"Camera Intima is a series of portraits of women between 23 and 53 years old. I am one of the women of the project. It begins with an open discussion between the artist and participant, inspired by the “feminist talking circle”, a practice to recover your own experiences and express freely. This creates a space in which ideas and emotions can be shared in a safe environment. Then, the participant chooses to take part in the photographic project, or not. They give consent for me to use their words and pictures. As I recently experienced health issues, my body changed a lot. I realized that I never really knew what is «normal», what is a normal body, or what is a normal relation to it. I explore these questions by inviting others to have this conversation. Participants join the project upon invitation: it’s open to anyone identifying themselves as a woman, or born as a woman. Each step is based on confidentiality, caring, and consent. The elaboration of the picture is shared between the artist and the participant. The exposure time is 5 minutes. It’s a time of reflection, it’s also a performance. I use pinhole because it needs time, meaning it’s a moment of the person, not a snapshot. Long exposure is accurate because it’s an accumulation, a slice of life, where you breathe and live. It brings some blur, and some distortions, and induces a reverie-kind-of-state in viewers. It also helps to have an equal relationship because nobody sees exactly what picture is taken. After the shootings, a selection of sentences from the participants are made, including the artist. The texts should accompany the pictures, being projected, spoken, or recorded and played around the images. The purpose is to make a multi-portrait of all the women that participated, mixing their voices. When we look at portraits, we look for similarities or differences, we make links with ourselves. We act in front of portraits like with mirrors and we learn with others. Viewers can look at the pictures, read the texts, and think about their own feelings, experiences, and relation to their bodies. It could change the way we see ourselves and challenge the standards we have, to continue the series. The work is still in progress, it can grow in time."