compared to those with zero to one partners. Given that Kon openly admitted to years of sleeping around and has now passed STDs to at least one confirmed partner, his long-term health outlook is something he might want to think carefully about.

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The bottom line is that this woman was betrayed by the two people who should have been her closest allies, rebuilt herself through therapy, drew a clear boundary, and held it. The sister made her choices. Kon made his. And now both of them are living with the results while she is raising three children and refusing to feel bad about any of it. Power to you, sister!

Do you feel sorry for the sister, or do you think she got what was coming to her? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet fully backs the betrayed narrator, applauding her for coming out of it with her head held high

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