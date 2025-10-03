Bride Turns Wedding Into ‘Star Wars’ Saga 3 Weeks Out, Panicked Bro Wonders If He’ll Survive The Force

ADVERTISEMENT

Jedi Master Yoda once said, “Do or do not. There is no try,” and you know, he was incredibly right. At least from an event planning perspective (though the legendary Jedi never did), it’s better to do everything the way you want in advance. Because rushing back and forth, annoying everyone around you isn’t good at all.

This is exactly what the user u/Cerythia‘s sister did, by the way. She initially agreed with her family’s opinion that a conventional wedding was necessary for her, but three weeks before the ceremony, she did a 180 and decided she wanted a Star Wars-themed one!

More info: Reddit

Having your dream wedding is always a great idea, but changing your plans 3 weeks prior to the ceremony is definitely no good

Bride and groom dressed as Star Wars characters pose outdoors at a scenic lake during a themed wedding celebration.

Image credits: Goodw-n / Reddit (not the actual photo)

The author of the post’s younger sister is getting married soon – and the newlyweds-to-be are both huge Star Wars fans

Image credits: Cerythia

Bride and groom kiss at outdoor wedding with Star Wars characters in costume by ocean under wooden arch.

Image credits: crowbar181 / Reddit (not the actual photo)

The wedding was going to be conventional, but 3 weeks prior to it, the bride did a complete 180

Image credits: Cerythia

Woman in white blazer using tablet near wedding table with flowers and glassware, capturing Star Wars wedding preparations.

Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That meant everything Star Wars themed, including the brother, walking her down the aisle in a Darth Vader costume and mask

Image credits: Cerythia

The man did his best to point out his concerns to the bride, but she was adamant, so he decided to seek advice online

So, long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, wedding preparations were underway. The original poster (OP), a 32-year-old man, was expected to walk his younger sister “Leia” down the aisle to her fiancé “Han.” Yes, as you probably already guessed, the newlyweds-to-be were huge Star Wars fans and started each of their dates by watching George Lucas’ legendary saga.

Initially, it was supposed to be a regular wedding, with a lovely reception, delicious meals, and just nicely dressed guests, but then, literally three weeks before the wedding, the sister went into bridezilla mode, declaring she wanted a fully themed wedding in the style of her favorite movie universe.

That actually means stormtrooper ushers, an officiator dressed as Master Yoda, lightsabers for bouquet throws, and even our hero walking the bride down the aisle in a full Darth Vader costume… Now, the author himself loves Star Wars too, and he sincerely believes his sister deserves her dream wedding – but not three weeks before the ceremony!

The guy tried to delicately convey this idea to his sister several times, explaining that the guests wouldn’t have enough time to order their themed costumes either… but the bride’s reaction was something like, “You were supposed to fight evil, not join it!” Now the original poster has a bad feeling about this and decided to turn to netizens for advice and help.

Bride placing ring on groom's finger during outdoor wedding ceremony with Star Wars saga theme inspiration.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, first of all, I want to point out that a truly Star Wars-themed wedding would have to take place not in the fall, but on May 4th, because, well, “May the Force be with you!” So, at least in this regard, the newlyweds are already missing the boat. But, by and large, redoing everything in the style of even the popular, yet rather specific, film universe is incredibly difficult.

Furthermore, it’s a trap from a cost perspective. For example, a few years ago, another couple of Star Wars enthusiasts from the UK spent over $20K planning a themed wedding. However, judging by the photos from that event, the bride’s wishes in our case are even more detailed. So, considering that the decorations already ordered will have to be changed, the wedding budget could easily balloon to Death Star proportions…

But what do the commenters say about this? Well, they appreciate the bride’s desire to have her dream wedding, but they also agree with her brother that three weeks is a very short time, and many guests might simply limit themselves to, let’s say, a cheap plastic stormtrooper’s helmet, which would simply look unsightly.

Responders also rightly pointed out that not all invited guests likely share the newlyweds’ hobbies, so some might refuse to show up anyway. However, how do you tell this to the bride in her bridezilla mode? “If you’re brave, you can point this out to the bride,” someone wisely wrote. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

People in the comments mostly agreed with the author’s concerns, but then said that it’s her wedding – and her consequences, too

